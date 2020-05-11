COVID-19 Makes A Bad Situation Much Worse For Gannett Co.

While Gannett has made an effort to cut costs dramatically to stem COVID losses, it seems highly unlikely it will be able to maintain loan covenants.

Gannett's debt has become so high and profitability so low that it is dependent on financing from Apollo at an effective interest rate in excess of 13%.

Through debt-laden mergers and acquisitions, Gannett Co. has bought many newspapers and is currently the largest newspaper company with hundreds of brands.

The newspaper industry has been in secular decline for over a decade and many newspapers cannot turn a profit.

While many stocks are positive on the year and possibly reaching new all-time-highs, others remain at March lows with poor prospects in sight. Most of the companies that have failed to recover are those which have been underperforming for years and are in a state of financial distress. There are many value opportunities among this group, but there is perhaps an equal number of value traps.

One notable company is Gannett Co. (GCI) which is a patchwork of 261 daily newspapers, 302 weekly newspapers, 383 locally-focused websites, and more in the U.K and on other platforms. These numbers change overtime as Gannett has made an effort to grow its market share dramatically over the past few years through acquisitions. Most recently was its merger with New Media Investment Group which nearly doubled the size of the company.

Despite efforts to grow, GCI stock has gone nowhere but lower. Demand for physical newspapers continues to decline and, more recently, online advertising rates have collapsed as companies look to trim expenses. In January GCI was worth $6.1 per share, a few months later it is only worth $1.1. The company announced Q1 earnings on Thursday which showed an abysmal EPS miss of -$0.61, over half the value of the company per share lost in one quarter.

Obviously, it is unclear if Gannett will survive. The stock has lost most of its value and has borrowed money to grow into a seemingly dying industry. With COVID exacerbating its long-term issues, GCI may be headed toward restructuring.

A Closer Look at COVID's Impact on Gannett

Gannett's issues are far larger than the temporary economic shutdown and have been plaguing the company for years. However, the shutdown may be the final straw.

According to its Q1 investor presentation, COVID caused a $17M revenue decline in March of Q1. The company had total revenue of $948M, so the revenue impact was only about 1.8%. However, COVID lockdown efforts were really only in effect for one-sixth of Q1 while it will be at least two-thirds (April, May) of Q2 if not all of Q2. Extrapolating, this gets us to a Q2 COVID revenue impact of around $68M to $102M or an 8-11% QoQ expected revenue decline.

Last quarter the company saw about $1.02B in total expenses and had an operating profit of about zero, meaning it is currently unable to generate enough profit to meet interest payments. The company is aiming for a $100M-$125M reduction in expenses from furloughs, pay reductions, etc. With other cost-cutting measures in place, the company is aiming for a total Q2 expense decline of 25% (see transcript). If this is successfully implemented, it will likely bring net income to about zero (given expected revenue declines).

That said, it remains unclear if the company will be able to cut expenses as deeply as it hopes. The company has laid off many journalists and other professionals in order to cut costs. This may temporarily keep profits from sinking too far, but the fact remains that a content company without good content will fade in popularity.

This is one of the core issues with media companies today. With physical subscriptions fading, the majority of journalism is now consumed online. Traditionally, online journalism depends on advertising revenue which is far more fickle. Online advertisement prices have declined by at least 20% due to COVID on lower demand. Online subscriptions are a much better alternative (see NYT), but that requires content with high perceived value.

For example, one of Gannett's prized assets is USA Today which is, by far, its top viewed newspaper with 1.4M daily views in 2019 (see annual report). As you can see below, Google Trends search volume for USA Today as well as Gannett's four next top newspapers have been in a long-term decline over the past decade:

As you can see, COVID gave digital demand for these newspapers a short-term spike that has quickly declined back to lows. This spike aided Gannett's revenue so this may sign that its Q2 revenue may be even worse than extrapolated.

Put simply, Gannett is in the position of trading possible imminent bankruptcy with further decreasing its long-term value. It can gut expenses and possibly see a near-profit and stop cash-flow declines, however harming its already struggling content value down the road. Problematically, the company's acquisition efforts have given it an extremely high debt burden that forces it into this position.

Can Gannett Meet Its Financial Obligations?

Gannett's path to becoming the country's largest newspaper company has been fueled by debt more than equity sales. The company does not have many tangible assets, so its debt is largely unsecured and therefore of higher risk.

The company currently has $1.6B in long-term debt and a total liabilities of $2.2B. This is backed by $3.9B in total assets, however, about $1.9B of those assets are goodwill and other intangibles. This gives the company high credit risk, particularly if its EBITDA remains near-zero (or negative).

The company currently has a $1.8B term loan (some has been paid off) from Apollo (AINV) at an 11.5% interest rate with a 6.5% origination fee (an effective rate of 13.2%). As part of the agreement, the company must keep its debt-to-EBITDA under 4X with the ability to appoint two voting directors if the covenant is broken (see Annual report pg. 49) and dividends must be stopped. Failure to maintain these obligations could also call for default and call for immediate repayment.

This loan can be compared to a high-interest payday loan that is very favorable to Apollo and not to GCI shareholders. To put it in perspective, its annual interest expense per share is roughly $1.7 which is far more than its current share price. Given GCI's operating income is currently near zero and likely to remain near that level in Q2, it is at extremely high risk of breaking its covenants.

In its quarterly report, the company stated that it wishes to refinance this loan in more favorable terms (it can be prepaid). Unfortunately, credit conditions are much tighter than they were in November when the loan was made and GCI's financial conditions are considerably worse. Thus, it is unlikely they will be able to refinance at more favorable terms.

The Verdict

The fact is that GCI's enormous debt level will eat most if not all of Gannett's profits. Gannett was unable to turn a clear operating profit last quarter and, unless expense cutting efforts are successful, Q2 looks like it will be worse. The company had $38M in working capital at the end of Q1 and it seems likely that its tremendous debt costs could wipe that figure out.

Gannett has cut its dividend and made efforts to save cash, but its prospects are thin. The company's core business model has been in secular decline for years. Instead of adapting to the changing environment, it has pursued endless growth by essentially becoming a patchwork of struggling newspapers.

This has caused its credit rating to deteriorate to a point where it is dependent on ultra high-yield lenders like Apollo who has written tight covenants highly unfavorable to GCI shareholders.

Gannett may seem like its trading at a discount, but the fact is that it is likely headed to zero. I do not have a position in the company and do not plan to unless its stock sees a significant dead-cat-bounce. That said, it has among the worst survival prospects I've seen in a public company.

