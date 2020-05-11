Franklin Resources Acquires AdvisorEngine For RIA Push

The stock appears to be slightly undervalued, so I'm cautiously Bullish on BEN at this level.

AdvisorEngine has developed a wealth management platform for registered investment advisors [RIAs] and their clients.

Franklin Resources said that it has acquired AdvisorEngine for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Franklin Resources (BEN) has announced the acquisition of AdvisorEngine (originally Vanare) for an undisclosed amount.

AdvisorEngine has developed a digital wealth experience platform for independent financial advisory firms in the U.S.

With the deal, BEN gains a significant value add offering to RIAs.

The stock appears slightly undervalued so I’m cautiously Bullish on BEN at the current level.

Target Company

New York, NY-based AdvisorEngine was founded to develop a modular advisor and client investment platform that provides a range of capabilities, including:

Prospecting & Client Engagement

Onboarding

Aggregation

CRM

Financial Planning

Model Portfolios

Compliance Monitoring

Reporting

Fee Billing

Management is headed by founder and CEO Rich Cancro, who was previously Managing Director and Head of Money Manager Services at Merrill Lynch.

Below is an overview video of the firm's system:

Source: AdvisorEngine

The company’s primary investor was Wisdom Tree and the total investment received exceeded $54 million.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for wealth management software was over $2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of a very strong 15.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are individuals seeking to utilize increasingly sophisticated and convenient software tools for managing their finances and financial advisors adopting more efficient solutions for serving their clients.The U.S. wealth management software market history and expected future growth trajectory is shown below:

Major vendors that provide competitive services or software include:

Fiserv (FISV)

Fidelity National Information Services

Profile Software

SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

SEI Investments

Finantix

Comarch SA

Objectway

Dorsum

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Franklin didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of March 31, 2020 Franklin had $5.8 billion in cash and short term investments and liabilities of $3.7 billion, of which long-term debt totaled $697.2 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was a negative ($336.6 million).

In the past 12 months, Franklin’s stock price has fallen 43.7% vs. the U.S. Capital Markets industry’s fall of 3.7% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 0.03%, as the BEN chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in ten of the last twelve quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $9,510,000,000 Enterprise Value $5,730,000,000 Price / Sales 1.68 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.01 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 3.57 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,210,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate -4.23% Earnings Per Share [FWD] $1.92

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $20.87 versus the current price of $19.22, indicating they are potentially currently slightly undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

BEN acquired AdvisorEngine to provide a full featured platform to independent investment advisors.

As Harshendu Bindal, Head of Digital Strategy and Wealth Management stated in the deal announcement,

Our ongoing focus is on adding a digital dimension to how we do business and is an extension of our 70-year legacy of being a true thought partner to our clients. AdvisorEngine will enable financial advisors in the U.S. to access and implement our best thinking across portfolio construction and practice management. This acquisition is an important part of our broader global initiative to enhance support for financial advisors via digital servicing capabilities.

One of the major aspects of the AdvisorEngine system is its automation capabilities. Franklin will increase its investment in this area, with a focus on ‘personalization at scale’ elements.

By automation personalization, the system promises to add significant efficiencies to RIA operations, so the deal is a bet by Franklin to increase its visibility and value add proposition with RIA owners.

As for the stock, my DCF indicates BEN may be slightly undervalued based on forward earnings expectations.

I like the deal, as RIAs become a more important part of the financial advisory and wealth management industry.

My bias on BEN is cautiously Bullish at its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.