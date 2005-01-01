In the pre-coronavirus era, we were cautious on Etsy, primarily because we questioned its niche in the dominant era of Amazon (AMZN). In the aftermath of stay-at-home policies, we are more constructive but still Neutral on the stock.

The company clearly benefited from the rising demand in small, creative items and, most importantly, - face masks. A large question is: why not raise the rating to a BUY? At this point, the stock move has been so strong on COVID news that we are afraid much of the traction has already been incorporated. Rather, our Neutral rating suggests that ETSY stock is in a good shape and should be monitored from quarter to quarter for a potential upgrade.

Below, we analyze the latest quarterly update from Etsy.

A Clear Winner in the Coronavirus Era:

Mixed results, but perhaps expectations were too high: The company beat the Street by delivering $228 MM in revenues, but posted only 10 cents in EPS, as much as 8 cents shy of consensus, with EBITDA margin coming in at $55 MM, representing 24.1% margin. With investors increasingly trying to focus on the bottom line, the EPS move was a bit disappointing. ETSY shares more than doubled since March and there were great expectations in store. Still, revenues were up 35% Y/Y, as buyers increasingly moved to random online shopping during the stay-at-home period.

Mask sales likened to "Cyber Monday": Management noted that the spike in mask sales has been absolutely dramatic during March-April period, particularly when CDC changed its guidelines. Josh Silverman, the company's CEO, noted that the mask sales growth has been so sudden that it brought analogies to Cyber Monday, because during a four-week period as much as 12 million masks were sold. Given that masks are likely to be a permanent feature of American daily lives at least throughout 2019, possibly longer and given that masks need to be reused on a constant basis, we expect demand for masks to remain solid.

Solid setup for 2Q: Since the CDC announcement came out in April and the bulk of mask sales thus actually commenced in the second quarter, we have one of the best reads for quarter earnings in the company's history. The chart below speaks for itself, since over 12 MM masks were sold in April, generating $133 MM in GMS. At the same time, we don't want to emphasize April as entirely mask-driven: non-mask sales GMS saw 79% Y/Y growth during the month.

No need for pricing hikes: The situation is so stable at present that we don't anticipate the company raising its fees, like we did back in 2018-2019. The volumes are so strong that there is basically no need for those steps. Specifically, we expect both listing fees and transaction fees to stay the same through the year end 2021.

Strong re-branding amidst coronavirus fears: Etsy is one of the few companies that was able to immediately re-brand itself following the virus outbreak. Its new positioning is as follows: 1) Etsy is open for business; 2) Etsy offers everyday essentials; and 3) Support small business by shopping on Etsy. In our view, this new positioning will not only save the company's marketing expenses down the road, but even establishes its brand for long after the crisis is over.

Fewer pressures from Amazon: While Etsy always had its own value proposition, with smaller businesses joining the platform and offering something unique, nevertheless Amazon was always a clear elephant in the room, since its platform is also targeting small businesses. However, with the demand surging for all kinds of products in the home improvement and clothing, among other industries, it appears that Etsy has been able to further define its brand amidst the coronavirus pandemic and thus to better differentiate itself from Amazon. Mainly, Amazon is viewed as a platform for must-have purchases, such as toilet paper and food products, whereas Etsy is increasingly becoming a nice-to-have online marketplace.

"Weddings" business remains a headwind: With many wedding ceremonies postponed or cancelled altogether, Etsy is facing a headwind since many online sales are related weddings. While management sounded a sour note on this business segment, saying that "weddings is down 50% year over year", we do believe that of all the categories potentially undergoing softness, weddings is the one that is going to recuperate the quickest (think V-curve!), since in vast majority of cases these events will still take place in one form or another.

Company Description:

Founded in 2005, Etsy is the Amazon-like marketplace for creative products that connects small entrepreneurs with consumers that are looking for special, stylish items that are typically not found on other websites or in stores. Similar to Amazon, the company has a seller-aligned business model that offers a marketplace with millions of buyers and various services that facilitate these purchases.

Valuation:

With our EPS estimate for 2020 at $0.97 (fairly in line with consensus estimate of $0.92), we see P/E multiple of ~80-90x as difficult to justify. At the same time, the company's sales remain unprecedented. We believe that once some hype over ETSY shares recedes, we can become more constructive on the name. For now, our thesis is Neutral.

Risks to Our Thesis:

1) Healthcare: Coronavirus situation may improve quickly, which will lead to a lowered demand for masks and other stay-at-home products.

2) Technology: Any cyberattacks or outages always represent a concern.

3) Macro pressures: Economic risks always reduce disposable income, which could present an issue for Etsy spenders.