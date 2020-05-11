AMAG Pharmaceuticals: Shedding Lackadaisical Segments And Management - Becoming A Focused, Undervalued Pure Play

In our opinion, the stock will either re-rate on its own accord or sold given its strategic value and cash flow.

With women's health sold and costs taken out, we will see a company that trades for 1x revenue compared to competitors who trade for 5-6x revenue.

A new management team led by Scott Myers will be able to further cut costs and educate the market on the barriers to entry around the core IV Iron business.

The women's health businesses will (per guidance) be sold this quarter with that cash and the cash from the balance sheet used to pay down the outstanding convert.

Preamble: COVID-19 might destroy huge swaths of the consumer economy as it runs its course (or it might not) but rather than predict epidemiological curves, we are better served finding opportunities in parts of the economy that have no real exposure to COVID. The one area that stands out is non-elective healthcare. These businesses should see sales minimally affected – COVID or not, patients still need their treatments. However, in the sort of liquidating markets that exist today, all companies are getting sold particularly small cap healthcare names. AMAG Pharmaceuticals is just that sort of company whose businesses will perform regardless of how COVID ravages (or doesn’t) our economy in the coming months – in fact its chief product, Feraheme, might see a revenue tailwind as a substitution for red blood cell transfusions now that the US is facing a critical blood shortage. At the moment though, none of this is obvious as AMAG appears to be a levered specialty pharma company with cobbled together franchises led by a poorly performing management team that has a history of making disastrous capital allocation decisions (hence the 41% short interest). But what has looked like a clown car bursting in flames is about to turn into something else – and this is happening all while the market is distracted by COVID.

Thesis Summary: AMAG’s value in its core IV iron business has been obscured over the years by the current management team’s fanciful pursuit of unrelated businesses. However, that value destructive regime is on its way out as are their underperforming women’s health assets and bloated cost structures. What will be left over by the end of Q2 will be a cash generative business with enough cash from the sale of these assets to retire a substantial portion of the convertible debt outstanding. The leftover business is a growing IV iron franchise with revenue of ~$200mm a year that trades for less than 1X sales (while its main competitor Vifor trades for ~6X sales). This is without assigning any value to its leftover pipeline (which they spent $100mm on) or its controversial pre-term birth drug Makena, which will generate $50-80mm in sales this year. We believe that this large valuation discrepancy will not exist for long - either the market will come to realize the strength and durability of Feraheme or a strategic will buy the remainco for a multiple of the current price – we think in the $14-18 range.

Historical Context: AMAG introduced an IV iron drug called Feraheme to the market in 2009. Feraheme is used to treat patients suffering from iron deficiency anemia (IDA) or chronic kidney disease (CKD) – certain anemic patients can’t absorb oral irons and so they get treated with IV irons, which can deliver a higher payload with a much higher absorption rate. These are non-biologic complex drugs that are very hard to manufacture. One of the first drugs to market, Vifor’s Venofer - the leading IV Iron treatment for dialysis patients, had its patents expire in 2003 but has not had a generic competitor introduced to date. This is despite failed attempts by well-capitalized companies to approve a generic form of Venofer, namely Teva, Shield and Sagent Therapeutics. Feraheme competes in the IDA/CKD portion of the market and has quietly grown sales at a +25% CAGR since 2012 - from $15mm a quarter in Q1 2013 to $50mm a quarter today in 2020. This growth has come despite a leadership team that has been lackadaisical in pursuing growth opportunities for Feraheme.

CEO Bill Heiden came on board in 2012 and rather than focus on the growing opportunity within IV Irons, he decided to pivot to women’s health. AMAG has spent over $1.4 billion on this pivot – buying Lumara Health which owned Makena, a pre-term birth drug, for $600mm in 2014, then Cord Blood Registry for $700mm in 2015, and then the rights to Vyleesi, a female libido drug, and Intrarosa, a vaginal non-estrogen, for $85mm each in 2016, and finally Perosphere Pharmaceuticals (which owns Ciraparantag) for $50mm in 2019. AMAG has since sold Cord Blood Registry for $530mm in 2018 (far less than what they paid for it), but it has retained the other businesses, which have struggled to generate sales and in the case of Makena recently faced a negative FDA AdComm. Massive value destruction has ensued for the shareholders of the stock under Bill Heiden’s tenure – see below.

Source (Bloomberg)

Not only had the management team failed to sensibly drive value creation with these acquisitions but they continued to increase their associated work force costs with AMAG having one of the highest cost structures in the entire space with 2019 SG&A comprising 88% of their revenue.

