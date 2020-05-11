American Airlines: Breathing Room

May 8th passenger traffic was up over 25% to the highest level since March 25.

The company has billions in unencumbered assets and a very valuable loyalty program as additional collateral for more funding.

The story of the day for American Airlines Group (AAL) is that the airline now has breathing room. With the government aid, the company has the liquidity to survive as passenger traffic continues to grow on a weekly basis even faster than ridesharing. The market remains highly fearful due to negative headlines such as Warren Buffett selling shares, but my investment thesis is even more bullish here.

Image Source: American Airlines website

Almost Too Much Liquidity

American Airlines reported Q1 results over a week ago and the key data point was current liquidity and to a lesser extent the cash flow position. The airline has to position the company with plenty of cash to survive the current reduced passenger levels while cash flow burn is very misleading here.

The airline ended Q1 with $6.8 billion in available liquidity. The company raised $2.0 billion during the quarter. All of the government aid will arrive in Q2 or possibly Q3.

The airline expects to add over $10.6 billion from the federal government programs via the CARES Act. The Payroll Support Program is approved at $5.8 billion while the Loan Program is an estimated $4.75 billion. The PSP involves a $4.1 billion grant and a $1.7 billion loan.

In total, American Airlines will obtain from the U.S. Treasury $4.1 billion via a grant and the other $6.5 billion via loans. The key misunderstood aspect of the program is the $4.1 billion grant requires the company to keep employment levels high where the airline would normally have slashed costs by an additional $2.05 billion per quarter.

In addition, American Airlines has an estimated $10 billion in unencumbered assets as follows:

$2.0B - aircraft spare parts

$5.0B - slots

$1.8B - A/R

$1.2B - real estate

The is amount doesn't even include the very valuable loyalty program. Per analyst Joseph DeNardi from Stifel, the AAdvantage loyalty program had a valuation of $12.5 billion. The other legacy airlines of Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) have valuations around $20.0 billion. The amounts question whether the American Airlines program is undervalued considering the value is based on the loyalty users and related card transactions, not the valuation or financial position of the airlines.

On the Q1 earnings call, CFO Derek Kerr was in agreement with the valuation, but my presumption is just the company wanting investors to under the loyalty program has a valuation in excess of $10 billion:

Yes, I think--you know, going to number two, you’re the one that has done the best work on the loyalty program by far, and your number is pretty good from where we have an appraisal of the program. I think the value of that program is high, and I think you have pointed that out, rightly so, and you are in the range of appraisals that we’ve gotten back for that. That has a very high value to us.

In total, American Airlines has access to $17.4 billion worth of liquidity for the quarter before making any other transactions related to the above assets.

Misleading Cash Burn

While liquidity levels are very straightforward, the daily cash burn levels are very confusing and misleading. The numbers include net bookings levels that account for refunds in the current environment while a lot of times excluding government grants to cover payroll costs. Considering the payroll costs are artificially higher due to the grant, the airlines should've provided better deals on the net cash burn rates and some hints on operating cash flow levels.

A big part of the issue is the monthly refund levels. American Airlines forecasted refunds to end Q2 around bookings levels after burning about $1.2 billion on cash refunds. The quarter trend is based on $600 million in refunds for April, $400 million in May and $200 million in June.

The company provided this guidance via the earnings call on April 30. Well, April 30 is a Thursday and management was on a call prior to the large step forward in passenger traffic over the weekend. The TSA only reported the Wednesday traffic before the call at 119K passengers leaving the industry with a limited rebound to that point.

Source: TSA

The company was clear that the refund and cash flow estimates were all based on negligible booking improvements and didn't factor in a rebound on the revenue side. Since April 29, daily traffic is has nearly doubled to 215K on May 8. The Friday air passenger traffic was up 43,881 passengers alone for 26% growth from last week. Uber (UBER) jumped 6% on Friday for claiming weekly traffic was up 12%.

With more and more states reopening their economies, daily traffic should see a prolonged surge. The sector still needs key areas such as Vegas and Orlando to reopen to capture more leisure traffic. Heck, the cruise lines just claimed some cruises were cancelled due to a lack of flights.

The re-opening of key states could have a doubling effect of bringing out more travelers causing airlines to add capacity which attracts more flyers as restricted flight schedules are now constraining passengers. In addition, certain states still have unnecessary travel restrictions requiring passengers to quarantine which should only be necessary when somebody tests positive for COVID-19.

The Shanghai Disneyland selling out tickets within minutes of opening up ticket sells for an opening at 30% of previous levels proves that consumer demand exists when events occur.

For now though, the daily cash burn is going from $70 million to $50 million at quarter end based on reduced costs and lower refund levels. Ideally, some airlines would come out and update the cash flow position based on the higher bookings levels and improved revenue trends.

What is clear about the cash flow situation is that airlines and analysts aren't incorporating the grants into the daily cash burn levels. American Airlines obtained a $4.1 billion grant from the government. The grant amounts to $2.05 billion per quarter in Q2 and Q3 or $22.5 million per day.

The forecast would assume the airline actually ends June with daily cash burn only around $27.5 million before any hike in the revenue equation. Such a revenue amount is below the 25% capacity levels.

The airline forecast $11 billion in liquidity at quarter end remains the $2 billion in quarterly grants. The airlines are holding onto higher payroll costs as the grants cover the expenses. If traffic doesn't rebound, these employees will be furlough after September 30.

The problem is that analysts are using the $6.0 billion and $4.5 billion quarterly cash burn numbers without factoring in the grants. Without revenues rebounding, American Airlines will only burn $2.5 billion of cash from operations during Q3.

Monthly revenues only have to rebound to the $800 million level to take the cash burn out of the equation. The airline had nearly $4 billion in monthly revenues last year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is still perceiving a more dire situation than the actual facts presented by the liquidity and cash burn situation of American Airlines. With traffic rebounding at greater than 20% per week, the airline is poised to quickly wipe out the daily cash burn rates when factoring in the U.S. Treasury grants. The stock remains a buy trading at multi-year lows below $10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.