Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: May 1, 2020

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday May 1st, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 4 last week) and the average price return was +5.40% (up from -1.48% last week). The lead gainers were Emerging Market Income (+2.96%) and Real Estate (+2.71), while the lowest sectors by Price were Commodities (-1.82%), Senior Loans (-1.11%) and Convertibles (-0.48%).

16 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 8 last week), while the average NAV return was +1.23% (up from -0.12% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Real Estate (+3.86%) and U.S. Equity (+2.74%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Commodities (-1.74%) followed by New York Munis (-0.70%).

The highest premium sector was Preferreds (+2.65%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-16.84%). The average sector discount is -4.89% (up from -8.10% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was taxable munis (+2.89%), while Convertibles (-0.91%) showed the biggest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +3.35% (up from -0.75% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+1.95) followed by Taxable Munis (+0.50). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Asia Equity (-1.94), followed by Real Estate (-1.85). The average z-score is -0.79 (up from -0.94 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are Global Allocation (13.72%), Senior Loans (11.03%), Real Estate (10.84%), Convertibles (10.66%) and Emerging Market Income (10.51%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +9.08% (down from +9.80% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return (SRV) -11.70% 23.66% -19.31% -1.7 -8.03% 7.61% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) -10.49% 9.41% -14.05% -1.1 -8.11% 3.13% Nuveen Credit Opp 2022 Target Term (JCO) -9.95% 7.43% 3.27% 0.3 -8.55% -0.14% Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) -6.00% 6.29% 4.41% 0.5 -5.01% 0.46% Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF) -5.71% 20.98% -22.14% -1.1 4.13% 11.76% PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc (PCI) -5.25% 12.25% 1.01% -1.2 -4.05% 1.14% Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term (IHTA) -5.20% 9.26% -10.77% -2.8 -3.66% 1.95% PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps (NRGX) -5.06% 20.92% -6.20% -0.5 -2.67% 5.53% High Income Securities (PCF) -5.03% 13.46% -5.56% 0.9 -4.07% 0.00% MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -4.94% 10.46% -9.01% -2.1 -4.72% 0.45%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) 8.33% 27.69% 8.33% 1.6 14.04% 5.26% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income Fund (EDI) 7.68% 14.77% 8.70% -0.8 9.98% 2.22% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) 7.08% 14.94% -6.23% -1.4 8.80% 0.78% Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) 6.01% 5.58% -1.05% 0.0 5.81% -0.61% Reaves Utility Income (UTG) 5.73% 7.27% 3.84% 1.5 2.34% -3.28% Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value (NPN) 5.51% 2.65% -5.34% 0.3 6.09% -0.07% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) 5.01% 9.20% -4.51% -1.0 0.46% -5.64% Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) 4.76% 23.79% 5.10% 0.0 4.50% -0.23% BlackRock Invest Qual Muni (BKN) 4.68% 4.77% -1.07% 2.8 3.85% -1.06% Delaware Inv MN Muni Income II (VMM) 4.52% 3.60% -9.88% 1.7 5.04% -0.22%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 17, 2020 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) announced today the final results of the Fund's tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares"). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 16, 2020, was oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered ("Pro-Ration Factor"). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below. Number of Shares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to be Purchased Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Price* 17,034,684 2,470,791 0.14507726 $10.2018

