Cronos: All Show And No Substance

Introduction

Cronos (CRON) continued to disappoint with its latest financial results and its valuation has become increasingly detached from fundamentals. We think the business outlook for Cronos has deteriorated in the last few months as its sales and margin underperformed. Despite having the second-largest cash balance in the industry, the company has not been able to deploy capital accretively with its head-scratching US$300 million acquisition of Lord Jones generating sales of only US$2.2 million last quarter.

Note that Cronos became a domestic issuer in the U.S. and began reporting under U.S. GAAP in USD starting in 2019 Q4.

2020 Q1 Results

Cronos reported 2020 Q1 results that showed net revenue of US$8.4 million, a whopping US$1.1 million increase from the previous quarter. Gross margin, excluding inventory write-offs, was decimated and came in at only 18%. There is really nothing positive to say about these numbers. Cronos has historically been the weakest player among large-cap cannabis companies and its operating performance has continued to deteriorate last quarter.

The key to dissecting the recent performance Cronos is to separate the numbers into the Canadian cannabis segment and U.S. CBD. Cronos closed its acquisition of U.S. CBD brand Lord Jones in September 2019 for US$300 million including US$225 million in cash. Based on Q2 revenue of US$2.2 million, Cronos paid 34x EV/Sales for this business which is very very expensive (the hottest e-commerce stock at the moment Shopify (SHOP) only trades at ~$40x EV/Sales!). Even worse, the Canadian cannabis business also saw a sharp drop in revenue as sales halved to only ~C$6 million in Q4 before recovering somewhat to C$8.3 million, indicating that Cronos is losing market share in Canada. Gross margin excluding inventory impairment fell to 18% partially because Cronos is repurposing some of its manufacturing space for R&D purposes. The company has been buying from the wholesale market and warned that margin will continue to fluctuate in the future. Cronos also warned that more inventory write-downs are coming due to depressed cannabis wholesale prices.

(Source: Public Filings; shown in C$)

The stark contrast between Cronos' poor financial metrics and its expensive valuation is best illustrated in the chart below. Cronos has the lowest quarterly revenue among the nine largest cannabis companies in Canada. However, the stock is trading at the highest EV/Sales which makes little sense. As we can see, Canopy (CGC) also trades at a premium similar to Cronos which is explained by the strategic investments from Constellation (STZ) and Altria (MO). Despite the premium, we think Cronos shares are pricing in too much optimism that is hard to support in today's environment. Investor sentiment has turned sour on the cannabis sector since mid-2019 and we are unable to explain why the market has continued to underwrite such an unexplainable equity story. Given our belief that fundamentals will eventually drive long-term share price performance, we think Cronos shares are overvalued.

(Source: Public Filings)

Where To Now?

Our skepticism on Cronos' valuation was based on its weak financial performance and its stratospheric valuation multiples. Based on last Friday's closing share price, Cronos has a market capitalization of C$2.8 billion and an enterprise value of C$925 million, after accounting for ~C$1.9 billion of cash on its balance sheet. Based on its 2020 Q1 net revenue of C$12 million, Cronos is trading at EV/Sales of around 20x. On this basis, Cronos is very expensive compared to its peers such as Canopy at 12x, Aphria (APHA) at 2.3x, and Aurora (ACB) at 7.4x. We think the level of premium is hard to be justified based on the recent performance and development at Cronos despite its large cash balance. When Altria invested in Cronos, investors were expecting the two companies to leverage collective resources in tobacco and cannabis to do some magic. However, there has been little progress on collaboration between the two firms.

(Source: TSX)

Cronos has performed better than most large-cap peers in 2020 so far largely because the company has ample liquidity to weather the downturn. We think Cronos' biggest advantage over its peers is the strong balance sheet and relationship with Altria. However, Cronos needs to deploy the cash in order to generate value for its shareholders, including Altria. So far, there has been limited progress on that front and we don't see any improvement in the overall business environment and investor sentiment towards the cannabis sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Looking Ahead

Cronos will survive the current downturn thanks to its investment from Altria. Despite the negligible revenue, large operating losses, and negative operating cash flows, the company has enough resources to continue operating for many months and years. However, the lack of progress on its standalone business strategy and weakening financial performance does not support its valuation and represent significant downside risk should the market re-rate the stock at some point. We think optimism here is unfounded and cannot be explained by fundamental factors. For example, Canopy has better financial performances, stronger balance sheets, and a strategic sponsorship but it trades at a 40% discount to Cronos on an EV/Sales basis. Given that the risk and reward equation is so disproportionately tilted towards the downside we think investors are better off avoiding Cronos at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.