The situation was ripe for an activist and one did show up last summer in the form of a newly formed firm called Caligan Partners. Caligan’s involvement led to a re-shuffling of the board and the departure of Bill Heiden, the CEO, as well as a plan to cut the SG&A, shed the non-core WH businesses, and re-focus the business on Feraheme. While these efforts have begun, the already beleaguered stock price has still been cut in half as a result of the general COVID sell off. However, we believe that the plans put in place will not be interrupted and should drive value creation throughout the rest of 2020.

Key Investing Factors:

The IV Iron market is growing and has been proven to be nearly impenetrable to generic competition – it is not the patent that provides the moat but the manufacturing process.

Right now the US IV Iron market has been carved up between Vifor Pharma (the #1 player) and AMAG (the #2 player). There are a few smaller competitors in the space but it functions more or less as a duopoly. Vifor has been laser-focused on expanding their IV iron franchise throughout the world and as a result has done a much better job of growing their sales whereas AMAG’s attention has been focused on other things. Vifor’s aggressive expansion into new geographies and new indications has proven to be very beneficial to AMAG because Feraheme and Injectafer are very similar products with similar price tags. In February 2018, the FDA approved a label expansion for Feraheme to include all adults with iron deficiency anemia, making Feraheme a true competitor to Injectafer in the US for the same indications. Venofer/Injecator are both made by Vifor, while Feraheme is a distant number 2 but with growing market share.

Source (Author)

This investment comes down to one simple question – can a generic drug maker such as Sandoz or a new entrant like Monoferric dislodge the current duopoly of Vifor and AMAG?

Bears would contend that yes, this is possible and they would point to Feraheme being off patent by 2023 and Monoferric entering the market shortly. And in pointing two obvious events on the horizon, they show that they know little of the complexity and history of this space.

The reality is that patent cliffs aren’t what protect complex non-biologic drugs like Feraheme from generic competition. The rub is the following. The only way for a generic manufacturer to prove bioequivalence in complex non-biologic drugs is for them to demonstrate the exact same manufacturing process, or to run costly safety trials. There are no analytical methods that exist today to prove pharmaceutical equivalence for complex non-biologic drugs. Because iron is metabolized in the bone marrow, spleen and liver, and not the blood, and traditional FDA bioequivalence testing is not relevant.

The case in point to all this is that Venofer did almost $300mm in sales in 2019 despite being off patent since 2002 (it has tripled its sales during that interim). Throughout that time, there have been attempts to genericize the drug by Teva, Shield, and Sagent Therapeutics, but none were successful.

Small changes in the manufacturing process of iron colloids can have major impacts on safety and efficacy. The manufacturing of the API is a multi-step process involving several ingredients which must be mixed in a specific order, at specific rates, in specific amounts and under specific conditions for the reaction to proceed correctly. Iron has the potential to cause serious anaphylactic shock, and even death, when absorbed into the bloodstream too quickly. So any variation in the process could result in a molecule with a different sucrose carbohydrate to the iron core, which could affect its release rate. A change in the iron release rate could dramatically affect the safety profile. So since you can’t prove that each batch is the same – all you can prove is that you have a manufacturing facility that works – or you can run an actual trial.

In the case of AMAG, Sandoz filed a Paragraph IV ANDA in 2016 for a generic version of Feraheme. However, given the precedent already established by the various generic drug-makers that have failed to gain FDA approval for generic IV irons, there is little chance that this filing receives approval. If they don’t submit a full filing by the end of this year then we can assume that this anticipated attempt by Sandoz doesn’t come to fruition.

There have been other companies that spent the time and money to gain approval of their own patented IV irons, and currently co-exist with Vifor and AMAG. One recent entrant to the US market is Monofer, made by the Danish company Pharmacosmos. However, Pharmacosmos is trying to enter a US market that has entrenched incumbents and they are trying to do so without a US distribution partner and a small sales force (our cursory Linked-In check showed 4 representatives). Monofer has existed in Europe for the last ten years and has only managed to generate about $30mm in sales. In addition, Pharmacosmos recently had a patent infringement lawsuit filed against them by Daiichi/American Regent, which is the marketer for Vifor’s Injectafer. The lawsuit alleges that Monoferric infringes two of American Regent’s Injectafer patents. This lawsuit is ongoing and likely won’t be resolved for years. It will undoubtedly delay the launch of Monofer in the US and could bankrupt Pharmacosmos if they are defeated in court.

This has always been a duopoly and will continue to always be a duopoly with both players continuing to grow in the years to come.

AMAG has one of the best products in the space to treat IDA/CKD, with a potential tailwind as a blood transfusion replacement.

