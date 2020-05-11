Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) CEO Ken Fasola on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN)
by: SA Transcripts
Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)
Q1 2020 Results Conference Call
May 11, 2020 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Joe Bogdan - SVP, Corporate Finance
Ken Fasola - CEO
Jon Rubin - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Scott Fidel - Stephens
Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America
Dave Styblo - Jefferies
Presentation
Operator
Welcome, and thank you for standing by for the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only-mode. [Operator Instructions]. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].
Now, I’ll turn the meeting over to Joe Bogdan. Sir, you may begin.
Joe Bogdan
Good morning. And thank you for joining Magellan Health's first quarter 2020 earnings call. With me today are Magellan's CEO,