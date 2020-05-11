Nasdaq Is Now Positive For The Year - Why We Think Crude Will Hit The Same Milestone

We expect that probability is oil prices will end the year at more than $45/barrel. With that, there's significant investment opportunity.

Specifically, COVID-19 forecasts are increasingly optimistic. Potential vaccines should be out in the next four to five months, and oil consumption should go up in lockstep.

Nasdaq is positive for the year so far, and there's a chance that going into year-end oil could be next.

The recent rally in tech stocks has moved the Nasdaq to positive for 2020. Given how representative the index is of the overall U.S. stock market in some senses, that’s a significant accomplishment, given how volatile the year has been. However, despite the Nasdaq's strength, oil stocks haven't been so lucky. The pummeling they've faced means that oil stocks are still down more than 40% year to date.

Now, of course, the Nasdaq is tech-based, and oil is a commodity much more affected by COVID-19. They're totally different. However, despite that difference, we believe that oil also could be due for a similarly quick rebound this year, primarily as a benefit of the commodity's significant reaction to COVID-19 shutdowns and its potential to recover as economies re-open.

Overall, we take a look in this article at how, supported by history, the demand drop from COVID-19 will resolve itself. This, when combined with production cuts, should result in a significant rebound in prices.

Oil - Market Watch

Oil Prices YTD and Demand Drop

Oil prices have suffered YTD, that’s no secret. That’s the result of an unprecedented demand drop due to COVID-19.

Bloomberg Energy - Bloomberg

Investors looking at oil prices can clearly tell the impact that COVID-19 had. Even more significant than COVID-19 is the oil price war that began in early March. That happened from Russia feeling like it was subsidizing the oil industry and deciding that was no longer the price it wanted to pay. That resulted in OPEC+ increasing production, as they couldn't agree on a deal, which, when added to an already significant demand drop, resulted in oil prices collapsing.

Going forward, significant volatility and risk have been priced into the market because of Russia and OPEC. Specifically, Russia has one of the lowest breakevens in OPEC as a result of their diversified industry, with a $40/barrel breakeven. OPEC requires a much higher breakeven, which is why Saudi Arabia wanted a production decline before Russia backed out.

Going forward, Russia remains a wild card. Saudi Arabia and OPEC have shown time and time again they simply prefer higher prices. However, with that said, Russia's spare capacity is fairly minimal on the global stage at ~500k barrels/day. That means that, if COVID-19 is resolved, Russia itself does not have the power to stop a recovery in oil prices. Nor would they necessarily. They have shown they don't want to cut production to subsidize oil countries, but they haven't shown a desire to increase production to push down prices in of itself.

We believe that OPEC+ and Russia will try to avoid suppressing oil prices, but at this time, there's no indication that they'll try to stop a recovery. Still, it's a risk investors should consider. It's also worth adding here that the recent 10 million barrel/day production cut, agreed too by OPEC+, shows the organization's ability to still work together.

However, overall, something that’s increasingly become clear is that there’s been a significant demand drop and that demand drop won’t be resolved until COVID-19 is solved.

COVID-19 and a Vaccine

So, the next obvious question becomes when will COVID-19 be resolved, that is, when will a vaccine be found.

COVID Forecast - CDC

The above image shows various forecasts for COVID-19 related deaths going into June 1 for the US. The first thing worth paying attention to here is that the number of deaths is expected to continue increasing. Most models are forecasting more than 100,000 deaths by June 1. That’s significant. That’s more Americans than the total number of Americans that died in the Vietnam War.

However, with that said, there’s some initial reason to remain optimistic. The first is that the actual number of cases is thought to be much higher than previously forecast. Specifically, antibody testing in NYC, one of the centers of the virus in the United States, has shown that up to 25% of people have already had the virus. That makes it much less likely for multiple waves of the virus.

Additionally, significant work is being done toward a vaccine. Companies and countries around the world are starting human trials. Additionally, Oxford University, one of the leaders of the vaccine trials, is optimistic in widespread vaccines by September. As a result, we widely believe the oil-related demand drop will be done by year-end.