Duopolies if sustained for years and decades can be great businesses but for what it is worth – AMAG’s product has certain advantages over its competitors.

Source (Caligan Presentation, September 4, 2019)

One thing that AMAG neglected to do was to grow their product in Europe and the rest of the world as they were too focused on women’s health. This is not something that Vifor neglected with their main product Ferinject growing aggressively in Europe and in the rest of the world at a much faster CAGR than America.

Source (Vifor Investor Presentation)

Feraheme has an opportunity to try to play catch up here particularly in the Asian markets like Japan and China, which no one has begun to penetrate (or they could partner and sell those rights). The other opportunity that is now presenting itself with COVID is the opportunity to us IV Iron’s for more use cases. The European countries are much more further advanced in the wider variety of ways that they use IV iron products – the per capita usage of IV Iron in Switzerland is over 15x versus the US. The one compelling incremental use case that they have in these countries is for blood transfusions. COVID is going to force countries to find creative solutions to address the lack of blood and IV irons will be used to address it. Still too early to say how this impacts 2020 revenues but it could be a large incremental positive.

Source (Vifor Investor Presentation)

Markena can stay on the market a lot longer than expected and might never be taken off the market (contrary to the currently held assumption).

Nearly six months have passed since the unfavorable AdComm with no action from the FDA. Since then, the FDA has shifted most of its resources toward the COVID-19 emergency, which will likely prolong any decisions regarding Makena, especially since Makena has a fantastic safety profile and safety is the FDA’s number one priority. We also think that an FDA decision to pull the only FDA-approved treatment for premature birth from the market would be a political fiasco for the current administration, which in Feb 2020 just pledged $50M of additional federal funding for neonatal research to help fight premature birth. More importantly, Makena still has the support of the two main professional organizations in this field, the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), as well as the March of Dimes. If Makena does stay on the market then that is a potential continued revenue stream of $60-80mm that isn’t even being considered as part of the valuation.

Strategic interest in their women’s health assets, particularly Intrarosa, should be high and there are other levers of monetization that could be pulled.

The prior management team did a bad job launching Intrarosa, but it is clearly valuable to a strategic acquirer with portfolio synergies. Intrarosa has a better black box label than its competitors and it currently generates over $25M in sales. AMAG already spent over $150M over the past 3 years educating OB-GYNs about the product, making it much easier to plug into an existing WH platform. We would venture to guess that this asset alone garners at least 2X sales even in a distressed environment like the one we are currently in. In addition to Intrarosa, they can also sell Vyslessi and Ciramptag, which they bought for $85mm and $50mm respectively in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Valuation

Cash: $180mm

Vylessi: $20mm – they paid $85mm for it and invested a lot of marketing but let’s assume $20mm from another player that could get more mileage out of it.

Ciramptag: $30mm – again let’s just assume a scrappage fire sale number of the asset.

Intrarosa: $50mm – let’s assume that they can get at least 2X sales on this.

Ferraheme: This is where it gets interesting – the current company has a lot of SGA costs that are associated with these above programs and once that is gone, you are left with Ferraheme, which should generate significant growing sales and EBITDA. Comps in the space trade for 4-8x with Vifor at 5x with the recent COVID sell off.

Putting it all together -

Sequentially we would expect to see this story to start to play out this next month with some of these aforementioned asset sales in these amounts.

Note we assume no value for Makena, which is obviously additional upside if it not in fact pulled – but while much focus is placed on that drug we don’t need that to work to be handsomely rewarded. We get rewarded when they sell off women’s healthcare businesses and focus on Feraheme and proving out its durable long-term moat within the complicated IV iron space.

Catalyst Schedule –

Sales of Women’s Healthcare: ~May of 2020 – This should finally start the process of divesting of some of these trouble assets and getting rid of their associated sales costs and revealing the business to be what it truly is.

Q1 Release: May of 2020 (Editor's Note: These were released today)

Q2-Q3: We imagine that with some of the cash generated by these sales they will be able to begin to pay down their Convertible note.

Sale of Remain Co: Fall of 2020 – Our sense is that the board and prior shareholders will once this company is stripped of its remaining assets and revealed to be a growing pure play on IV Irons with significant barriers to entry should sell at a very aggressive multiple to a strategic (if the market hasn’t caught on at that point).

Risks

If the company does not successfully sell the women's healthcare business and is unable to cut costs, then this would keep this a cash burn story.

If Sandoz did decide to go through with the process of making a generic and was able to successfully enter the market.

If the FDA does decide to cut Makena from the market sooner than anticipated.

Again, we believe this risks have been all substantially mitigated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMAG over the next 72 hours.