AGNC Investment Corp Poised To Outperform Peers

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC's MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 3/31/2020 and discuss trends that have occurred during April 2020 impacting the sector.

On 4/29/2020, AGNC reported results for the first quarter of 2020. AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($1.98) billion and a non-tangible BV as of 3/31/2020 of $14.55 per common.

Introduction/Recap:

On 4/29/2020, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the first quarter of 2020. AGNC reported a net loss of ($2.42) billion, other comprehensive income ("OCI") of $464 million, a comprehensive (total) loss of ($1.96) billion, a non-tangible book value ("BV") as of 3/31/2020 of $14.55 per common share, and a tangible BV as of 3/31/2020 of $13.62 per common share. As of 12/31/2019, AGNC had a non-tangible and tangible BV of $18.63 and $17.66 per common share, respectively.

In my prior article titled AGNC Investment's Q1 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3 (Includes Updated Price Target And Recommendation), I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the first quarter of 2020: 1) net loss of ($2.29) billion; 2) OCI of $265 million; and 3) a comprehensive loss of ($2.03) billion. In my prior article titled AGNC Investment's Q1 2020 And 4/24/2020 BV Projection (Current Stock Price Has Already Priced In My Projected BV Decrease), I projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 3/31/2020 of $14.55 and $13.60 per common share, respectively.

As such, as a whole, AGNC's reported non-tangible and tangible BV either exactly matched, or basically matched, my expectations. I also previously correctly projected AGNC would have one of the least severe quarterly BV percentage decreases in the broader mREIT sector).

This article will take a look at each of AGNC's income statement accounts and compare them to my previous projections. First though, let us take a look at how some agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) companies have performed during the first quarter of 2020, regarding BV fluctuations, versus my projections and other sector peers.

Agency mREIT Sector Q1 2020 Comparative BV Results:

Through 5/5/2020, four other agency mREIT companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public actual (not estimated) BV per share amounts as of 3/31/2020. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and four other agency mREIT companies during the first quarter of 2020 (in order of largest to smallest percentage increase/smallest to largest percentage decrease):

1) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2020 non-tangible and tangible BV decrease of (21.9%) and (22.9%), respectively (my previous projections provided above; an exact match and basically an exact match, respectively).

2) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2020 BV decrease of (22.4%) and a 3/31/2020 BV of $7.50 per common share. My previous projection was a 3/31/2020 BV of $7.50 per common share (an exact match).

3) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2020 BV decrease of (25.8%) and a 3/31/2020 BV of $4.65 per common share. My previous projection was a 3/31/2020 BV of $4.40 per common share ($0.25 per share variance; at the top end of my previously projected $4.15-$4.65 per common share range).

4) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2020 BV decrease of (29.6%) and a 3/31/2020 BV of $6.07 per common share. My previous projection was a 3/31/2020 BV of $6.00 per common share ($0.07 per share variance; at or within 1% of my previously projected range).

5) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2020 BV decrease of (46.7%) and a 3/31/2020 BV of $11.10 per common share. My previous projection was a 3/31/2020 BV of $11.25 per common share ($0.15 per share variance; at or within 1% of my previously projected range).

So, through 5/4/2020, ORC reported a BV as of 3/31/2020 that was at the top end of my projected range while AGNC, ARR, CMO, and NLY reported a BV that was either well inside my stated range (at or within a 1% variance) or basically an exact match.

As readers can see, some mREIT peers can have modestly-notably different results in any given quarter. Since I began covering the mREIT sector through Seeking Alpha in 2013, even with similar types of quarterly interest rate/yield movements, results can notably vary from one quarter to the next. In some cases, this even occurs when peers have very similar types of investments. This is due to the underlying subtle, yet numerous types of identifiable differences from mREIT to mREIT when one takes a "good look under the hood". This is the main reason why it is so hard for analysts to project the quarterly BV fluctuations within the mREIT sector in any given quarter.

