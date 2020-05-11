TPI Composites: Maintaining Growth Despite COVID-19

We take an in-depth look at the key highlights of the quarter and update our investment thesis on this fast-growing wind energy concern below.

Friday, the company showed that while quarterly results were impacted by the impacts of the coronavirus, revenue growth remains strong.

Alt-Energy concern TPI Composites has bounced back some 80% from its oversold levels in the apex of the COVID-19 meltdown in the market in March.

We continue to provide a series of post Q1 assessments on some of our core holdings. We will especially focus on concerns that are managing to continue to deliver revenue growth despite the historic and unprecedented impacts from COVID-19 which has blindsided the global economy.

Today, we look at an alt-energy play that has navigated much better than feared through this disruption and is set up from many years of growth once normalcy returns to the economy. A full analysis of this Insiders Forum model portfolio holding is presented below.

Company Overview

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) is a manufacturer of composite wind blades for wind turbine OEMs based in my hometown of Scottsdale, AZ. The company now operates numerous blade manufacturing plants as well as several tooling and R&D facilities, and two transportation facilities across multiple countries. It is the only independent manufacturer of wind blades with a global footprint. The stock currently trades right at slightly under $19 a share has an approximate market capitalization of just over $650 million. Its plants are in various stages of production thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.

First Quarter Highlights

The company posted a small GAAP loss of a penny a share, that was more than a quarter a share above consensus. Revenues rose 19% on a year-over-year basis to just over $356 million for the quarter. This was over $40 million over analyst expectations.

COVID-19 has definitely had an impact, as several facilities are just restarting production or still in lockdown. However, facilities in Asia are back online and ones in North America should all be up to full production by the end of the second quarter. TPI Composites took a $38 million revenue hit in the quarter thanks to the shutdown of the company's China facilities for most of the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was affected by $11 million from all COVID-19-related impacts in the first quarter. The company's backlog from existing contracts remains impressive.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet is in good shape as can be seen above. Seven analyst firms have chimed in on TPIC so far in 2020, including JP Morgan and UBS. All have Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered a range from $20 to $30 a share. Canaccord Genuity reiterated their Buy rating after quarterly earnings Friday. I would expect several other analysts to do the same in the weeks due to the unexpected strength of the report.

Verdict

It has been a wild ride for shareholders of TPIC so far in 2020. I more than doubled my exposure in this name during the coronavirus meltdown in March. I did via covered calls using just out of the money long-dated call strikes. Those holdings look destined to expire way in the money come the third Friday in August.

However, I will retain my original core holdings in TPI Composites. It is part of a small exposure to the alt-energy space and the company appears to have a bright long-term future. If we get another big washout in the markets in the months ahead, I will look to repeat my covered call strategy in this name to add exposure in that scenario. While insiders have not added to their holdings since the second half of 2019, there has been no insider selling in this name in almost a year either.