Average Daily Global Consumption - Oil Price

Now, some would counter with the risk that, even if COVID-19 is resolved, a major recession would follow. The current chance of a recession is expected to be ~100%. However, it's worth noting that, in 2008, even one of the most significant recessions, the drop in oil consumption was fairly negligible, and by 2010, consumption was already higher than 2008.

We expect the same to happen, potentially even less significant, given the pent-up demand from lockdowns.

Producer Capital Spending Decline

One other significant potential effect in the oil markets is the massive capital spending decline of the producers. That decline in production will take longer to ramp up than the increase in demand as the world reopens.

Around the world, producers are drastically cutting capital spending by hundreds of billions of dollars overall. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), one of the world’s largest corporate producers, is cutting capital spending by $10 billion. All of this capital spending decline is incredibly significant, and the effects on oil production are rampant. In a single month, U.S. production has dropped by almost 1 million barrels/day.

World Fuels and Consumption - EIA

The above image provides a forecast of world consumption and production. Here, the impact of COVID-19 is incredibly clear. The most significant thing worth paying attention to is that, going into the late 2020s, as a result of the production decline from COVID-19, there’s expected to be a shortage in production. That could result in increased prices.

It’s worth noting that there’s a massive amount of oil that’s been stored. However, the world markets run on some storage, so significant stock build won’t guarantee that the shortage will be handled.

History and Oil Prices

We can take a look at historic prices along with forecast oil prices to see what’s likely to happen to oil prices.

Oil Price History - Macro Trends

If one takes a look at historic oil prices, the important thing to pay attention to is that historically, steep drops in prices, as seen in the late-90s, 2008, and 2016 tend to be followed by equivalently fast recoveries in prices. That’s even more likely in a world where the cause of the demand drop is known and expected to recover incredibly quickly.

Analysts have realized this, which is why prices oil prices are expected to recover soon.

WTI Spot Forecast - EIA

Above, various forecasts, based on the futures, show the beliefs in oil prices along with the 95% confidence interval. It’s worth noting here that the bottom end of the forecast isn’t significantly below current prices but assumes that prices remain lower for longer. Conversely, the upper end of the forecast shows the potential for a significant potential recovery in prices.

Given that the scenarios for a recovery in prices are quite pessimistic, when one takes a look at how quickly oil prices might recover, there’s significant potential for a rapid recovery. Presumably, the 95% forecast upper bound is based on a quicker than anticipated recovery in COVID-19, which is considered likely to happen. In that scenario, oil prices could presumably recover to their pre COVID-19 prices before year-end.

Our Forecast

Oil prices started the year at just under $60 per barrel, and the markets are currently pricing in a less than 20% chance that prices recover past that by the end of the year. However, we believe that the actual chances are higher than that and that there’s significant reason for optimism by investors. Specifically, the number of cases is decreasing drastically, and many more people might have antibodies.

Additionally, work on a vaccine is progressing incredibly quickly, faster than anticipated by many accounts. That could support a quick recovery in COVID-19, which is expected to lead to a rapid recovery in oil consumption. Given the significant capital decline, that could lead to an actual rapid recovery in prices.

On the optimistic end, we believe there's a 30% chance that prices will end the year higher than they started. We believe there’s a 50% chance that prices will end the year above $45/barrel, but below where they started. We believe there’s only a 20% chance that prices end the year below that.

For those looking to invest, we have written extensively about other companies that would do great in an environment at or above $45/barrel. Specifically, there’s Kinder Morgan (KMI), a company with secure long-term contracts, a strong dividend, and minimum volatility. If prices recover in the next few years, before contracts are renegotiated, it will do well. Read about Kinder Morgan here.

There’s also Exxon Mobil, an industry giant with an almost 8% dividend yield, as a result of the crash. The company’s massive new projects, the Liza project in offshore Guyana, and its Permian Basin projects have a $25/barrel and $15/barrel breakeven, respectively. You can read more about the opportunities to invest in the company and why here. They also have the financial firepower to make a major acquisition.

Lastly, there’s Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), one of the companies that’s been punished more as a result of the COVID-19 related declines, but as a result, one of the companies that has the most potential in the event of a recovery. The company has significant debt, which has caused their stock price to drop further, and means there's more room for a potential recovery. With some of the lowest cost acreage in one of the world’s hottest basins (the Permian) they’re also an acquisition target. Read about them here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, OXY, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.