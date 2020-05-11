IMF April Buys: The 21 Stocks Added To My Portfolio

I focused on banks this month; either banks are way too cheap, or the S&P 500 is heading for another downturn.

There was a good deal of activity in the portfolio in April, as I sold various positions and reinvested the proceeds elsewhere.

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, which began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

For the month of April, I picked up 10 banking shares and 11 other companies. As you'll see, there's way more capital deployed here than usual. That's because I sold a bunch of IMF portfolio positions.

IMF Portfolio Sales

Let's start with tech. I just don't see what people are doing here - there may have been a good time to own money-losing growth businesses at 15-20x sales, but this is no longer it. An aggressive growth company, like, say, Datadog (DDOG) is not valued on earnings or cash flows (it has neither) but instead on its revenue growth rate.

That, in turn, will be down sharply because some of their clients are likely going to go bust. Even many of the ones that are fine are still probably not rushing to get additional IT services at the moment. Throw in the collapse in advertising sales (which hurts a whole bunch of internet companies) and I expect a major shake-out in the tech sector later this year, starting potentially as soon as next earnings season.

I'll be back to take another look at these names, but they're definitely not what I'm keen on owning at the front-end of a recession. IMF portfolio sales included:

Datadog

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD)

(OTC:CRWD) Alteryx (AYX)

(AYX) Tyler Technologies (TYL)

These all turned out to be 20-40% gainers for the IMF, which is pretty remarkable given that I held them only since last fall and the stock market in general went down over that stretch. Some of these were up a lot more at some point - like Datadog - but any chance to raise cash at good prices from speculative stocks is worth considering when the economy suddenly flips into a recession.

Here are all these stocks since the October SaaS and cloud sector dip - as you can see, they've absolutely crushed the S&P (purple line):

Data by YCharts

Additionally, I also sold the IMF's gold mining streamer positions that I had purchased in late 2018:

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

(WPM) Sandstorm (SAND)

(SAND) Franco-Nevada (FNV)

These all are off the books for gains of 75-110%. I originally was hoping to get triples on these, but the economic cycle turned faster than I had anticipated. And gold miners (contrary to popular opinion) tend to be pretty lousy recession hedges.

Thus, they face a lose-lose of getting sold if the market and economy head lower again, and they also get sold if things quickly recover and people lose interest in gold as a safe haven. Gold fans are pricing in inflation here, but remember that Fed liquidity first pushes up asset prices, not consumer prices. Until CPI goes up sharply (which won't be soon), you won't see an inflation narrative go anywhere. No reason to stay long gold miners here - and with the recent recovery, I'm happy to take the cash and move on.

Also, on a separate note, I sold J.M. Smucker (SJM) and Campbell Soup (CPB). These are simply not as good of food companies as Hormel (NYSE:HRL) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC), yet their shares are up nicely in 2020 as well. Given the absolute carnage elsewhere in the market, this is a great time to harvest defensive holdings with significant gains and plow that cash into more opportunistic positions. As a note, Campbell was a stock paid for with dividends, as such, it gets recycled back into the portfolio's "paid for with dividends" pile, rather than into the general fund.

What I Bought This Month

As a reminder, the order these show up in is random, solely determined by when my opening bell market orders filled. And all transactions were intended to be the same size as well (My $1,000 contribution + cash from the portfolio sales divided equally across 21 stocks). The only difference is the Hingham Institution For Savings (HIFS) transaction was substantially larger than the rest as it was funded by March dividends plus the cash from selling prior dividend holding Campbell Soup.

Looking For Growth-Focused Regional Banks

I focused on banks in April, as they've hardly bounced back yet. The market is pricing in a weird scenario where much of the market is apparently going to rip to new highs, but banks are stuck in 2008-bad level conditions. This makes no sense. Either banks soar and catch up with the market, or the other stuff rolls over. Between last fall and April, the banks underperformed the S&P by a third - simply incredible as the S&P itself was down big over that stretch. This wholesale carnage in the banking space has created the opportunity to buy growth banks for value prices.

Normally, when buying community and regional banking stocks, if you want to get a high starting yield, you have to buy something with modest-at-best growth prospects. Something like a New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) is a well-known example for my long-time readers. Because New York Community was up against the $50 billion SIFI limit for ages, it literally couldn't grow anymore unless it wanted to endure onerous regulatory costs. So, instead, it paid out most of its earnings in the form of a 5-7% dividend yield for many years.

