The Stock Market Needs The Federal Reserve

Investors need to maintain the "trust" in the Federal Reserve that has been built up over the past ten years or so, in order to get through the current crisis.

The Federal Reserve has supported the stock market throughout the current recovery and this has secured the continued economic growth and stability of the period.

Investors need the Federal Reserve to continue to support stock market prices in order for financial markets to remain stable and help the economy get through the Covid-19 crisis.

In my current review of the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, I commented upon how investors and other participants in the financial markets appear to be comfortable with what the Fed is doing and continue to put their confidence in how Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, and his colleagues are managing things.

I have written,

the US stock market continues to surprise. Since February 26 when the S&P 500 index closed at 3,117, the US stock market “tanked” to a low of 2, 237 on March 23, but has responded and come back to a close last Friday of 2,930. This puts the market down only 6.0 percent since the February date. Given all that has been going on in the US economy and in the world, many wonder at the strength of the stock market at this time.

The reason for the stock market strength is, as I concluded,

market participants have built up a trust in the Fed over the past 11 years or so and they continue to bet that the Fed will continue to keep doing the right thing.

Others appear to believe that the current stock market strength is related to the actions of the Federal Reserve.

Gambling On US Equities Is Becoming More Difficult

Rana Foroohar, for example, examines argues in the Financial Times that investing in the United States stock market has become much more difficult.

The reason she arrives at this conclusion is the concern that the Federal Reserve will “turn off the spigots.”

Ms. Foroohar does not focus directly on the Fed and its support of the market, she only focuses upon what might happen if the Federal Reserve might remove its support.

Ms. Foroohar focuses upon Warren Buffet and Mr. Buffet’s criteria for investing. She examines the primary items that Mr. Buffet sets out for successful investing. These three items are that investors should buy companies with steady profits, with low price-to-earnings ratios, and with very little debt.

But, What If the Fed Backs Off?

Focusing on these items lets Ms. Foroohar bring in the Fed through the back door.

Ms. Foroohar argues that in the post-Covid-19 period there will still be a lot of companies that will flourish and have steady earnings “even after the Fed turns off the spigots of its recent interventions.” So, no problem here.

Price-Earnings Ratios

However, there is a problem with low price-earnings ratios. Ms. Foroohar writes,

P/E ratios are not providing a true market signal when asset prices are being driven mainly by Federal Reserve interventions.

This attitude has developed over the past decade as the Federal Reserve actually conducted its policy to support rising stock prices so as to create a “wealth effect” that would stimulate consumer spending and drive the economy forward.

This policy was created under the leadership of Fed chairman Ben Bernanke and became the force driving the US economy as it recovered from the Great Recession. However, this Fed action resulted in a change in investment policies as the steady rise in stock prices worked across the financial markets and made the investment in passive funds more desirable than actively managed funds. As a consequence, a large amount of money moved into passive funds.

If the Fed backs off, share prices will drop and investors will have to try and relate share prices to corporate profits once again. This will change the investment strategies that have been built up over the past ten years or so.

The Build Up of Corporate Debt

As Ms. Foroohar reports, corporate debt in the United States doubled between the 2008 financial crisis and the end of 2019. Because of this, she believes that the US is moving into a corporate solvency crisis, and she feels that the Fed will be able to do very little to “save everyone” if such a thing occurs.

On this she ends her opinion piece.

And, on this point I seem to be in step with Mr. Foroohar as I ended by my post, cited above, with this statement,

One of the greatest looming concerns of the Federal Reserve is the possibility of a rash of bankruptcies that might end up producing a ‘solvency’ crisis in the banking system, rather than just a 'liquidity' crisis that the Fed seems to be well prepared for.

Role of Fed Going Forward

Over the past decade the Federal Reserve became very important in supporting the stock market and in supporting the US economy. Ms. Foroohar supports this conclusion, although not directly, and indicates that any change in the Fed’s approach might cause significant adjustments in the ways that investors go about their investing.

Mr. Bernanke has stated in the past that his approach to monetary policy when he was the Fed Chair was based on his research coming from the Great Depression in the 1930s. Everything Mr. Bernanke and the Fed did was aimed at erring on the side of monetary ease and this is what investors currently keep looking for in terms of keeping stock prices as strong as they have been.

However, Mr. Bernanke is now making a different statement

“I don’t find comparing the current downturn with the Great Depression to be very helpful….The breakdown of the financial system was a major reason for both the Great Depression and the 2007-09 recession,

Today, however, ’The banks are stronger and much better capitalized.’

But, what does that mean in terms of the Fed’s support of the stock market? What happens, when, as Ms. Foroohar asks, when the Fed “turns off the spigots”? Will the financial system be able to carry stock prices because “the banks are stronger and much better capitalized?”

The fear is that if the Fed support goes, trust will collapse, and we will be in a completely different world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.