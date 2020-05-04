Behaviour is the mirror in which everyone shows their image. - Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

The popular theory goes that the defensive sectors only come to the party when the going gets tough and the economic cycle turns; well, there’s no arguing with that in Q1-20, where one saw the staples and healthcare sectors gain the most attention from investors.

But interestingly, if you look at things over a larger time frame and consider the decade-long bull run we just experienced - before it all went to pieces - it was this classical defensive sector - healthcare that generated top tier alpha for investors.

In addition to their impressive product pipeline, large-cap pharma tends to be the space where you have all the clout, the dividend payouts, the deep pockets, and the resilient balance sheets. On the other hand, while the financials and balance sheets may sometimes be something of a mess and dividends rather paltry or non-existent, I find that some of the most interesting stories and service offerings lie in the small-cap pharma space. This is a segment you ought to have some exposure to cause you never know when things will explode in your favor.

AI and analytics-driven behavioral health services that could keep healthcare costs compressed

My pick today is a small-cap healthcare player called Catasys, Inc. (CATS), which is up 48% YTD and has not only outperformed the S&P 500 but also the broader healthcare sector (VHT) and the US smallcap healthcare space (PSCH).

Source: Yahoo Finance

CATS uses proprietary big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and telehealth, combined with human interaction to provide health services to an overlooked segment of the population who rarely seek care - those with chronic disorders such as substance dependence, anxiety, and depression. Despite having a behavioral health diagnosis, their behavioral health spending for this segment of the population is relatively minor or non-existent; this group only makes up c.14% of the insured member segment but yet, they eventually end up accounting for 30% of healthcare spend.

Also consider that behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate other chronic diseases, costing health plans up to 4.5x more than other patients without behavioral health issues (predominantly costs include ambulance usage, medical ER visits, and medical inpatient admissions). I like CATS’ core utilitarian services, which comes from their ability to get ahead of things using analytics, thus keeping medical costs compressed, resulting in significant savings (54% savings per enrolled member).

Source: CATS

Source: SAMHSA

CATS’ value proposition has been strengthened in the current COVID-19 environment

The onset of coronavirus has seen anxiety levels go through the roof (The Kaiser Family Foundation Poll reported that c.50% of Americans mentioned that COVID-19 is harming their mental health), but interestingly, this has been good for CATS’ business prospects with the company seeing an all-time record enrollment for their OnTrak program. CATS’ care coaches can offer support to those with anxiety through virtual and telephonic avenues and offer them scientific information on how to manage their anxiety. Crucially, unlike most other businesses that have seen employee utilization rates fall off on account of this lockdown, CATS remains unaffected, as its business model is such, that except for personnel at their LA headquarters, all their other employees have previously worked from home.

Improving financials

CATS’ financials have been improving over the last three years. Revenue has grown by almost 5x from 2017-2019 and with the estimated revenue target of $90m for 2020E, you’re looking at quite an astronomical CAGR of 127% between 2017-2020. This increase in revenue has been mainly driven by the rapid enrollment and continued expansion of their OnTrak program (a 52-week intensive outpatient program, that treats members suffering from chronic disorders such as substance dependence, anxiety, and depression).

What’s also particularly impressive over the last three years is that they have always beaten their guidance. I think there’s a good chance that they beat the 2020 guided figure of $90m as that figure is based on existing enrollment launches and program expansions with existing customers. It does not consider any new contracts or launches and new expansions within existing contracts. The substantial increase in volume has also helped drive through strong leverage, mitigating cost increases in hiring and salaries. Longer term the CATS management thinks they could continue to double revenue YoY.

Source: CATS

Source: CATS

Technical Analysis

Source: Trading View

After years and years of close to rock-bottom prices, CATS stock now looks like reversing its course. After forming a wide base (yellow highlighted area), dating back to 2012, the stock began forming an intermediate bullish flag pattern (purple highlighted area) which took around two years (2018-2020) to form. Discerning investors could’ve spotted the initial formation of this flag structure earlier this year, more so as the March candle had threatened to close below the support area of the flag, below $15, but strong buying came in at the sub $10 levels, and propped it back up to the flag range of $15-$20. This was clear validation that stakeholders who believe in the CATS story were going to support the price. Post that, the stock recently broke out of this flag zone with a very strong bullish candle in April.

So, what you have now are two strong factors backing a technical bull thesis on CATS. Firstly, a long base formation (that gave you a good opportunity to build positions amidst low volatility) and secondly, a strong breakout from the following intermediate bull flag pattern. Both these structures are evidence of good, healthy price imprints that would have rewarded the disciplined and the patient. Time and again I have reiterated to my followers the importance of having these two psychological qualities in the business of making money.

Risks

CATS has been around since 2003 and is yet to be profitable. Besides, the company has stated that they expect to incur additional operating losses for FY 2020. Most of their expenses tend to be front-loaded and productivity will likely come through mainly in H2 2020 or 2021. The company has also seen sustained negative CFO but they are hoping to reverse this by Q42020.

I’ve previously highlighted the crucial utilitarian qualities of the CATS service offering in a market that the company believes is valued at c.$34bn. CATS has built up sufficient expertise in this space but the inevitable consequence of an opportunity of this sort is the mushrooming of similar services from other peers. There have been reports of competition poaching top personnel from CATS. Given that barriers to entry in this business are not rock-solid you could see competitive intensity ramp up even further.

Conclusion

I like CATS for its growth potential which comes through the fact that it caters to one of the most underserved and overlooked health segments. Crucially, by combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Catasys delivers improved member health and savings to healthcare payers. On the charts, after forming a recent high at $32.55, the stock is currently in the midst of a healthy pullback and has reached sub-$24 levels. Investors can now consider adding positions closer to the $20 levels, an area where I would like it to take support and consolidate for a few months before resuming its uptrend.

