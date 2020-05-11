Oil - No Cushing Tank Top As Production Shut-In Magnifies

But we don't expect the shut-ins to remain in place past June. Physical differentials have really started to narrow with the likes of WCS now trading at -$3/bbl to WTI. By July, we expect a rather large rebound in production from the lows. We currently have the jump from ~9.5 mb/d back to ~11 mb/d.

If we include the implied US oil production figure derived from the EIA weekly oil storage reports, we get a figure below 11 mb/d as of last week. We believe final shut-in figures will likely total ~3 mb/d for all of US.

Cushing won't be hitting tank top this time around. Genscape reported that last week saw a decent-sized draw of 1.8 mbbls.

Cushing won't be hitting tank top this time around. Genscape reported that last week saw a decent-sized draw of 1.8 mbbls. As we go into May and June, production shut-ins are going to be even bigger than April making it very likely that US crude storage is about to hit a peak in the next 2-weeks.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

If we include the implied US oil production figure derived from the EIA weekly oil storage reports, we get a figure below 11 mb/d as of last week. We believe final shut-in figures will likely total ~3 mb/d for all of US. Public companies account for roughly half of the reported production, so the other half will be represented by the private producers.

Even though US oil producers will be bringing back production in July, this doesn't mean that US oil production will return to growth anytime soon. In fact, during this period of production shut-in, US well completion activity is kissing close to zero.

Source: Rystad Energy

This means that natural basin decline will take over, which we estimate to be ~200 to ~250k b/d per month. Over the span of 3 months, US oil production will have lost a base of 600k to 750k b/d right off the top. This means by the end of the year, and even if producers ramp up activity again in Q4, US oil production will be finishing between 10-11 mb/d.

Lastly, frac spread count is now down to just 47 as of last Friday according to Primary Vision.

This is 83% below the level required to sustain US oil production at ~12.5 mb/d. Unless frac spread count makes a V-shaped recovery back to 250 by 2021, we won't see US oil production growing anytime soon.

A month ago, we estimated that Permian will likely make another all-time high going forward, but Eagle Ford and Bakken have likely seen their peaks. We expect US oil production in Q4 2019 to be the peak.