In a bull market, the most exciting banking franchises - the ones with the most growth and/or best operating metrics - simply aren't going to be cheap. Even in banks, people like a good story. As such, in my previous rounds of bank buying, I generally stuck to more conservative names that were reasonably valued and chipped out a decent starting dividend rather than chasing the superstar banks.

With the exception of a, say, Washington Trust (WASH) in 2016, it's been a rare opportunity to get a true best-in-class regional bank with solid growth prospects that also threw off a strong starting dividend. By definition, banks that can grow a bunch internally tend to prefer to pay low dividends and instead plow their earnings into more loans.

However, with the 2020 market plunge, we're now getting an unusual chance to buy some of the best small banks in the country at knockdown prices. Note the important difference between "best" and "most conservative".

I own a bunch of "most conservative" banks like People's United (PBCT) already because I was buying them late in a bull market where I was more concerned about not getting crushed in a recession than I was about trying to get high-fliers. Something like PBCT with its incredibly risk-adverse balance sheet/operations is easy to own. It also happens to be a Dividend Aristocrat. Collect your 4-6% dividend yield that they hike a bit every year and know your capital is sound regardless of what happens with the economy. PBCT's stock didn't even go down in 2008; it's a solid income holding with more upside optionality than a bond.

Now, however, we're already pricing in a pretty big recession for banks. The market is starting to appreciate safe banks like New York Community, which is only down 15% over the past three months, meanwhile, the regional banks and community banks are down 44% and 37%, respectively:

Data by YCharts

There's no reason to buy more NYCB now, for example, if you already own some. Its indestructible balance sheet already served as crash insurance, now sit back and collect the 7% dividend until the economy turns up again. No, the real opportunity is in the great banks that are among the stuff that is all down 35-45% on a sector-wide basis.

What sort of banks come to mind? Well, I mentioned Washington Trust already, it's definitely back on buy-list now. The stock has gotten whacked this year, despite being one of the traditionally safe and sound conservative franchises that fared excellently in 2008. Unlike so many conservative banks, however, Washington Trust has actually grown impressively over the years, making it a strong growth play as well.

Much of WASH's outperformance comes from its asset management business. Perhaps investors are worried about profits there with the falling stock market. At its core, however, the bank remains a high-end bank serving wealthy customers in the Northeast. Its loan quality should remain strong. These banks that serve well-off customers with traditional low-risk loan products fare well, even during economic downturns. WASH's stock is yielding 6.3% here, which is absurdly high for a bank of this quality that benefited from the 2008 Financial Crisis (it took market share locally from the big banks since it still had capital to lend).

Then we have new positions for the IMF portfolio. One of these is an efficient high-growth bank that previously sold at a correspondingly high price. With this year's bear market, however, People's Utah (PUB) is now right up my alley. As a point of clarification, People's Utah has changed its name to Altabank, and the ticker will be changing to ALTA as well later this year - but it's still PUB for now. This was one of the top-performing and fastest-growing banks in the country, yet it recently traded back to its 2015 IPO price thanks to the virus.

Speaking of growth banks, there's also Hingham Institution For Savings, which is another new addition to the portfolio. Hingham, to the best of my knowledge, is the single most efficient multi-branch bank in the whole United States. I could be wrong about that, but at an efficiency ratio of a stunning 30%, I don't recall ever seeing a lower figure, and other analysts have also said HIFS is the most efficient bank out there. In any case, it's right near the top. It also has expanded quickly; combine growth and efficiency and you get results. Shares are up more than tenfold over the past 20 years.

The bank has consistently grown tangible book value at a double-digit rate annually for decades, and suffered minimal loan losses at any point, even during the financial crisis. The stock recently hit its lowest price/book valuation in a decade, making for a stellar entry point. And while it has a low starting dividend yield, it's a dividend growth machine. Excluding special dividends which cloud the data, I believe Hingham would otherwise be a Dividend Aristocrat, as the dividend has been increased every year dating back to 1995.

Energy And International Banks

Also, in another new position, we have Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). I was negative on the bank last year, suggesting that investors were ignoring energy risk. Since that article, however, CFR's stock has plunged from $94 to the $60s. Needless to say, the outlook has changed significantly.

