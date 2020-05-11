Chimera Investment: Unbelievable Turn Of Events

Prepared by Chris, CEO Quad 7 Capital and lead analyst at team BAD BEAT Investing

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is a holding in my long-term dividend reinvestment income portfolios, but it's also a name that can be traded on the swings. Back in February I detailed why I sold half the position and was letting the house's money run, and our team highlighted it as a pick in March when mREITs were getting obliterated. Following the February call we saw the stock just implode, thanks of course to COVID-19 and the Fed's massive actions to cut rates to nothing. Big margin calls were seen in the sector. Management teams scrambled. Days after our March call, the stock swung from $7 to $11 in days, a winning swing trade, but then gave all of those gains back. The stock has started to claw its way back and is over $8, but this once pristine play in the space has fallen on some hard times. In this column, I will cover several of the key metrics you should be aware of following the recently-reported quarter, and discuss the actions taken to preserve the company for the long term. Ultimately, the rapid turn of events has been made worse by surprising moves made by management.

Strong (and surprising) moves made

The company put out a mixed quarter as far as key metrics, but there were some key strengths and weaknesses to be aware of. You see quarter-to-quarter performance really depends on the company's holdings and moves made within the portfolio. Given rate cuts this year, rest assured management was going to rebalance the portfolio. However, the moves really were strong, and somewhat surprising.

In the month of March, the COVID-19 pandemic created an environment of fear and extreme uncertainty resulting a near-catastrophic conditions for the fixed income markets, and mREITs were decimated. Many investors felt that the government-mandated lockdowns would likely bring an economic recession and they sold their credit investments while reinvesting into safer risk-off assets such as T-bills, U.S. Treasury notes and cash. Many of these companies use significant leverage as part of their strategies. As a result, many of them had to sell assets as they attempted to meet margin calls from their repo lenders. Market conditions witnessed in March 2020 were very similar to that experienced in the 2008 crisis, yet price movements were swift and occurred over a much shorter time frame. So what surprised us? Management sold off the portfolio's agency pass-through securities to pay down debt and further deleverage the overall portfolio. In short, they used the holdings as a source of much needed liquidity. Leverage was reduced to just 2.2 times, down 35% from year-end. The company also executed two mortgage securitizations late in the quarter, totaling $883 million. Management made moves to arrange over $800 million of longer-term repo facilities for credit assets and issued $374 million of convertible debt. The goal? Medium-term survival. We think it survives, and although this usually sharp management team has confidence, it was lacking in the conference call, it seemed. Perhaps it's a reflection of the uncertainty. Right now, CIM is no longer a top play, but, I'm confident it returns to its winning ways after it gets through this tough year. Let's turn to performance.

Income discussion

Some things are obvious, but bear stating. When investing in this name, you need to care about income, and specifically how that income related to dividend coverage. With mREITs, you of course have several measures of income. In Q1, net income swung to a massive loss, similar to most other mREITs. Net loss was $389 million, which translates to a loss of $2.08 per share. I cannot remember a print that bad. Of course, when we look at an mREIT the GAAP net income/loss figure doesn't inform dividend coverage.

For coverage, we generally are more interested in net interest income and core income. Net interest income was down from last year, coming in at $300.3 million vs. $350.4 million and was below our expectations of $320-$330 million. This was a bit of a surprise but was a direct result of the portfolio holdings and movements relative to motions in rates, etc. Still, the income figure here doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage.

The company's core earnings for the quarter were down as well, but it was not as bad as we expected. The other key is that based on this metric the dividend was covered and that's critical. As a whole, despite being a strong player in this space, it's vulnerable to fast changes in rates as well, both higher and lower. Core income came in at $106 million, or $0.57 per share. This was below the expectations we had for about $0.60 per share. In addition, this was on par with the core earnings of $0.58 from last year, though down from the sequential Q4.

Dividend getting shaved?