Regarding my personal performance, I project/provide ALL my quarter-end BV fluctuations for the entire mREIT sector PRIOR to any company reporting quarterly results. As such, when 4 out of 5 mREIT peers listed above had their BV as of 3/31/2020 at or within 1% my previously projected range, I believe that is an extremely hard "feat" to accomplish (especially this past quarter with all the volatility that occurred). Simply put, it is not easy to provide this type of accuracy which is why myself, along with Colorado and his team making up the REIT Forum, are the only analysts on Seeking Alpha (or any other web-based platform) who provide this type of continuous, labor-intensive service for readers/subscribers.

Within the next section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles' account projections and compare each amount to AGNC's actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC's accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see the link provided above).

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC's actual reported results for the first quarter of 2020, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC's trailing twelve-months (last four quarters) so readers can better compare and contrast each quarter's results.

Table 1 - AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Q1 2020 Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC's interest income account. My projection for this account was $570 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $491 million. As such, AGNC's interest income was a modest underperformance when compared to my expectations. This was mainly due to AGNC's lifetime constant/conditional prepayment rate ("CPR"). This directly impacts AGNC's premium amortization, net sub-account.

Within AGNC's press release for the first quarter of 2020, management disclosed the company had an average actual CPR of 12.2% during the first quarter of 2020. When calculated, this was a decrease of (3.2%) when compared to the average actual CPR during the fourth quarter of 2019. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report an average actual CPR of 12.5% during the first quarter of 2020. When calculated, this was only a variance of 0.3% which was nearly an exact match. As I correctly anticipated, AGNC's actual CPR would be lower during the first quarter of 2020 (when compared to the prior quarter) due to lower prepayments occurring during January and February 2020 (began to move higher in March 2020).

However, let us know discuss AGNC's lifetime CPR forecast as of 3/31/2020. Contrary to AGNC's forecast as of 12/31/2019, which I basically "called management out on" as being overly aggressive (too low) in last quarter's assessment article (which turned out to be the correct call), management moved in the opposite direction, in regards to this specific figure, as of 3/31/2020 and was even more "bearish" per se than my expectations. AGNC had a lifetime CPR forecast of 10.8% as of 12/31/2019. As discussed above, even though AGNC had an average actual CPR of 12.2% during the first quarter of 2020 (which was a (3.2%) decrease versus the prior quarter), AGNC's determined the company's lifetime CPR forecast was now 14.5% as of 3/31/2020. While I previously correctly stated AGNC's lifetime CPR as of 12/31/2019 was TOO AGGRESSIVE, I now believe the company's forecast as of 3/31/2020 was SLIGHTLY-MODESTLY OVERCAUTIOUS. Still, I would rather have management be a bit too cautious/prudent versus being too aggressive as I believed AGNC was at the end of last quarter. Simply put, this ultimately resulted in AGNC recording a modestly larger "true-up" premium amortization expense adjustment during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to my projection which negatively impacted the company's net spreads. I anticipate a much more attractive net spread during AGNC's second quarter of 2020.

Second, my projection for AGNC's interest expense account was $430 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $426 million. I consider this as basically an exact match. When calculated, this was a decrease of ($55) million when compared to the prior quarter. As I previously correctly projected, AGNC continued to benefit from the continued decrease in repurchase ("repo") agreement rates. AGNC's weighted average interest rate on the company's repurchase loans was 2.12% during the fourth quarter of 2019. This weighted average rate decreased to 1.80% during the first quarter of 2020 which should be considered a large quarterly move. In comparison, I projected a weighted average repo rate of 1.83% during the first quarter of 2020. As such, nearly an exact match. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see links provided above).

For readers mainly focused on dividend metrics, AGNC reported net spread + net dollar roll ("NDR") income (when excluding any "catch up" premium amortization) of $313 million or $0.57 per common share for the first quarter of 2020. When compared to the prior quarter, this was unchanged per common share figure. In comparison, I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income of $304 million or $0.55 per common share. As such, I would classify this as a minor-modest outperformance (at the top end of my previously projected $0.53 - $0.57 per common share range).

In the current mREIT environment, I believe AGNC wants to continue to preserve capital. With that said, with the monthly dividend decrease to $0.12 per common share that started in April 2020, I believe AGNC's near-term dividend sustainability (through 2020) is high, even if net spread + NDR income metrics were to modestly "dampen" during 2020. In my opinion, investors should be happy if the current monthly $0.12 per common share dividend remains stable for the remainder of 2020. If a change in AGNC's monthly dividend per common share rate were to occur during 2020, I currently believe the probability of a dividend increase "trumps" the probability of a dividend decrease.