Being the open-minded person that I am, I gave the bank a fresh look at this greatly improved price, and down here, the reward more than justifies the risk.

The energy risk is now in the stock price, and we have arguably the best Texas bank selling for 10x trailing earnings and a 4% dividend yield. This may get cheaper, particularly if the recent bounce in oil fades. However, in a diversified portfolio, it's worth having a starter position. In the energy bank names, I also added to my position in Alaska's Northrim (NRIM). I recently published a Seeking Alpha Top Idea making the case for Northrim.

Since this article is getting lengthy, I'll save the explanations of purchases of Bank of N.T. Butterfield (NTB) (thanks to the Ian's Insider Corner member who suggested I look at it) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) for another day.

I also picked up more Santander Mexico (BSMX) as I decided to add to one of the beaten-up LatAm consumer banks - across the continent they're all down around 60-75% recently. Santander Mexico is arguably the best big bank in Mexico and I'm most bullish on Mexico coming back reasonably quickly of the investable LatAm countries.

I may be early on this, but BSMX's stock has plunged from $8 to $2.60 recently - this is what a real fire sale looks like. Santander Mexico is well-run, generates strong returns on capital, and I don't expect the banking sector in Mexico to become insolvent in aggregate. That's pretty much all you need for BSMX to at least head back to $6 sooner or later. It's trading at less than 5x 2019 earnings here - and 2019 wasn't even a particularly good year for Santander or Mexico in general. As long as they don't go out of business, and don't dilute the equity drastically (low bar, I know), shares will look like a steal at this price.

Finally, I picked up more Wells Fargo (WFC) and TFS Financial (TFSL). TFSL is squarely in the defensive bank camp. As mentioned, I'm looking for growth names at the moment, not ultra-conservative banks. But near 0.4x tangible book value and with a 7.5% dividend yield (and they're likely to increase the dividend again this year), TFSL is so absurdly priced that I am compelled to keep buying, regardless. TFSL was the largest holding in the IMF earlier this year, though it was surpassed by Hormel during the crash. If TFSL stays down here, I will soon push it back to the portfolio's top spot with my resumed buying.

Beyond The Banks: Other Buys

Switching gears, let's turn to energy. Why did I choose Suncor (SU) as the only energy stock in April? The energy sector rebound has gone too far too fast, in general, given fresh plunges in oil prices.

Stocks like Exxon (XOM) are now trading above where they did on March 9th, when the Saudis launched their price war. Given that oil had just plummeted to the low $30s then, and it's struggling to hold the $20s now, it makes little sense that American energy stocks are going straight back up. Suncor, by contrast, is still down a third from its March 9th level, offering some continuing value.

And I went for Suncor in particular over other Canadian names because of its refining capacity. In a $25 oil world, I want to own the company with the lowest production costs that can also turn its oil into gasoline and thus collect a spread there. Canadian Natural (CNQ) has fantastic production costs as well, but without the same integration, it's still at the mercy of low oil prices to fund its budget.

I will end up owning more of CNQ and Exxon before the next oil bull market gets going. For now, however, Suncor is the safest of the safe for the current depressed market conditions.

For the alcohol stocks, I have a full article on tap on that subject. For now, I'll just note that we're seeing some rather alarming figures out of the craft brewing industry. A major chunk of the industry is likely to go permanently out of business if the economy doesn't get roaring back to life soon. There could be some salvation if the government doles out more aid, but in general, I expect to see a quarter or more of craft pubs shut down thanks to the economic shock.

This will, needless to say, be a big boost to the major alcohol companies. As I've said elsewhere, the way the government aid has been designed so far, it will benefit big business greatly and consolidate market share across many industries. In the case of beer, many smaller craft competitors will entirely disappear. Macro breweries will also be able to buy up more well-known craft brand names for pennies on the dollar.

Of the companies in the IMF portfolio, Molson Coors (TAP) should be the biggest winner from this. The company is most directly impacted by craft, as it doesn't sell as many premium beers, and its core markets have been hardest-hit by the craft wave. Molson Coors has craft (or craft-like) brands like Blue Moon and can potentially aggressively acquire fallen rivals now to add to its diversity of labels.

