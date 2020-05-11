Merger Arb Trade Review: AbbVie And Allergan

Now that the merger has closed, the results show that this trade performed as expected, and better than the 2.7% return in the S&P 500.

Introduction

AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (AGN) announced their plans to merge on June 25, 2019. Initial market reaction was negative with a nearly 10% drop in the two days following the announcement, followed by a bounce and an even bigger drop, bottoming out in mid-August. Not long afterward, I suggested a merger arb trade involving selling AbbVie and using the proceeds along with some extra cash to buy Allergan. At the close of the merger, the AbbVie shares would net out, leaving the investor with a return of about 17% on the initial cash contributed. This was discussed in more detail in my article, "AbbVie Shareholders Can Earn 17% On Excess Cash Through Merger Arbitrage" published on 8/28/2019. I also addressed concerns about debt levels of the merged company in my October 2019 article, "AbbVie-Allergan Merger - Don't Worry About Debt, AbbVie Is Still A Buy". I also reviewed AbbVie's promising pipeline and revenue projections for the merged company taken from the merger prospectus.

Now that the merger has closed, we can see that the hedged trade turned out exactly as expected. We can also compare it to simply owning either AbbVie or Allergan over the same time period. The results show that owning either stock outright would have beaten the pair trade, but with more volatility. This trade did strongly outperform the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) which returned less than 3% over the period including dividends. Below are the returns given similar initial dollar amounts invested on 8/28/2019 through 5/8/2020. I show the detailed calculation of these returns later in the article.

Buy AGN / Sell ABBV +16.7%

Long AGN only +22.0%

Long ABBV only +31.4%

Long SPY +2.7%

Looking ahead, AbbVie is still worth owning as its main drug Humira continues to grow sales in the US ahead of generic competition coming in 2023. Internationally, where Humira has already lost exclusivity, organic sales declines have been limited to 12.8% per year. AbbVie's newer immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are beginning to offset the Humira sales decline. AbbVie also has a strongly growing blood cancer franchise with Imbruvica and Venclexta. Sales grew 30% compared to last year and clinical tests continue to add indications where they can be used. From Allergan, AbbVie inherits Botox and other skin care products as well as valuable drugs in the areas of eye care, neuroscience, and gastrointestinal treatments. Considering these prospects, AbbVie is still cheap compared to its big pharma peers even after the run-up from the late March pandemic-related crash. The stock tested the low it first hit last summer after the merger announcement and has recovered 30% since then. It also has one of the best dividend yields of its peers at 5.6% and a payout ratio of around 50% (non-GAAP) which will allow the company to pay down debt from the acquisition.

How the Trade Turned Out

In August 2019, I suggested selling ABBV and using the proceeds along with extra cash to buy AGN. The merger consideration for AGN consisted of 0.866 shares of ABBV and $120.30 in cash for each AGN share. The ratio of the two companies in the trade was selected so that at the close, the investor would get back cash plus enough ABBV shares to cover the original sale of ABBV. This trade returned 16.7% through 5/8/2020. A summary of the pair trade is shown below. Based on the prices in the August article, starting with $9934 in cash and selling 84 shares of ABBV allowed you to buy 97 shares of Allergan for $15,520. Since then, you would have received income from the AGN dividend, offset by the foregone ABBV dividend. After the close on 5/8/2020, the 97 share long position in AGN turned into $11,669.10 in cash and gave you back the original 84 shares of ABBV you sold. The $11,669.10 in cash minus net holding costs of $72.61 leaves you with net proceeds of $11,596.49, which represents a return of 16.7% on the original cash invested.

The partially hedged pair trade above did not do as well as simply holding AGN or ABBV over the same period. Starting with a similar amount of available cash (approximately $10,000), you could have bought either 62 shares of AGN or 150 shares of ABBV on 8/28/19. At the end of the holding period on 5/8/2020, the Allergan investment would have returned 22.0% and the AbbVie investment would have returned 31.4%. For comparison, holding SPY over that same period would have returned 2.7% including dividends.

A day by day total return chart of the individual stocks and the pair trade is shown below. The pair trade generally had less volatility than the individual stocks, although during the worst part of the pandemic crash in mid-March, everything took a hit. In retrospect, late August 2019 provided a perfect entry point to just be long ABBV. The pair trade would have been better to initiate around mid-November, after ABBV had already run up. While the total return for the pair trade would have been only slightly lower than starting in August, it would have far outperformed either individual stock.

A final consideration for this merger arb trade is the tax efficiency. While everyone's tax situation may be different, I can say that the tax cost is another hit against the arb trade compared to owning individual stocks. First, if you already owned some ABBV ahead of this trade as I did, you incurred a capital gain in 2019 when selling it to start the trade. Second, this particular merger was taxable, so it is treated as having sold the AGN on 5/8/2020 and bought back ABBV. Since the holding period for the AGN was less than one year, capital gains taxes will be at the higher short term rate. The holding period on your new ABBV shares is reset to 5/8/2020, which could come into play if you are thinking about selling them within the next year. Conducting this trade within a tax-free account like a traditional IRA would have generated significant tax savings. However, funds needed for retirement should probably not be used for arbitrage trades.

