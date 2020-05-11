Strong Headwinds For The Rubicon Project, But There Is A Silver Lining

Although, much of the downside is already priced in.

We do fear that the US isn't coming out of the pandemic-induced slump anytime soon though, which puts a little bit of a damper on the immediate outlook for the company.

But there might be a silver lining. The move to CTV is accelerating as a result of the pandemic.

Even Telaria's touted CTV business will slow down greatly in Q2, as the ad market is slumping.

Rubicon is starting Q2 as a combined company with Telaria, but the market could hardly be worse, and revenue is expected to fall by some 30%.

It seemed a good idea at the time, the merger between The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) and Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), which was consumed April 1, operating under the ticker RUBI. Our investment thesis was simple:

It creates the biggest independent SSP (sell-side platform) which might combat the fragmentation and commoditization.

Leveraging Telaria's CTV growth and achieving the $15-20M in cost synergies would give the combined company a clear path to profitability and cash generation, and the combined cash holdings are plenty to tie them over.

Leveraging Rubicon's programmatic ad technology might revive Telaria's shrinking mobile and display ad business.

While these still seem like reasonable propositions, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has put a considerable wrench in the ad market and the immediate prospects of the company.

Also, readers should be aware of the counter-argument, forcefully explained by SA contributor Richard Durant. In essence, he argues that display and mobile sell-side is a commodity business, and CTV could very well follow.

Revisit

In Q1, the companies were still operating separately, and of course, the ad market has run into some serious headwinds late in the quarter. Rubicon's revenue was up 12% y/y to $36.3M, and Telaria's revenue was up 11% to $15.1M.

The star performer was, not unexpectedly, Telaria's CTV business which still grew 74% y/y to $9.1M, now comprising more than half of Telaria's revenue. Most other figures have yet to appear for Telaria. The company just published Rubicon's Q1 with a few data points for Telaria.

We have to admit that we're a little less sure about our investment thesis (for Telaria, as we came into the new company as Telaria investors), one element of which was that the combined company would interject necessary consolidation on the sell side, which would be able to stop the rot at Telaria's display and mobile business.

After all, Rubicon was bigger and managed considerable growth (after recovering from the introduction of header bidding) in these markets, and it has interesting technology, like their demand manager. But Rubicon is also making considerable losses:

Data by YCharts

In contrast, Telaria has been break-even and generated positive free cash flow in Q4 (the details of their Q1 aren't yet known).

We assumed that the proposed synergies of the merger ($15-20M) and the ongoing CTV growth inducing operational leverage would be enough to propel the combined company to overall profitability and producing positive free cash flow and were comfortable that the combined company's cash holdings ($125M at the end of Q1) would be plenty enough to tie them over until that moment.

But then came COVID-19

The effect of the pandemic on the ad market isn't yet visible in Rubicon's Q1 figures (which are not out yet), from the earnings deck:

This had only two weeks of COVID-19 effects as management noticed a decline in ad spending only from mid-March onwards.

Nevertheless, a $9.7M loss on $36.3M of revenue isn't pretty (even if these are GAAP figures, and the non-GAAP version at -$3.6M is more palatable). Here is a breakout by channel and geography, from the earnings deck:

The company has three main growth drivers:

Demand manager

SPO; supply path optimization

CTV (especially after the merger with Telaria, from April onwards)

The company did see good demand for demand manager, their pre-bid offering solution, having 156 live contracts at the end of Q1, up from 86 a quarter ago, from the Q1CC:

The current environment is very supportive of increased demand manager adoption, as publishers look to decrease cost and optimize revenue.

Since pre-bid is open source, they do something similar to what Red Hat did with Linux, offer a managed solution that saves customers from having to figure things out for themselves and needing the capabilities to run it effectively.

The thing that is most pleasing about this for investors is that its demand manager mostly operates on a revenue sharing model (customers have a choice, but most opt for this) with customers producing a SaaS like recurring revenue model.

In the present environment, this could work against the company, given the slump in ad spending, but that is offset by the ramp in customers. The previous guidance was that this would bring in $5M this year, so it's still small.

With respect to SPO, management sees an acceleration here as (Q1CC):

buyers and sellers to consolidate spend around the most financially stable companies... I really do think it's a [fight] to quality and a time like this. And obviously the biggest guy we got we compete against in that is a Google, but I think that if you look at independent players, no one looks quite like us from a balance sheet standpoint, its ability, access to capital, and somebody's been there for publishers for as long as we have. So, I feel really good about where we sit in this whole piece of the SPO puzzle, but a puzzle nonetheless, right.

Guidance

Not surprisingly, things will get considerably worse in Q2 as revenue was trending 30% lower in April. Here is the guidance for the combined company (earnings deck):

That $36-39M combined revenue basically supposes a 30% or so decline in revenue sequentially (the combined Q1 revenue was $51.4M). If Rubicon's mobile and display ad business is declining by 30% in Q2, we wonder about Telaria's. Luckily enough, the majority of the latter's business is CTV.