Third, my projection for AGNC's sales on investment securities account will be discussed when reviewing AGNC's MBS/investment portfolio, as a whole, later in the article.

Fourth, my projection for AGNC's derivative instruments and other securities account was a net loss of ($3.18) billion. In comparison, AGNC reported a net loss of ($3.15) billion. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, there is typically a larger variance when discussing AGNC's derivatives portfolio versus most other accounts. As such, I would consider this as basically an exact match. I would also point out valuing AGNC's hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC's derivatives portfolio had a combined net notional balance of ($98.7) billion as of 12/31/2019 (excluded TBA MBS) which decreased to just ($58.6) billion as of 3/31/2020. While no one has a "crystal ball" per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management's overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

I projected AGNC would report a quarterly net valuation gain (loss) of $245, ($2,370), ($126), and ($928) million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. These projections were provided in the following AGNC article: AGNC Investment's Q1 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 2 (Includes Dividend Sustainability Metric + Recommendation). In comparison, AGNC reported a net valuation gain (loss) of $693, ($2,796), ($134), and ($944) million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. As such, AGNC's swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities were basically an exact match, the company's TBA MBS were a modest-notable outperformance, and its interest rate payer swaps were a minor-modest underperformance.

Simply put, a couple of the assumptions I used to project the quarterly change in valuations within AGNC's TBA MBS and interest rate swaps sub-portfolio "deviated" from the company's actual risk management strategy. Regarding AGNC's TBA MBS, I correctly projected a notably larger position by the end of the quarter. However, it would appear the mast majority of AGNC's net long position was established at intra-quarter lows in generic MBS pricing. This mainly occurred on 3/18/2020-3/21/2020. This directly correlates to the notable reduction in AGNC's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio. In a nutshell, precise timing directly led to a modestly-notably larger TBA MBS net valuation gain versus my expectations.

Regarding AGNC's interest rate payer swaps, I correctly anticipated a notable reduction to this specific sub-portfolio. However, the vast majority of this decrease occurred within AGNC's interest rate payer swaps with a very low tenor/maturity. In comparison, I projected a larger portion of AGNC's interest rate payer swaps with a higher tenor/maturity would have been cancelled/terminated since those contracts are more vulnerable to larger valuation decreases as applicable short-term financing rates "plunged" during the first quarter of 2020 (and will likely remain at these ultra-low levels over the foreseeable future). Simply put, that did not occur which directly led to the slightly-modestly more severe valuation loss within this derivative sub-portfolio. Readers will be able to this is difference, regarding AGNC's weighted average tenor/maturity, in Table 3 later in the article.

Fifth, let us discuss AGNC's on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio. Regarding AGNC's "gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net" (see boxed blue reference "3"), "unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value ("FMV") through net income, net" (see boxed blue reference "5a") and "unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale ("AFS") securities, net" (see boxed blue reference"5b") accounts, I projected the company would report a combined net realized and unrealized gain of $1.04 billion. In comparison, AGNC reported a combined net realized and unrealized gain of $1.16 billion. Due to the sheer size of AGNC's on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio as of 12/31/2019 and 3/31/2020 of $100.4 and $71.8 billion, respectively, I believe a $120 million variance is a minor variance (especially considering the sheer volatility in MBS/investment pricing during March 2020; including a much larger quantity of quarterly asset sales). A detailed analysis regarding AGNC's fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC's compensation expense (formerly management fees) and operating expense accounts was $15 and $10 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported compensation expense and operating expenses of $13 and $10 million, respectively. As such, no surprises in these accounts.

