Navios Maritime Containers: ~80% Of Bank Debt Is Covered By The Scrap Value Of The Fleet

The market doesn't seem to care, and the market cap is below $30M. A sustainable recovery can only come about from a change in management behavior, not necessarily a booming container ship market.

The balance sheet is decent, with no significant debt maturities until 2023. Of importance, ~80% of bank debt is covered by the scrap value of the fleet.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) is the containership arm of the Navios Group. The diagram below summarizes NMCI's position within the Navios Group, a diversified shipowner controlling ~200 vessels, of which 29 are owned by NMCI (25 Baby Panamaxes and 4 New Panamaxes).

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation, Slide 4

The largest unitholder of NMCI is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), with a 33.5% stake, while Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) owns a 3.7% stake. NMCI was formed following NMM's distressed acquisition of the 14-vessel containership fleet from Rickmers Maritime. NMCI initially listed in Norway and subsequently migrated to the US via a direct listing, given the failed IPO attempt.

A key rationale for setting up NMCI was to consolidate all containerships owned by the Navios Group into one clean, pure-play containership vehicle. Unfortunately, this has not happened yet as NMCI cannot afford to purchase the containerships owned by NMM, despite having agreements in place to purchase the 5 containerships chartered out to HMM for $36M each (indicated by the section in blue dotted lines below). What's more, following the liquidation of Navios Europe 1, NMM ended up with five more containerships in its fleet (section in green below).

Not only that, NMM will most likely end up with even more containerships following the planned liquidation of Navios Europe 2, which owns 7 containerships.

Navios Europe 2 Containers:

Source: Navios Europe 2 Fleet List

In theory, the 10 containerships owned by NMM and the 7 containerships owned by Navios Europe 2 should find their way into NMCI, as per the initial plan. However, as mentioned above, this is difficult as NMCI cannot afford to purchase these assets, despite having a balance sheet with conservative leverage (Net Debt to Capitalization 52.3%) and no significant debt maturities until 2023. The problem is that NMCI only has ~$20.5M in cash, and NMCI's unit price has been in free fall since the US listing, currently hovering around all-time lows:

Data by YCharts

The unit price is trading at a very small fraction of NAV, and this means that NMCI cannot raise accretive equity. In other words, NMCI is stuck on this front, unless it resorts to alternative funding options such as lease financing. Alternatively, the Navios Group can explore strategic options like merging NMCI with NMM, but this will be a big U-turn for the Navios Group's aspirations to have a pure play containership vehicle. Perhaps, it's best if NMCI simply stays put with its decent-sized fleet of 29 vessels and focuses on closing the gap to NAV via becoming more shareholder friendly (unit repurchases, etc). In fact, the discount to NAV has been prevalent since inception i.e. it has been a consistent theme for a very long time, well before the coronavirus outbreak. This, in turn, is causing chronic investor fatigue; a value investor is buying something distressed for 10 to 20 cents on the dollar, but can never receive his/her dollar, not even close. Many attribute the discount to NAV to a "management discount". It is no secret that there is a lot of distrust with the CEO and the Navios Group in general, even though there hasn't been any significant abuse (at least, no way near relative to other companies in the shipping sector, which is plagued by poor corporate governance). It may be the case that the Navios Group hasn't done anything imprudent, but clearly this is not enough.

Therefore, becoming shareholder-friendly in a proactive manner is perhaps the only way to solve this problem. For example, for Q1 2020, EBITDA was $17.9M, TCE was a healthy $14,271 per day (versus an all-in daily cost of $11,636, which includes $3,201 per day in debt capital repayments), and Earnings Per Unit was $0.14. It seems that the market doesn't really care, no matter what NMCI reports. The market cap is a mere ~$26.5M, despite the decent-sized fleet of 29 vessels. Note some vessels have lucrative charters like the Navios Constellation and Navios Unison, both chartered out for $27,300 per day through May 2024, and the Navios Unite chartered out for $23,160 through April 2021. Again, the the market simply doesn't seem to care, hence the remarkable discount to NAV and ridiculously low market cap of ~$26.5M. All this despite the fact that ~80% of bank debt is covered by the scrap value of the fleet, which in theory offers a very large margin of safety.

I inherited some NMCI units following the spinoff distribution from NMM, and I am considering adding more, being mindful that a multi-bagger can only come about from a change in management behavior, not necessarily a booming containership market.

