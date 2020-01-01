While PRA Group’s (NASDAQ:PRAA) first quarter results probably shouldn’t have propelled the shares higher by a third, the shares likewise shouldn’t have declined so much going into earnings – such is the chilling effect of uncertainty on investor behavior. In any case, I was surprised to see how well PRA’s business performed in the first quarter and how confident management sounded regarding the business for the remainder of 2020. Uncertainty is still the word of the moment, but the company’s operating efficiency, both in terms of collections and costs, is holding up quite a bit better than expected.

PRA Group isn’t out of the woods yet with respect to Covid-19. With only the first steps being made toward re-opening in most states, there are still a lot of unknowns regarding employment levels, earnings, and so on. Moreover, some of the decisions the company is making today (delaying legal proceedings, granting hardship relief, et al) will impact collections in the coming quarters. Still, I believe the company remains on a trajectory to generate mid-to-high single-digit long-term revenue growth with low-to-mid teens annualized free cash flow growth and adjusted mid-teens ROEs, supporting a fair value in the high $30’s today.

Stronger Than Expected Results Against Hasty Revisions

PRA Group reported meaningfully better first quarter results, but the higher performance (4% higher revenue, substantially higher profits) has to be viewed in the context of steep intra-quarter reductions from the sell-side as they tried to incorporate the impact of Covid-19 into their models – the average sell-side estimate for PRAA’s first quarter earnings fell from $0.52/share to $0.23 in just the last 30 days. Still, the level of collections and cost efficiency seen in the quarter, not to mention management’s commentary on April and May trends, was quite reassuring.

Revenue rose 2% as reported, with underlying cash collections up 9% in constant currency. Obviously that’s a sharp slowdown from the recent double-digit growth PRA had achieved, but still better than feared. U.S. core collections slowed to 6% growth from high teens growth in the prior quarter, while European core collections rose 16% in constant currency – improving upon the fourth quarter growth rate. Growth in legal collections, up 10% in the first quarter, continued to significantly contribute to Americas core growth, as the company reaps the benefits of past investments in this channel.

Operating expenses were basically flat, driving 24% operating income growth and a 230bp improvement in cash efficiency to 61.5% (vs 59.2% in Q1’19 and 59.7% in Q4’19). Cash collections per hour paid were up 24% in the U.S. in the first quarter, continuing a strong trend from the fourth quarter.

Still Looking To Buy

It always bears repeating that PRA Group’s quarter to quarter purchase activity is, has been, and likely will always be volatile, as the company makes decisions on the basis of what comes up for auction and how other bidders behave. Purchases declined 14% yoy and almost a third qoq, with U.S. core purchases up 2% and EU core purchases down 35%. Management reported a purchasing power of almost $850 million (relative to $273 million in purchases this quarter and $6.5B in estimated remaining collections or ERC), and the company has amended both its U.S. and European credit facilities to give the company more flexibility.

Although banks are hiking their reserves and the warning of higher expected loan losses, PRA Group management was more circumspect, saying that it is “uncertain if there will be a wave of charge-offs” related to the Covid-19 outbreak. That’s fair; higher reserves don’t always mean higher charge-offs, and likewise a spike in certain types of bad loans (energy loans, for instance) don’t necessarily drive higher credit card charge-offs (which is largely what PRA buys). Still, there is history to go on here – recessions tend to create near-term challenges for cash collections (people who are out of work can’t keep up their payments), but they also trend to create future elevated flows of charge-off paper for PRA to buy.

Staying Flexible Amid Uncertainty

PRA Group is a veteran of the economic cycles, but Covid-19 creates new challenges. In response, the company has most of its support staff working from home, but most of its call centers remain in operation, as the company has been able to use excess in-center capacity to comply with social distancing guidelines. It’s also worth noting (and management mentioned this) that certain states and municipalities effectively prohibit collections on a work-from-home basis (collectors have to be working from a licensed facility), but with only about 20 PRA Group collectors currently working from home, it’s not a limiting issue today.

Management has thus far seen the business hold up quite well, with April collections in the U.S. actually up slightly on a year-over-year basis, and well above management’s internal expectations (a 28% beat). The European business hasn’t held up quite as well, down 7% and up 5% relative to management’s Covid-19-adjusted expectations. It wasn’t immediately clear to me if this was a product of decreased efficiency from work-at-home collections (most EU employees are working from home) or other factors, but I consider the overall trends to be quite positive relative to worst-case scenarios for the second quarter.

During this outbreak, management is using its pre-established hardship policies (granting relief, for instance, to hospitalized clients) and has chosen not to file new liens/garnishments, nor move new accounts into the legal collections channels. I view this as prudent from an operational, legal, and PR/regulatory perspective, and while it will likely lead to some interruptions in collections down the road (particularly on the legal side), those should smooth out over time.

The Outlook

With lower legal costs in the near term, management believes they can hold their gains in efficiency and they’re targeting a 61% cash efficiency ratio for the full year – better than I’d previously expected. Even so, I expect quarter-to-quarter volatility in cash efficiency, as well as cash collections and collections efficiency.

Longer term, not a lot changes in my model. Sustainably higher collections efficiency and cost leverage would both contribute positively to my model, but I’ve seen these metrics rise and fall over the years, and I haven’t seen enough at this point to make permanent upside revisions to my model. As is, then, I expect long-term revenue growth in the mid-to-high single-digits, low to-mid teens FCF growth, and an adjusted ROE around 14% (long-term), all of which drives a fair value in the high $30’s.

The Bottom Line

If PRA Group can sustain these collections efficiency and cost improvements, and continue to drive strong leverage from its legal collections efforts, there could be upside into the $40’s. I’m not there yet, though, and I think the shares are closer to fair value than many Covid-19-stressed companies. I’m still content to hold the shares here, but I can’t and won’t claim there aren’t better relative values out there in the market today.