We were pleased with the income results overall as core earnings still covered the quarterly dividend. Even if they had not, we have a lot of "spillback coverage" from quarters where the earnings exceeded the dividend. This spillback would normally have had us believing the dividend was more than fine. And, on Feb. 11, 2020, the company announced its first quarter 2020 common stock cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. This dividend was paid April 30, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

That said, when the company did its shelf offering (discussed above) it declared a $0.30 dividend. You should always read company filings. Ouch. It was brought up on the conference call, and analysts called management out:

Lee Cooperman: Look clearly you guys have been very surprised by development. You've used the term twice on this call being cautiously optimistic. Could one assume that the $0.30 dividend which you declared I guess in connection with this offering you did was something you felt was sustainable assuming no surprises and things unfold that as you anticipate? Matthew Lambiase: Lee I think the market is very - I still think it's a little difficult to really figure out. I've never seen a lot of the things that we're seeing in this marketplace. I've never seen the unemployment rate and the number of unemployed people going up as far as it has. I've never seen mortgage forbearance programs coming into play and that's just stuff that we have never ever seen before. I could tell you that when we started the first quarter and when we started the second quarter, we're in totally different worlds with regard to the economy and projections and thinking about the business. And I just don't think it's a prudent thing for any manager in this environment to say that they have a clear focus of what's going on in the future. And we want to pay the highest dividend possible. We're all shareholders. But I think we're just - the visibility currently in the market with our business and I think a lot of other businesses is just not - it's not what it was a month ago or two months ago. It's a very complicated and I think we're being very cautiously optimistic, but being very cautious.

Make no mistake, it's disappointing to see a cut, particularly when coverage has been so good. However, while the next year may be tough, I think that dividend comes back stronger in coming years.

Book value declined

I sold off shares in February because CIM's stock was way overvalued. Now, in the "before times," a saying my kid uses in reference to COVID-19, some premium was expected and acceptable because you are paying for the consistency in performance, the dividend coverage, and management, in a highly risky sector. Again, some premium was appropriate. We have long held that premium names deserve premium pricing. Well, this crisis crushed the premium shine on this name, though, the market priced it accordingly. Now, it's undervalued, if you can believe that. This is why we see the stock as a buy in the $7 range. Still, you must time your entry points, and if you know how to pad your returns with well-timed sales and reentries, then this is one of those times.

Like other mREITs, book value was crushed. The book value saw some volatility coming into 2019, but gained some on the year. However, it was devastated here in Q1. Book value fell 1.5% to $12.45 from $16.15. Ouch. But, at $8 a share, we are at a $4.45, or 36% discount-to-book. Even with a dividend hair cut, that's attractive. We also think that while Q2 will see some pain and erosion, book value is likely to ramp up as things normalize in the next year or two. Since this is in my long-term portfolio, I have time and I'm comfortable waiting.

Still letting the house's money run

I have long been fond of the company and management, but I'm glad I sold off a massive amount in February. Not because of the money. Sure, that matters. But more so because if you listen to the conference call, it was just "bad." Management seemed confused and misguided about the future. Perhaps scared. Maybe it was an off day, or maybe it was uncharted territory, since so many quarters have been homeruns. I'm letting this run and will collect the dividend. But what really is unnerving as an investor, as a trader, and as someone at the head of a firm that has recommended this stock to our paying subscribers, not only was their a slightly hidden dividend cut, but it wasn't addressed on the call until asked about. Further, this comes after a March update which was bullish, where the company said it was buying back shares and where insiders were buying.

Final thoughts

Make no mistake about it, the mortgage and housing market outlook will be challenging in the near term. I think Q2 will be painful as well, but things start to improve for the company and the sector in H2 2020. But uncertainty is rampant. Mortgage forbearance adds a high degree of uncertainty to mortgage credit and until there is more clarity of the forbearance duration and impact, expect management to keep leverage low and play defense.

As we look ahead, earnings for the next few quarters will be difficult to handicap. I think it's good that management has liquidity, but it came at a very heavy price. I'm holding my shares, and despite the decimation in shareholder equity in the last two months, new money can still come in at $7-$8, but for those who have faithfully held and relied on the dividends, I feel for you.

