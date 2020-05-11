Essex: Strong April Rent Collections Show Resilience

Introduction

By now, it is no secret that real estate and REITs have had quite the roller coaster ride. They fell among the hardest of all securities at the start of the pandemic related market sell off. Many have also followed the market back up, although I have noticed some separation begin to emerge between different types of REITs.

For example, the mall operator Simon(SPG) has recovered a little but remains at the half the level it once was, while some weaker mall REITs with lower class properties have suffered more.

Today we examine a high end apartment operator, Essex Properties(ESS). The company just released Q1 results on 5/6 and with the month of April in the books, we can use the commentary and April rent collection data to make some informed guesses about the future of Essex and if there is value at its current price.

Data by YCharts

Q1 + April Rent Collection

Q1 2020 was a good quarter for ESS. FFO increases 3%, they repurchased $176.3 million in stock, and most other indicators like same-property gross revenue were up.

However, I don't think it has ever been a more important time to skip over those quarter results quickly. The quarter ended March 31, meaning that depending on location, only a few weeks at most were included in the results.

Let's talk about April. The company's cash delinquencies increased from just 0.4% to 5.0%. While that may seem like a huge increase, and it is, compared to the new normal of business performance during shutdown, it is actually a staggeringly good number. The company is working with renters who did not pay and has collected partial rent from some.

Comparable numbers for other REITs are all over the board, with diversified stalwarts like Realty Income(O) reporting 82.9% of rent collected in April. Preferred Apartment Communities(APTS) reported 95% of rent collected for multifamily, while its strip mall properties were only 71%. Mall operators may be the hardest hit, with Nate Forbes saying they collected just 19% of rent.

It may seem silly to focus on such specific numbers, but it is important to remember where ESS operates. Their 3 main markets are northern CA, southern CA, and Seattle Metro. These places were some of the earliest and hardest hit places, although it shifted fast to New York and other places.

CA and Seattle also took action to ban evictions for a period of time. CA's ban lasts through May 31, 2020, and could be extended. This means the company has almost no leverage with tenants to get them to pay at the present moment. I think such high rent collections show that most of their tenants are still employed and continue to pay rent as normal. My hypothesis is that being a high end apartment operator they may have more favorable outcomes as the pandemic shutdowns have focused the burden lower on the socioeconomic spectrum for employees who have no option to work from home.

ESS's average rent was around $2400 in CA and $1933 in Seattle.

Source: Q1 2020 10-Q

Looking forward

So was April just a blip on the radar and will the company's May collections fall off a cliff? And how does the company's acquisition and development activities look going forward?

All difficult questions to answer. Almost all the REITs I look at are always looking to grow by way of acquisitions and to a lesser extent, developing, expanding, or improving existing properties. This is somewhat inherent in the very structure of a REIT, in that they cannot retain capital to grow but must continually issue debt or equity to finance such activities. In normal times they can be good vehicles to continue to consolidate more properties under their care, but not overpaying for the sake of empire building is a paramount factor to look at.

But for now, the future may well be determine by liquidity, balance sheets, and the ability to secure capital. ESS has a host of different debt types, with the largest being public bonds with a weighted maturity of 7.9 years.

Source: Q1 2020 10-Q

They have also done well to address any debt due this year with only $185 million due in 2020 and a modest amount due in 2020.

Source: Q1 2020 10-Q

Even at 90-95% rent collections going forward, assuming flat expenses, the company would still have a FFO to interest ratio of 4 times. The company claims to have over a billion in liquidity. If true, I think ESS has set themselves up to weather the storm very well.

Balance sheet wise, the company has a good equity/debt ratio with 52% of their capital coming from debt.

Will ESS's Natural Advantages Continue to Matter

The case for ESS before COVID-19 was relatively straightforward. They are a experienced operator who is in markets that have strong job markets, supply constraints, favorable rent growth, and a bright future. The question now is, after survival mode is exited, will those continue to be true.

Many are predicting the increase of remote work and other societal changes as a result of the pandemic, so will that relieve the supply constraint for places like Seattle and hurt ESS' properties?

You know, I think it will in the short term. But not for the reason of increased remote work. I think that coming out of this, mobility and where everyone is located will continue to be frozen in a sense. While sure, you could move to Oklahoma City and continue to work remotely for Google or Amazon, will anyone actually do that?

I think the momentum of an expectation to eventually return to the office is strong and will keep the status quo for some time. I will be interested to see if ESS has difficulty filling vacancies after states begun to reopen which may be an indicator of this phenomenon playing out.

Regardless, over the long term I think the company is still in some of the hottest markets for more reasons than just the proximity to employment.

Conclusion

ESS clearly has held up well so far but it remains to be seen if the crisis will truly challenge the company.

They have by far one of the highest rent collections in April of the REITs I follow, and have strong solvency and liquidity. This gives me confidence that the company can stay in business and look for opportunities coming out of lock down. I like starting a small position as these levels while looking for opportunities on volatility to add to the position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, O, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.