Looking Forward

AbbVie is still a buy today following the merger with Allergan. Humira sales are still growing in the US with another 3 years to go before loss of exclusivity. Internationally, Humira is already off-patent but sales declines have slowed to 12.8% excluding FX. Blood cancer treatments Imbruvica and Venclexta are growing over 32% worldwide.

Source: AbbVie Q1 2020 Earnings Release

In 2020, AbbVie expects around $3.2 billion in sales from expanding existing legacy ABBV medications to new indications as well as launching new drugs for myelofibrosis, breast, and ovarian cancer as well as Parkinson's Disease.

Source: AbbVie Pipeline Update 2/7/2020

On the Allergan side, the company is gaining another $3.6 billion of total sales per quarter, about equal to total US Humira sales. The key products include Botox and Juvederm in medical aesthetics, a strong eye care franchise including Restasis, Vraylar for depression, Linzess for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and Bystolic for high blood pressure.

Source: Allergan Q1 2020 Form 10-Q

Note: Only top 10 selling products shown. Top 10 products comprised about 2/3 of Allergan's total sales in Q1 2020.

Allergan's pipeline has two drugs expected to launch by the end of 2021 - Abicipar for Macular Degeneration and Atogepant for Migraine. Other eye care and digestive drugs in Phase III are also in the pipeline with expected launch by 2024.

In my October 2019 article, I reviewed the numbers from the merger prospectus which showed AbbVie's plan to pay off nearly half the debt of the merged company by 2024 and still have cash left over for dividend increases and share buybacks.

Data Source: Merger Prospectus

Risks

Allergan's business in Botox and other aesthetic treatments has been impacted by COVID-19 more than average for the health care sector due to its elective nature. For example in Q1, Botox sales were down 6.5% vs. 2019 and Juvederm sales were down 23% even as total revenues for Allergan were flat. AbbVie's management discussed on the last earnings call that Botox sales recovered quickly after the 2008-2009 recession and are currently coming back in China as lockdowns end. Botox sales for Q2 will be down considerably as lockdowns continued in the rest of the world but are expected to be "quickly ramping back to normalized trends following the relaxation of quarantine restrictions in the U.S. and major European markets."

Allergan's top two sellers, Botox and Restasis could become subject to pressure from competitors. Pre-COVID 19, Botox seemed to be maintaining market share against new competitors like Juveau from Evolus due to its strong brand. Restasis faces many alternatives for dry eye treatment and was expected to start losing significant share this year, although Q1 sales still showed growth.

Pipeline risk is still a possibility past 2024 as the tables above show a significant slowing of free cash flow growth at that time. AbbVie may need another acquisition to sustain growth beyond the next 4 years.

Valuation

I compared AbbVie to other large pharma and biotech companies using the peer comparison page on Seeking Alpha. The summary table shows that AbbVie has the cheapest multiples to earnings, EBITDA, and operating cash flow. For the forward growth estimates, Bristol Myers (BMY) appears to have factored in growth as a result of the Celgene merger. AbbVie does not have the impacts from the Allergan merger included yet, so it should rank a close second once those estimates are factored in. On the profitability metrics, AbbVie has the highest return on total capital and has above average margins. Finally, AbbVie is the clear winner on dividend yield and growth, with the payout ratio safely below 50%.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha ABBV Peer Comparison Page

If AbbVie can execute as planned following the merger, it will be able to pay down debt with free cash flow and multiples should approach the peer averages, which would imply share price growth of about 50%.

Conclusion

The AbbVie-Allergan merger arb trade I proposed in August 2019 worked out as planned with a return of 16.7% on cash. This is not a bad cash return considering both a CD or S&P index fund would have returned <3% over this time frame. Still, AbbVie had been unfairly marked down by the market in the months after the merger announcement. As a result, the better trade at the time would have been to simply own ABBV or AGN. The unhedged trades had more volatility and were more dependent on entry point, however.

Looking ahead, AbbVie already had a slate of new drugs to help offset Humira sales declines. Allergan adds a cash cow in the form of Botox and the Eye Care sector, with growth coming from Vraylar and the migraine and macular degeneration drugs in the pipeline. The combined company should have a clear growth path out to 2024 which will allow it to pay down debt and increase the dividend. With the yield already best in class, AbbVie should see its share price rise close to peer valuations. I have owned AbbVie since the Abbot spin-off in 2012 and plan to hold the new shares received in the Allergan deal. The valuation also makes AbbVie a buy for those without an existing position.

