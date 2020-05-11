Merger Arbitrage Mondays - 3 New Deals, 4 Completions And 1 Failed Deal

Merger activity increased last week with three new deals announced, four deals closing and one deal terminated.

After a three-week lull, merger activity picked up again with three new deals announced. The hard-hit energy services industry saw the merger of KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) with Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) in an all-stock transaction. Both companies have seen their stocks decline sharply this year with KLXE down 80% this year and QES down more than 77%. As we have written several times in the past, the segment of the energy industry that will be the hardest hit from this downturn will be the energy services companies followed by the exploration and production companies, followed by the refiners and then the transportation and pipeline companies. The bottom of the cycle will be marked by bankruptcies and mergers.

The second deal announced was the acquisition of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) by the Menarini Group. The stock appreciated from Friday's close of $4.75 to $12.10 on Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, this deal consists of one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) that will entitle each holder to an additional $1.00 in cash per share upon completion of the first sale of ELZONRIS in any EU5 country after European Commission approval. The acquisition of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) for a premium of over 130% was the third deal announced last week.

Apart from the new deals, last week also witnessed another active deal fall apart. Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and Amherst Residential mutually terminated their merger agreement. Amherst agreed to not only pay RESI a $25 million termination fee but also agreed to purchase $55 million worth of RESI stock at $12.50 per share. They also extended RESI a two-year unsecured $20 million loan facility. Deals that fall apart can provide opportunities especially on account of forced selling by funds. I looked into RESI after the deal broke and the subsequent drop to the $8 level but came away unimpressed. With a position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), I did not want further exposure in this segment, especially when it came to a sub-par operator like RESI.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 1, 2020 and May 8, 2020.

There was a significant change in the weekly spread for Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) after the company along with BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) amended certain terms of their merger agreement, whereby the parties agreed to a revised exchange ratio pursuant to which Delphi Technologies’ shareholders will receive 0.4307 shares of BorgWarner common stock, down 5% from the original share exchange ratio of 0.4534.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 58 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 25 Stock Deals 22 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 55 Aggregate Deal Consideration $531.04 billion

New Deals

The merger of Quintana Energy Services and KLX Energy Services Holdings for $54.93 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement QES shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock for each share of QES common stock. The acquisition of Stemline Therapeutics by Menarini Group for $677 million. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Stemline shareholders will be offered a total potential consideration of $12.50 per share, consisting of an upfront payment of $11.50 in cash and one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) that will entitle each holder to an additional $1.00 in cash per share upon completion of the first sale of ELZONRIS in any EU5 country after European Commission approval. The acquisition of Portola Pharmaceuticals by Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $1.41 billion or $18.00 per share in cash.

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Deals Terminated

Front Yard Residential Corporation announced that the Company and Amherst Residential have agreed to terminate the previously announced merger agreement.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $3.44 06/30/2020 222.67% 1593.65% YTRA 07/17/2019 Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) $2.09 $0.9904 06/30/2020 110.82% 793.15% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC:HHRBF) $5.43 $3.08 06/30/2020 76.30% 546.06% TCO 02/10/2020 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) $52.50 $44.22 06/30/2020 18.72% 134.01% TCBI 12/09/2019 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) $31.35 $27.82 06/30/2020 12.67% 90.69% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $4.09 06/30/2020 11.98% 85.74% LACQ 12/30/2019 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) $11.50 $10.4 06/30/2020 10.58% 75.70% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (NASDAQ:GOOG) $7.35 $6.69 06/30/2020 9.87% 70.61% CORV 03/16/2020 ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCPK:CXRXF) $0.42 $0.3946 06/30/2020 6.44% 46.07% CZR 06/24/2019 Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) $10.30 $9.7 06/30/2020 6.14% 43.97%

Even though there were three new deals announced last week, the aggregate deal consideration for the active deals decreased to $531 billion after four active deals closed last week and one deal falling apart. Compared to the previous weeks, where we saw significant spreads in our list of 'Top 10 deals with largest spreads', we now have only three active deals trading with spreads over 20%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.