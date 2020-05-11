Tower Semiconductor Heading For A Large Earnings Move

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) reports earnings May 13 before open and could be headed for another large move following the report. Earnings and revenue are expected to both be down YoY, and whether or not the company beats or misses will be important for the price movement post-earnings. Of the past 8 quarters, 7 of the quarters followed in-line with the nature of the report - misses followed by losses, beats followed by gains.

What to Expect

This upcoming report will be quite vital for Tower, as annual earnings have slumped since 2017, and quarterly earnings shrinking fairly steadily since Q2 2018. The current macro environment could prove challenging for the industry, but a strong report could spark signs of a turnaround, while a poor report might push back the hopes for a turnaround until after the environment clears.

As a manufacturer of special analog circuits and supplier to major semi makers, earnings reports from customers Skyworks (SWKS) and ON Semiconductor (ON) can give a quick snapshot in to how Tower's earnings could play out. Skyworks earnings were posted in-line (EPS beat by $0.01) on revenues of $766 million, and provided guidance for the next quarter of $1.13 in EPS and $670 million to $710 million in revenue, as a result of "supply chain and demand disruptions associated with COVID-19." Skyworks had adjusted lower its revenue outlook for the recently posted quarter back in March, from $800 million to $820 million down to $760 million to $770 million. ON reports earnings Monday and looking at that report can show more depth into a whether a beat or miss is more likely for Tower.

As a whole, the semiconductor industry grew in the first quarter, with worldwide sales totaling $104.6 billion. From a QoQ standpoint, sales decreased 3.6%, in line with seasonal trends, but from a YoY standpoint, sales increased 6.9% from Q1 2019. March sales hit $34.9 billion, up 0.9% from February and up 6.9% YoY. America YoY sales increased 21.8%, representing the largest region of growth. SIA president and CEO John Neuffer announced that "the available sales data has not yet fully captured the impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis [with] significant uncertainty for the global semiconductor market that is likely to persist in the months ahead."

With that in mind, Tower could be in a for a more positive quarter than expected, as many in the industry - Skyworks, Amkor, Microchip Tech - have posted beats for the quarter. Estimates for Tower are pegged at $0.17 to $0.19 for EPS and about $298 million for the quarter, for a ~36% YoY decline in EPS and an ~4% YoY decline in revenues. Revenues could probably follow peer trends and come in above expectations, although a relatively small YoY decline might not be fully accounting for the depth of damage done by the outbreak. EPS is more of an uncertainty, but need to show improvement off of Q4's miss for shares to benefit.

Shares have been quite volatile after earnings reports, but with large variability - the average one-day move following earnings is +/-10.3%. Tower's largest move was Q3 2018, falling 21.24% on a 3.7% revenue and 8.3% EPS miss; the smallest move was Q3 2019, moving +0.82% on in-line revenues and a slight EPS beat. Options are pricing in a $1.95 move at the $20 strike for May 15, a +/-9.75% implied move.

What to Look For

Given Tower's consistent history of moving in the direction of the report - 7 times of the past 8 reports, shares have risen on beats or fallen on misses - this trend will most likely continue as the uncertainty around earnings will increase volatility. Although options are pricing in a 9.75% move, should EPS and revenue come in substantially higher or lower than estimates, shares could possibly move >12% either direction.

Tower's report could be positive due to peers posting positive and the growth of the semiconductor industry for the first quarter, but a strong report could be marred by weaker guidance for the current quarter or withdrawing guidance, as some companies have done.

However, should the report come in with a miss on both ends, shares could easily tumble, as bad news does not look to be priced in at all. Tower is down only 18.6% since the market downturn began, and has risen 48.2% from its March low. If management provides weak guidance on top of a poor report, shares will reflect that, but upbeat guidance on a miss on both could lessen the effect of a drop.

Conclusion

Tower is headed for another possibly volatile one-day move post earnings, with some peers and customers posting positive reports, and the industry report as a whole showing signs of growth. EPS has declined fairly consistently on a quarterly basis from Q2 2018, and the rapid change in the macro environment around supply chains and demand disruption could force that EPS decline to continue, which would spell bad news for shares. If Tower can show a positive report - EPS and revenue beats, and guidance in line or above expectations, it could spark signs of a turnaround towards future growth back to annual EPS in the mid-$2 range and send shares higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.