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 28, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Provide Update on Liquidation. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) previously announced that both funds intend to liquidate and distribute their net assets to shareholders. The funds now anticipate making a single liquidating distribution to shareholders in cash on or about May 8, 2020. As planned, the funds will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through May 4, 2020 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on May 5, 2020, after which time there will be no secondary market for the funds' shares. The Board of Trustees have approved the liquidation and termination of both funds on or about May 8, 2020. April 20, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Announce Plan to Liquidate. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) announced that both funds intend to liquidate and distribute their net assets to shareholders. Upon completing a review of potential actions in response to the unprecedented downturn in the midstream MLP sector, each fund's Board of Trustees concluded that liquidation and closure was in the best interest of shareholders. The funds will begin the orderly liquidation of their assets, determine and pay, or set aside an amount at least equal to, all known or reasonably ascertainable liabilities and obligations. As the funds' portfolio securities continue to be sold, the funds may deviate from their investment objectives and policies. The funds will make one or more liquidating distributions. It is anticipated that liquidating distributions will begin being paid on May 8, 2020. The funds have fixed the close of business on May 8, 2020, as the effective date for determining the common shareholders of the funds entitled to receive liquidating distributions. The funds will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through May 4, 2020 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on May 5, 2020, after which time there will be no secondary market for the funds' shares. April 20, 2020 | Tortoise Announces Reverse Stock Splits for Certain Closed-End Funds. Tortoise announced that the funds' Board of Directors has approved reverse stock splits for TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP as outlined below. The funds anticipate completing the reverse stock splits prior to the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on May 1, 2020 for common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2020. The funds' common shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 1, 2020. Common shares of TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP will continue to trade on the NYSE under their current symbol, but will trade under new CUSIP numbers, as listed below. Symbol Fund Reverse stock split Old CUSIP New CUSIP (TYG) Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. 1-for-4 89147L100 89147L886 (NTG) Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. 1-for-10 89148B101 89148B200 (TTP) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. 1-for-4 89148H108 89148H207 (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. As a result of the reverse stock splits, every four outstanding common shares of TYG will be converted into one common share, every ten outstanding common shares of NTG will be converted into one common share, every four outstanding common shares of TTP will be converted into one common share, and every eight outstanding common shares of NDP will be converted into one common share. The reverse stock splits will decrease the number of the funds' shares of common stock outstanding and potentially increase the market price per share by a proportional amount. Neither the funds' portfolio holdings nor the total value of stockholders investments in the funds will be affected as a result of the reverse stock splits. The reverse stock splits are intended to increase the market price per share of the funds and broaden the range of potential investors in shares of the funds' common stock, thereby potentially improving the market for, and liquidity of, shares of the funds' common stock. February 6, 2020 | Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Board Approval of Merger of Angel Oak and Vivaldi Closed-End Funds. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm that specializes in value-driven fixed income investment solutions, announces that the Board of Trustees of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) approved the merger of the Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) with and into FINS, subject to approval of the reorganization by VAM's shareholders and of the issuance of additional FINS common shares by FINS's shareholders. The proposed merger showcases Angel Oak's continued growth efforts and commitment to seeking to provide value for FINS shareholders. The proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions, includes the transfer of all the assets of VAM to FINS in exchange solely for newly issued common shares of beneficial interest of FINS at a ratio of the net asset value of each fund. There will be no change to the investment objectives, investment strategies or investment policies of FINS as a result of the proposed merger, and the entire management team for FINS will remain the same. January 30, 2020 | Cushing® Announces Board Approval of Merger of Certain Closed-End Funds. The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV), each a closed-end fund (together, the "Funds"), announced today that each Fund's Board has approved the merger of SRF with and into SRV. The merger is intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses, improved efficiencies in portfolio management and operations, and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things. The Funds have similar (but not identical) investment policies. Each Fund emphasizes investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors, but SRF has a focus on upstream companies, including exploration and production companies, whereas SRV has a focus on investing in midstream companies, including infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). It is currently expected that the merger will be completed in the second of quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. December 19, 2019 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Merger of a Municipal Closed-End Fund into a Municipal Open-End Fund. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE), a closed-end fund, and the Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust ("Multi-State Municipal Series Trust") approved the merger of MNE into BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund ("NYMO"), an open-end mutual fund and a series of Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the "Merger"). It is currently expected that the Merger will be completed in the first half of 2020 subject to approval by MNE shareholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE's outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 25, 2020 | Credit Suisse Gets $314 Million Highland Verdict Cut by 91%. Credit Suisse has to pay Highland Capital Management only $26 million of a nearly $314 million award stemming from fraud claims over a failed Las Vegas real estate deal, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. The state high court tossed $287.5 million in damages a trial judge imposed on Credit Suisse on top of the $26 million awarded by a jury that found the bank inflated the appraisal used to finance a golf development ahead of the 2008 housing crash. The court said the judge should not have allowed Highland to argue in a separate proceeding that its damages were... (subscription required). April 24, 2020 | Highland Income Fund Announces Repurchase Program. