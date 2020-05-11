Glass Half-Full Case For Energy

Valuations at historic 65% P/BV discount, with some of high dividends payable; and very levered to GDP and CPI. Headwinds are a slow demand recovery, supply (in)discipline, and ESG.

We turned less negative Energy equities, with sector now in top-right 'momentum' quadrant of our methodology, surprisingly in favor but with above average fundamentals.

Energy now better positioned

The US energy sector positioning on our allocation framework has improved, pushing us to move to a neutral from underweight view. Energy is in the top-right 'momentum' quadrant, surprisingly in favor with investors but now with above average fundamentals, and historic cheap underlying valuations.

The sector has performed better in recent weeks, following the Brent crude rebound from historic lows. However, the US energy sector is still down 38% year-to-date (YTD), the worst of any, and with Brent crude prices still down a dramatic 77% YTD.

US energy in context

We focus on the listed US energy sector here, but recognize it is tiny compared to the broader market, and our comments may also have some wider relevance to the US economy and credit markets. The listed energy sector is only c3% of large cap US equity indices, a fraction of its broader importance to GDP, and to the US investment grade (IG) and high yield (HY) credit indices.

It is also important to be clear on the constituents of the listed energy sector. Nearly 2/3 of the listed sector is in the part-insulated integrated oil and storage/transport stocks, with only one-third in the more price-exposed and leveraged exploration, drilling and equipment sub-sectors.

Oil outlook bottoming

We are seeing both moderating supply and bottomed demand. Whilst price recovery from here may be gradual, we believe we have seen the bottom for Brent crude prices.

Supply side rebalancing is gradually underway, following the OPEC+ 9.7mbd (c10% pre-crisis supply) production cut. Production is also quickly adjusting in the US, the world's largest producer, with the Baker Hughes US oil rig count down 62% year-over-year. Oil majors have also announced significant cuts to capital expenditure programs. Industry leader Exxon to cut capex by 30% in 2020, and peer Chevron by 20%.

Also seeing signs demand is set to recover. Demand is estimated to have fallen 30% year over year in April and to be down 7-10% for 2020. But our Apple mobility trends analysis of driving trends in the 15 largest global economies shows a bottom, with driving now -47% vs. January compared to a -68% trough. (For more, see our article: How to track the reopening of the world). US refinery utilization has risen from troughs, and US gasoline stocks are easing. A return to pre-crisis demand will be gradual though, with global GDP forecast to fall 3% this year and key industries, such as air travel, likely slow to recover.

Sector risk/reward improved

Aside from sector price under-performance and a bottoming in oil prices, we also believe earnings expectations have quickly adjusted, valuations are cheap, and the sector offers attractive leverage to a GDP and/or inflation recovery.

1) Earnings estimates slashed early

Energy sector consensus EPS forecasts have been slashed. This has set the sector up for better days, with expectations already reset. Energy has seen the biggest Q1 EPS and revenue 'beats' of any US sector. Downgrades were sharper and earlier than other sectors, making it well-positioned now as downgrades catch up to other sectors, and as Brent crude prices bottom.

2) Underlying deep-value emerged

The energy sector P/E is near 150x, given the collapse in EPS expectations. Underlying value though is clear, with the sector P/BV at 1.0x, a historic deep 65% discount to the US market, and 41% discount even to the 5-year energy sector average.

3) Some high dividends are payable

The sector has by far highest US forward dividend yield, at 6.2%. Much of this will be cut with plunging earnings, and others have reset expectations to preserve capital. European major Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) cut its dividend for the first time in 80 years. Other majors though, such as Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Conoco (NYSE:COP), are striving to maintain dividends, currently ranging 4.5-7.5% yields, and may also use their balance sheet flexibility to accelerate M&A. Sector leverage overall was reasonable at <3x debt/EBITDA, only the 4th highest of the 11 sectors, though with a significant range from c2x at Chevron to c11x at Occidental (NYSE:OXY). For background see our article: Buy dividends not buybacks.

4) Levered to economic recovery and CPI

The energy sector has the highest historic sector correlation with economic conditions, proxied by the PMI, on our analysis. It has also historically performed well when inflation has picked up. Current inflation expectations are near all time lows, but the US fiscal deficit and debt/GDP are at highs. For background see our article: What the US debt surge means for equities

How energy fits in our allocation view

Energy sector positioning on our allocation framework has improved into the top-right 'momentum' quadrant, the second best place to be. The sector is surprisingly in-favor with market (a negative) but is seeing above average fundamentals (a positive). Details on the asset allocation methodology can be seen in the table below.

The sector is benefiting on our allocation methodology (see chart below) from its early collapse in earnings expectations, as now estimates for most other sectors are falling at a faster rate than for the energy sector. Also, the energy sector benefits from its strong leverage to any improvement in the business cycle, after its current collapse.

By contrast, the sector is surprisingly in favor with sell-side analysts, with one of the highest average recommendations. At the sector level, Energy sector has the highest percentage of Buy ratings, at 62%. Fund flows have been more mixed but not as negative as potentially perceived. The sector has seen net ETF and mutual fund outflows equal to 10% of AUM the last 3 months, the 4th worst of the 11 sectors.

What to own: Large cap integrateds

We focus on large cap and integrated energy stocks. Not only is this the largest sector component, but also has some diversification (c65% revenues from oil production), some of the best balance sheets, access to financing (investment grade rated), and ability to pay dividends or do select M&A of weaker players. The largest sector ETF is the US$9bn Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), with near 45% in just two stocks, the large cap integrated producers Chevron and Exxon.

Sub-sector alternatives are both smaller, riskier, and less diversified. The exploration and production, and oil services stocks can be played via US$15m Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE), the US$8m VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK), and the US$5m AUM Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ).

Risks: Supply, demand, and ESG

Broader risks are focused on the speed of the oil price recovery, the potential lack of supply discipline, and potential acceleration of medium term ESG headwinds.

Elements of the oil demand recovery could be very slow. The Chairman of British Airways parent IAG has warned, for example, they may not see a return to 2019 air passenger demand levels until 2023 at the earliest. Air travel represents c8% of global oil demand.

Continued oil supply discipline is far from assured, given the tapered nature of the current OPEC+ agreement, and potential for a quick recovery of US shale production if oil prices pick up.

Medium term environmental, social, and governance (ESG) headwinds may have accelerated. This could further hit demand for energy equities as investors allocate away from the sector. The transition to cleaner fuels could curb long-term oil demand growth. Whilst the risk of 'stranded assets' could significantly impact energy sector valuations.

Conclusion: Energy glass now half-full

We have turned less negative on Energy. The sector is now in the top-right 'momentum' quadrant of allocation methodology, surprisingly in favor with investors but now with above average fundamentals. We believe oil prices have bottomed and supply/demand is rebalancing. The sector underperformed 25pp year-to-date, whilst EPS expectations have collapsed, and results are now beating this low bar. Valuations are at a historic 65% P/BV market discount, with some of the high sector dividends payable. The sector is also very levered to both higher GDP and CPI. We focus on large cap integrated names given stronger balance sheets, access to financing, and ability to pay dividends. We are neutral, rather than overweight, the sector given risks from potential slower oil demand recovery, supply indiscipline, and medium term ESG trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.