Diageo (DEO) doesn't get as big of a tailwind, as it primarily sells spirits, not beer. That said, it does brew Guinness, so it has some interest in the space. It could be on the hunt for craft acquisitions. Also, to a much lesser extent, craft spirits have been a bit of a problem in some markets. The sudden disappearance of liquidity should knock many of those thinly-capitalized businesses out of the arena as well.

As for overall alcohol sales, there's been a hit with the disappearance of restaurant and bar sales around the world. But it appears grocery and liquor stores are largely making up for it - beer and liquor sales are up about 25% across most U.S. states where I've seen data. That eats up a huge chunk of the losses from restaurant sales.

The alcohol companies saw essentially flat profits in the Financial Crisis; I don't expect much worse this time around. And for brewers with economy brands, like Molson Coors, this pandemic could greatly recharge demand for their products as people lose appetite for and access to higher-end competition. I was expecting a major wave of craft beer failures on the next recession anyway - throw in three months of no revenue for the craft brewers, and this is turning into an extinction event in that category.

On the Mexican stocks, I added to Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX), which will be covered in my upcoming feature on Mexican stocks to consider buying now.

Of the Mexican companies that 1.) have a U.S. ADR and 2.) aren't airports, FMX is currently my favorite. I'll explain why in more detail soon. Speaking of the airports, I added to all three of the Mexican operators this month. Centro Norte (OMAB) is my current favorite if you only want one - they're all attractive down here though.

In addition to the General Dynamics (GD) position I wrote about last week, the IMF also launched a new position in Stryker (SYK). That one had already made it into the Ian's Insider Corner aggressive portfolio in March, so of course, I was going to add it to the IMF as well.

The IMF is significantly underexposed to the healthcare industry. That's a defect I've been intending to fix for awhile. With Bernie Sanders out of the picture, the U.S. health care system should see few significant changes until at least 2025, so that removed the major downside risk.

Why Stryker? It's historically one of the best, if not the best, major medical device maker out there. And medical devices themselves are one of the best niches within health care. You tend to get more life out of your intellectual property than in pharma because your device system can last for decades and doesn't fall off patent so abruptly like a prescription drug. Once a surgeon is accustomed to using your device, for example, they're unlikely to switch to a rival unless it's vastly better than your product.

It's a high moat industry, and also one that will be in rising demand. With the demographic wave of retirees on the way, and lifespans heading upward in most countries, there will be far more money flowing into companies that can provide more quality years of life. Companies like Stryker, which offers devices for a vast range of ailments, are positioned to ride a huge wave of demand over the next few decades.

Data by YCharts

Stryker is one of the most impressive performing stocks of all-time. In 1980, its shares sold for a split-adjusted 7 cents. They now sell for nearly $200. And over that whole stretch, the company has delivered consistent returns - on a log chart above, the pace of increase has hardly slowed down even as the company has grown much larger.

While it's not a current dividend powerhouse (1.2% yield), it has increased its annual dividend for more than 20 years in a row, and has averaged an 11% annual hike in recent years. Long-term holders will get a solid income stream with time.

In new positions, there's also Investors Title (ITIC) which you can read more about in my full write-up. In a lot of ways, it's like Hingham, another totally off-the-radar small-cap financial that has delivered breathtaking shareholder returns over the decades and has now taken a 40% pounding in recent weeks. Both are great companies that have reached good prices after years of me waiting patiently.

Finally, I added to the Estee Lauder (EL) holding. This is one of my favorite travel-adjacent stocks that has gone down with the coronavirus. The company sells its high-end cosmetics in a ton of airports and other duty free shops that are currently out of commission. And, of course, the malls are closed as well.

Fortunately, Estee Lauder had already invested heavily in its e-commerce channel in previous years and that is paying off now. The company recently reported that new online customers are up 50% this year versus this time last year, and online chats with Estee Lauder reps are up 60%. That won't be enough to offset physical store closures by any means, but it's still a solid fallback option.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In any case, heading into the virus, this had been one of the most impressive consumer products companies globally. Its 10-year growth rates were off-the-charts: 8% annualized revenue growth and double digits on almost everything else. Net income and EPS grew by 16% and 17% per year, respectively.

Estee Lauder owns a fantastic group of consumer brands, and is riding all sorts of demographic tailwinds. I'm confident that the stock will keep plowing to new all-time highs and beyond as soon as the global economy shows some signs of perking back up again.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published April 15th for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS I N THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.