Now, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC's MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC notably decreased the company's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while notably increasing its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the first quarter of 2020. Due to quarterly net valuation decreases within AGNC's operations (increases leverage) partially offset by common and preferred stock issuances (decreases leverage), AGNC's non-tangible "at-risk" (total) leverage remained unchanged at 8.9x as of 12/31/2019 and 3/31/2020. Still, to show the underlying compositional changes to AGNC's combined on- and off-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2020, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - AGNC Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2020 Versus 12/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC's portfolio as of 3/31/2020 versus 12/31/2019, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.8), ($1.0), ($0.6), ($0.1), less than ($0.1), $0, and $0 billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($2.6) billion (rounded). AGNC had a combined net par value increase in the company's 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings of $0.3 billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company's 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of $6.7, ($14.5), ($3.1), ($1.3), ($0.9), ($0.4), and ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($13.4) billion (rounded).

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons "mitigate" the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. This strategy also partially offsets the recent notable rise in borrowing costs. However, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with lower coupons "enhance" the amount of valuation gains in a decreasing interest rate environment. As shown in Table 2, AGNC increased the company's 30-year fixed-rate holdings with a 2.5% coupon (basically all were TBA MBS) while decreasing its exposure to the 3.0% and 3.5% coupon. Now let us analyze AGNC's derivatives portfolio as of 3/31/2020.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the first quarter of 2020, AGNC notably decreased the company's elevated hedging coverage ratio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC's derivatives portfolio during the first quarter of 2020, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 - AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2020 Versus 12/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 102% as of 12/31/2019. AGNC's hedging coverage ratio decreased to 70% as of 3/31/2020. When I projected AGNC's quarterly valuation fluctuation within the company's derivatives portfolio, I assumed management would decrease its hedging coverage ratio to 70%-75% as of 3/31/2020; mainly through a reduction to its net (short) interest rate payer swaps and U.S. Treasury securities position. This is basically what exactly occurred.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses (or enhances BV gains) in a rising interest rate environment. However, this particular strategy is detrimental to BV in a declining interest rate environment. Of course, other factors are at play but I am keeping it brief/simple for purposes of this discussion.

For example, such a high hedging coverage ratio "paid off" for AGNC during the fourth quarter of 2019 as mortgage interest rates/longer-term U.S. Treasury yields net increased (along with a notable decrease in spread/basis risk which has been discussed in prior mREIT articles "as it was occurring"). This directly led to AGNC's impressive quarterly BV gain (which even exceeded my already high expectations). However, having such an elevated hedging coverage ratio came back to "bite" AGNC; even as management quickly lowered most of the company's derivative instruments in March 2020. Also, as highlighted earlier, AGNC did not cancel/termination most of the company's interest rate payer swaps towards the intermediate - long-end of the yield curve. This strategy was something I believe AGNC would have/should have done. For example, as of 12/31/2019, AGNC's interest rate payer swaps had a weighted average tenor/maturity of only 2.7 years. As of 3/31/2020, AGNC's swaps had a weighted average tenor/maturity of 4.5 years. This is a large quarterly increase which, as discussed earlier, led to a more severe net valuation loss within this specific derivative sub-portfolio when compared to my expectations.

Still, when all other factors are held constant, lowering one's hedging coverage ratio would lead to a less severe valuation decrease in a decreasing interest rate environment versus raising a company's hedging coverage ratio. So, generally speaking, AGNC made the correct decision to lower the company's hedging coverage ratio in the first quarter of 2020 (just not the ideal compositional "shift"). I anticipate AGNC will continue to lower the company's net (short) derivatives or, at the very least, continue to "rotate" out of legacy positions during the second quarter of 2020.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of "update/follow-up" articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections "stacked-up" to AGNC's actual results (continue to be the only contributor/team to provide this type of projection analysis/insight via either subscriber-based or "free to the public" articles). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request.

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report a comprehensive loss of ($2.03) billion during the first quarter of 2020. In comparison, AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($1.96) billion. When including projections within AGNC's equity section of the balance sheet (slightly less accretive equity raises versus my projection), this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $14.55 and $13.62 per common share versus my projection of $14.55 and $13.60 per common share, respectively. As such, AGNC's quarterly BV fluctuation either exactly matched my expectations (non-tangible BV) or basically matched my expectations (tangible BV).

