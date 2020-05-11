Why Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Is My Best Pick: Free Cash Flow Conversion

This study helps firm up my conviction to picking OMA and, to a less degree, GAP among the three Mexican airport operators.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte (or OMA) converted 111% of net income into FCF, followed by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico or GAP (106%) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (85%).

FCF conversion helps measure the quality of earnings of a business. In this article, I look at how the Mexican airport operators fare from the angle of FCF conversion.

What is free cash flow conversion?

Free cash flow conversion is the ratio of free cash flow (or FCF) to net income. FCF conversion is important because it measures the quality of a company's earnings. It is generally thought that earnings are easier to manipulate by the management than FCF.

If FCF conversion is <100%, it could imply a slowdown in the forward earnings growth due to increasing capital intensity, high working capital, or restructuring charges:

In accounting, depreciation is used to smooth out lumpy CapEx because CapEx generates benefits over many years. Thanks to this smoothing effect, D&A will not increase as fast as CapEx. Consequently, earnings are inflated. However, down the road, D&A will catch up with CapEx, causing the earnings growth to slow in the future.

If a business needs a lot of cash to run its operations, e.g., extending credit to customers to lift up revenue, then its working capital will be high.

Companies treat restructuring charges as one-time items and exclude them from earnings, thus inflating net income.

If FCF conversion is >100%, it is generally a good thing:

If a business charges upfront and delivers products/services throughout the year, then it will bring in more cash than the revenue recorded due to the charges collected in the middle of the year. The company can use the cash generated at its will, e.g., to lower its working capital or to invest.

But if the business is shrinking, then FCF declines faster than the net income, which can be a potential source of problems.

Mexican airport operators

Mexican airport operators, including Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, aka, ASUR (ASR), Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, i.e., GAP (PAC), and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro-Norte or OMA (OMAB), show excellent FCF conversion.

They paid an upfront lump sum to the Mexican government for the right to operate, manage, and develop airports between 1998 and 2000 (see here, here, and here). That lump sum, a sunk cost, shows up on their balance sheet as the intangibles. It is depreciated as the Depreciation & Amortization (i.e., D&A). The D&A lowers the net income, but the earnings power behind the concessions does not dissipate in spite of this accounting practice.

The D&A also helps lower the asset value and book value, which helps improve the rates of return on assets and on equity.

ASUR. In the 15 years between 2004 and 2019, ASUR reported a total of MXN 36,531 million of net income and MXN 31,192 million of FCF. Its FCF conversion comes to 85.39% (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. A comparison of net income with FCF of ASUR. Source: Laurentian Research.

GAP. From 2004 to 2019, GAP reported a total of MXN 36,720 million of net income and MXN 38,731 million of FCF. Its FCF conversion comes to 105.48% (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. A comparison of net income with FCF of GAP. Source: Laurentian Research.

OMA. Between 2004 and 2019, OMA reported a total of MXN 17,814 million of net income and MXN 19,717 million of FCF. Its FCF conversion comes to 110.68% (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. A comparison of net income with FCF of OMA. Source: Laurentian Research.

Investor takeaways

In terms of FCF conversion, the Mexican airport operators as a group fared well, highlighting the high quality of their earnings.

Among the trio, OMA is the leader, converting an exceptional 110.68% net income into FCF. It has converted >100% FCF from net income since 2014.

GAP did quite well too, having converted 105.48% of net income into FCF.

ASUR seems to be the laggard, converting 85.39% of the earnings into FCF.

This study with regard to FCF conversion helps firm up my conviction to OMA as the favorite pick among the three peers. I also like GAP to a less extent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB,PAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.