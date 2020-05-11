Amid falling industry rail traffic, this could be as good as it gets for CSX. I rate the stock a hold.

The coronavirus has caused the U.S. economy to shut down for several weeks. As a result, U.S. GDP fell 4.8% in Q1 2020. It will likely worsen next quarter. That does not bode well for cyclical names like CSX (CSX). In Q1 2020, the company reported revenue of $2.86 billion, down 5.2% Y/Y. Combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) for the first 18 weeks of the year was down over 11% Y/Y. This implies CSX could face more headwinds. In its most recent quarter, CSX experienced a 5% decline in revenue. Rail traffic fell by 1%, while average selling price ("ASP") fell 4%.

Of the company's five major product segments, only Coal and Intermodal reported revenue declines. Agricultural rose on gains in ethanol, sweeteners, and oils and grains. The segment was expected to be a catalyst after trade tensions thawed with China. This narrative could change based on vagaries of the global economy. Industrial rose on the strength of chemicals, metals and equipment. The automotive segment fell due to lower North America vehicle production, which could punish the Industrial segment going forward.

Coal revenue fell 25% Y/Y on a 15% decline in volume and 12% decline in ASP; competition from natural gas hurt shipments. Intermodal/Other revenue fell 12%; volume was flat, while ASP fell about 13%. Plant closures in China due to the coronavirus hurt international shipments.

Coal was the only segment that experienced a volume decline in Q1. The fall in Coal volume was so dramatic (down 15%) that it caused CSX's total volume to fall. The knock-on effects of the coronavirus likely occurred towards the end of Q1. That implies volume could fall across several product categories in Q2.

Several U.S. rail operators enjoyed price hikes in the first half of 2019. Those days are likely over. ASP for CSX fell 4% Y/Y.

ASP for Intermodal/Other and Coal fell by double digits, more than offsetting the rise in ASP in other segments. The company's pricing power could dissipate across several segments, given the weak U.S. economy. ASP could falter or remain flat for the rest of the year.

Operating Ratio Remains Sub-60%

CSX began to make deep cost cuts a few years ago. In Q1, CSX reported an operating ratio of 58.7%. An operating ratio sub-60% is considered stellar, particularly for a U.S. railroad. Total operating costs were $1.7 billion, down 7% Y/Y. The decline in costs more than outstripped the 5% fall off in total revenue. Labor costs of $606 million fell 10%. Management has made a concerted effort to reduce headcount and overtime:

"I have also talked a lot about our focus on overtime the last few quarters, and once again, we saw a significant 33% reduction year-over-year. With current volume headwinds, we expect to continue to drive significant improvement and overtime spend. In addition to these gains and employee efficiency, we also had $14 million of lower incentive comp expense in the quarter. Finally, $10 million of other labor cost increases were primarily driven by the cycling of the railroad retirement tax refunds in the prior year."

Labor costs remain CSX's largest expense item at 36% of total operating costs, down from 38% in the year earlier period. Fuel costs fell by double digits, while materials costs were off 5%. Depreciation actually rose 4%; capital expenditures were $381 million, up 8% Y/Y. Management could make deep cuts to capital expenditures going forward in order to help preserve liquidity.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.5 billion fell 2% Y/Y, less than the decline in revenue. EBITDA margin was 53%, up about 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. It could be difficult to maintain margins amid falling rail traffic for the entire industry. Margins could falter in Q2 and stabilize in the second half of the year after the economy reopens.

CSX Appears Fully Valued

Financial markets have bounced off their March lows; CSX has benefited from the rise in broader markets. The company currently has an enterprise value of $65 billion and trades at just over 10x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The stock appears fully valued. Rail traffic could spike after the economy reopens. However, I believe we were at peak economy prior to the pandemic. The economy's vital signs could falter again by Q4 2020 or Q1 2021.

Conclusion

CSX is down over 15% Y/Y, and appears fully valued given the headwinds for the economy. CSX remains a hold.