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the Highland Income Fund (HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") approved a repurchase program pursuant to which the Fund may repurchase up to 10% of its stock in open-market transactions over a one-year period. The program allows for the Fund to repurchase shares, if trading at a discount, in open-market transactions until the conclusion of the repurchase period on April 24, 2021. By purchasing Fund shares, which are currently trading at a discount to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"), HCMFA seeks to enhance value for HFRO shareholders. The total repurchase amount and the timing of repurchases will be subject to the Fund's available cash, after consideration of reserves necessary for anticipated fund expenses and contingencies, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Fund may sell portfolio securities in order to generate cash. There is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount. April 24, 2020 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Repurchase Program. NexPoint Advisors, L.P. ("NexPoint") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) ("NHF" or the "Fund") approved a repurchase program pursuant to which the Fund may repurchase up to 10% of its stock in open-market transactions over a one-year period. The program allows for the Fund to repurchase shares, if trading at a discount, in open-market transactions until the conclusion of the repurchase period on April 24, 2021. By purchasing Fund shares, which are currently trading at a discount to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"), NexPoint seeks to enhance value for NHF shareholders. The total repurchase amount and the timing of repurchases will be subject to the Fund's available cash, after consideration of reserves necessary for anticipated fund expenses and contingencies, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Fund may sell portfolio securities in order to generate cash. There is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Announced Ex-date Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) -75.9% 0.2405 0.058 16.22% -1.38% 0.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps Fund (JMLP) -74.4% 0.176 0.045 16.22% -0.89% 0.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -61.2% 0.1159 0.045 3.28% -14.52% -2.3 4/6/2020 4/16/2020 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income (FDEU) -50.4% 0.121 0.06 7.29% -10.27% -1.0 4/20/2020 5/1/2020 First Trust Energy Income And Growth (FEN) -48.3% 0.58 0.3 10.54% -9.25% -1.8 4/20/2020 7/22/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -45.1% 0.0277 0.0152 3.41% -15.21% -1.7 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 First Trust Energy Infrastructure (FIF) -43.2% 0.11 0.0625 7.49% -11.20% -0.8 4/20/2020 5/1/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -30.7% 0.0597 0.0414 6.73% -15.46% -2.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal (CMU) -24.3% 0.0185 0.014 4.38% -9.65% -1.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) -21.4% 0.021 0.0165 4.64% -9.53% -1.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -20.8% 0.0265 0.021 4.32% -11.80% -1.9 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 AllianzGI Convertible & Income Common (NCV) -19.0% 0.0525 0.0425 13.25% -9.84% -2.2 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) -18.0% 0.064 0.0525 5.58% -1.05% 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) -17.8% 0.073 0.06 14.94% -6.23% -1.4 4/2/2020 4/14/2020 Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) -17.6% 0.17 0.14 10.81% -5.44% -0.9 4/13/2020 4/23/2020 Nuveen Real Asset Inc and Grwt (JRI) -17.5% 0.117 0.0965 10.63% -15.12% -1.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II Common (NCZ) -16.7% 0.045 0.0375 13.08% -9.95% -2.0 4/9/2020 4/23/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -15.5% 0.0355 0.03 4.02% -10.59% -0.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -15.4% 0.13 0.11 8.40% -7.75% -0.9 4/13/2020 4/23/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -15.2% 0.079 0.067 7.62% -14.51% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) -14.3% 0.035 0.03 7.29% -14.38% -1.1 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) -14.1% 0.04746 0.04075 10.02% -0.61% -1.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -14.1% 0.078 0.067 7.81% -15.03% -1.5 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -13.6% 0.02038 0.0176 10.46% -9.01% -2.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -13.6% 0.081 0.07 6.58% -9.75% 0.1 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC) -13.1% 0.061 0.053 7.92% -2.07% 0.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) -11.2% 0.0833 0.074 11.07% -8.03% -0.2 4/20/2020 4/29/2020 First Trust Senior FR 2022 Target Term (FIV) -11.0% 0.0228 0.0203 3.15% -9.26% -1.7 4/20/2020 5/1/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -10.8% 0.04288 0.03827 8.40% -5.03% 0.7 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc (CEV) -10.1% 0.0446 0.0401 3.93% -10.66% -0.6 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond (EIM) -10.1% 0.0496 0.0446 4.47% -9.86% -1.0 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) -10.0% 0.0709 0.0638 3.93% -4.41% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond (ENX) -10.0% 0.039 0.0351 3.88% -14.01% -2.4 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond (EVM) -10.0% 0.0391 0.0352 4.06% -13.90% -1.6 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -10.0% 0.0642 0.0578 3.79% -7.90% -2.1 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc (EVY) -9.9% 0.0433 0.039 3.95% -14.75% -2.0 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) -9.9% 0.0474 0.0427 4.43% -10.53% -1.2 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Nuveen Pref & Income Securities (JPS) -9.8% 0.056 0.0505 7.50% -3.58% -0.4 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -9.7% 0.093 0.084 8.73% -16.27% -1.8 4/7/2020 4/16/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -9.7% 0.092 0.0831 11.52% 6.00% -2.1 4/6/2020 4/16/2020 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) -9.3% 0.1075 0.0975 10.92% -13.84% -0.8 4/9/2020 4/20/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) -9.2% 0.1116 0.1013 7.40% -11.53% 4/1/2020 4/15/2020 New America High-Income (HYB) -9.1% 0.055 0.05 8.09% -12.60% -0.2 4/1/2020 4/15/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -8.6% 0.0602 0.05501 8.39% -5.07% 1.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity (JRO) -7.4% 0.0605 0.056 9.12% -14.90% -1.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 BNY Mellon Alcentra Gl Crd Inc 2024 Tgt (DCF) -7.4% 0.054 0.05 8.65% -2.66% -0.6 4/29/2020 5/12/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) -7.3% 0.0615 0.057 9.19% -14.78% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -7.1% 0.0831 0.0772 11.94% -13.68% -1.2 4/6/2020 4/16/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -6.7% 0.045 0.042 6.70% -8.29% -1.8 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -6.2% 0.097 0.091 9.55% -14.91% -1.3 4/7/2020 4/16/2020 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund (JSD) -4.4% 0.0915 0.0875 9.55% -14.99% -2.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -4.1% 0.0365 0.035 9.57% -14.76% -1.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) -3.9% 0.092 0.0884 18.51% -13.70% -1.4 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) -3.7% 0.1355 0.1305 7.72% -2.08% 0.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -1.6% 0.02839 0.02794 8.82% -4.76% 1.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -1.2% 0.09935 0.09816 11.80% -10.09% -1.2 4/24/2020 5/11/2020 Wells Fargo Inc Opp (EAD) -1.1% 0.05967 0.05899 10.57% -11.26% -0.8 4/24/2020 5/11/2020 Wells Fargo Util & High In (ERH) -0.9% 0.08096 0.08027 8.22% 6.16% 0.4 4/24/2020 5/11/2020 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) -0.8% 0.0985 0.09775 10.88% -8.06% -1.3 4/24/2020 5/6/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.6% 0.02881 0.02899 7.34% -2.27% 1.7 4/1/2020 4/14/2020