Moving to the second quarter of 2020 (through 5/5/2020), I am projecting AGNC's BV has increased 3.5% - 7.5% as a notably more "positive" relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations quickly developed during the past several weeks (especially certain specified pool pricing). Simply put, this makes sense as there was an extremely severe negative relationship between these metrics as volatility "spiked" during March 2020. This volatility was the direct result of market "panic" when it comes to the spread of the Coronavirus (speculation of a global slowdown and credit freeze). As volatility has notably subsided, this relationship has "reverted back closer to the mean" per se during the second quarter of 2020 (through 5/5/2020).

Moving to dividend metrics, I currently believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for May 2020-December 2020:

Dividend for May - December 2020 (Paid in Each Subsequent Month): $0.12-$0.14 Per Common Share (80% Probability)

Currently, I believe the probability of a May 2020 monthly dividend per common share increase (from a $0.12 base) is low. However, I believe the probability of a December 2020 monthly dividend per common share increase (from a $0.12 base) modestly increases when compared to May 2020.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 5/8/2020; $15.35 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately 1 week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a BUY.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $15.35 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $13.80 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent Fed Funds Rate decrease to near zero. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent "easing" of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019). This also considers the very recent announcement of the start of another round of "quantitative easing" that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

I believe the key factors to analyze within the broader mREIT sector this quarter are the following: 1) each company's proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings versus 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings; 2) each company's hedging coverage ratio; 3) each company's proportion of long-term derivative instruments versus short-term derivative instruments; 4) each company's "at-risk" leverage ratio; 5) each company's proportion of specified pools (for instance HARP and LLB securities); 6) each company's managerial expertise; 7) each company's proportional share of non-restricted cash and unencumbered assets leading up to March 2020; 8) each company's underlying asset composition regarding agency versus non-agency/credit investments; and 9) amount of voluntarily de-leveraging and percentage of investments/instruments that experienced margin calls. Dependent upon these factors, I believe results will vary significantly across the broader mREIT sector for the first quarter of 2020.

Finally, I believe my/our historical "track record"/accuracy regarding projected CURRENT BVs has surpassed most (if not all) professional analysts within the mREIT sector on a consistent basis. I believe this should "count for something" when it comes to overall reliability and value.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, 9/5/2019, 3/16/2020, and 4/6/2020 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, $12.435, $8.55, and $3.645 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $7.735 per share (yes, my last 3 purchases were proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI's Series A preferred stock (NYSE:CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017 and 4/6/2020, I increased my position in CHMI-A at a weighted average purchase price of $25.145 and $10.945 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s Series D preferred stock (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/20/2020, I sold my entire ARR position at a weighted average sales price of $21.045 per share as my price target, at the time, of $20.90 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 24.0% and 31.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 6 months.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/14/2020, I sold my entire IVR position at a weighted average sales price of $17.965 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.95 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 16.0% and 25.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 8 months.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020, 3/13/2020, and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIW at a weighted average purchase price of $23.50, $19.75, and $9.31 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIW has a weighted average purchase price of $14.804 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AI's Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020 and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIC at a weighted average purchase price of $23.72 and $8.71 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIC has a weighted average purchase price of $16.182 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2019 and 3/16/2020, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59 and $3.25 per share, respectively. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $4.027 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in NLY at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 4/6/2020, I initiated a position in CHMI's Series B preferred stock (CHMI.PB) at a weighted average purchase price of $10.65 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the "live chat" feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalks disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of April 2020, I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 78.2% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 83.6% out of 55 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a "total loss" in any of my past/sold positions. Both percentages experienced a minor-modest increase when compared to March 2020, as a direct result of the recent partial market rally to counter previous fears/panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in early April 2020, I initiated several new positions and increased several existing positions at attractive-very attractive prices versus pricing as of 4/30/2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, CHMI, CHMI.PA, CHMI.PB, GPMT, MITT, NLY, NYMTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ARR, CIM, DX, EFC, IVR, MFA, MORT, NRZ, NYMT, ORC, PMT, REM, REML, TWO, or WMC.



Colorado Wealth Management currently has a position in AGNCO, AIC, ANH, ANH-C, CIM, CMO, CMO-E, IVR-C, MFA-C, MFO, NLY-F, NLY-I, NRZ, NYMTM, NYMTN, TWO-A, and TWO-B.