Commentary

Not much in the way of CEF news this week, so I'd like to highlight a few pieces that other CEF authors have been putting out the last two weeks that pertain to our portfolio holdings, and to briefly summarize the main points of the article.

In "Why We Are Seeing Distribution Divergence In Preferreds CEFs" (May 1), ADS Analytics explains why the Flaherty & Crumrine preferred CEFs have been able to raise their distributions, while their Nuveen counterparts have cut. They think that the Nuveen funds hit their self-mandated leverage caps, causing deleveraging to take place and lower future earning power. We own Flaherty & Crumrine's DFP and FLC in our Income Generator and Taxable Income portfolio respectively, while our Tactical Income-100 portfolio has Nuveen's term preferred CEF, JPI.

In "The Impact Of Deleveraging On PIMCO RMBS CEFs" (April 23), ADS Analytics estimates the degree of deleveraging going on in the PIMCO multisector fund suite, specifically PCI, PDI and PCM. PCI underwent the greatest degree of deleveraging, shedding about 17% of borrowings, however the impact on yield is surprisingly muted (estimated to be -0.5%) as interest expenses decrease as well. PCI and PCM are current holdings of our Income Generator portfolio.

In "Voting In Legg Mason CEFs - Time For A Quid Pro Quo" (April 30), MicroValue explains why shareholders in Legg Mason funds (this includes Western Asset, and Royce funds) should vote against management proposals to transfer the management contract to Franklin Templeton who is acquiring Legg Mason.

In "When Will My NAV Recover?" (April 30), Alpha Gen Capital states that "people in the CEF community are spending too much time on whether or not a fund has delevered" which I do generally agree with. When NAVs recover, funds can add back leverage. After all, as CEF investors, we are trusting management to make the right decisions for shareholders, that includes both managing the securities chosen for their portfolios as well as the leverage used for the fund.