CTV

This is now the big hope of the combined company, and the pandemic is pulling this in different directions:

Cord cutting is accelerating as people are economizing on expensive cable packages.

Online viewership is up as people are bored in lockdown.

Ad rates are down a lot as CTV cannot escape the plunge in the ad market.

Cheaper ad rates are drawing in more advertisers, accelerating the shift towards CTV.

In the short term, the net result of these forces is clearly negative, management predicts that the company's CTV business will grow just 10% in Q2, down from 70%+ in Q1, that's quite a crash. But at least, it is still growing.

However, the negative factors, most notably, the collapse in the ad market and the rates, are almost certainly temporary, and the ad market will recover at some point (even if we think that point is further in the future than markets seem to assume at present).

But the shift towards CTV is structural, and given the changed viewership, ad dollars were always likely to follow the eyeballs, and the pandemic has only accelerated this shift.

Ad market

Given the depressed state of the ad market and the serious effect this is having on the company's finances, the next question becomes whether the company is able to weather this storm until the ad market recovers and CTV revenues resume its vertiginous growth path. This question has two parts:

When will the ad market recover?

How much is the combined company's cash burn?

On the first, our guess is as good as anyone's, but we're not very optimistic there will be a significant upturn anytime soon. There are a few simple reasons why we're not so optimistic:

Many states are opening up while daily new infection rates are still very high, not really declining much (apart from New York) or actually even rising.

The lockdown period has largely been wasted getting the infrastructure in place (massive testing and contact tracing) for dealing with the pandemic after lockdowns end. This is left to the states, which have busted finances, and little sign any Federal help is on the way.

A majority of people don't feel safe, and while they can be coerced in having to go back to work (like using the Defense Production Act for the meatpacking industry, designating industries as essential, or simply not renewing their unemployment benefits), it's difficult to imagine this instills confidence necessary for an economic recovery.

The upshot is that the pandemic isn't going to go away and might very well accelerate again if social distancing crumbles as a result of premature opening up of the economy.

If new cases and fatalities stay at these elevated levels (25K+ new cases and 2K fatalities a day), let alone if they start rising again, we don't think there will be any vigorous economic recovery as consumer and business confidence will be very weak.

That is, unlike a host of other countries which have gotten the pandemic under control and can now gradually open up, the US hasn't and opening up carries the risk of just prolonging the crisis, both in terms of health as well as in economic terms.

This is liable to produce the worst of both worlds in which deaths are not decreasing and an increasing number of liquidity problems morph into solvency problems.

If we're right, the US economy looks set for a prolonged period of economic depression, and the ad market, which is of course really quite cyclical, will not recover anytime soon.

Cash

Can the newly combined company sit this out? Telaria's Q1 cash flow figures are not yet known, so we reproduce the chart from the previous quarter (Q4) from our previous article:

Combined, the company produced $5M in free cash flow last year, but at least it was positive, thanks to Telaria. While we do not yet know the latter's Q1 figures, we do know those of Rubicon, from the earnings deck:

Management provided details in the Q1CC:

We closed the first quarter with $71 million in cash, a decrease of 18 million from the $89 million balance at the end of Q4. The cash decrease was driven primarily by deal-related costs of approximately 2 million, cash used to cover taxes for a restricted stock vesting in January of 7.5 million and a working capital decrease of roughly 6 million.

Going forward, there are quite a number of factors and considerations pulling in different directions:

Q1 cash flow from Telaria is likely to have been positive

The combined company had $125M in cash at the start of Q2

Q2 cash flow is likely to be sharply negative, given the expected revenue plunge

The merger itself brings significant up-front cash cost ($16M)

The cost synergies (now guided at $20M+ through additional efforts) materialize only gradually. The company is reducing headcount by some 8%

Quarter-to-quarter cash flow is liable to disproportional swings as "we collect and pay the gross amount of flow-through to our sellers, while we record revenue on a net basis." (Q1CC)

While that $125M seems a substantial buffer, which we were hoping could be used for M&A purposes to further consolidate the industry, they could very well need all of that to get through this.

Have a look particularly at Rubicon's cash flow in 2018, when it was facing the impact of header bidding, which severely impacted their revenues. If the impact of the pandemic is of similar magnitude, the company could once again lose cash at a rate of $40-50M a year.

Add to that the likely cash burn for Telaria from Q2 onwards and the up-front merger cost, and that $125M suddenly looks like significantly less comfortable.

Of course, the pandemic might not last a year, in which case the $125M is really more than sufficient, but on the other hand, it could last a good deal longer. The shares have sold off really a lot:

And, they are still at half the levels of those joyous post-merger announcement days of February.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The shares are still selling at nearly 4 on an EV/S basis, and with cash and revenues both set to decline materially, that ratio is set to increase pretty rapidly going forward.

This is not necessarily a reason for concern as advertising is a cyclical industry, and valuation metrics have a habit to become funny during downturns.

Conclusion

Rubicon was growing its mobile and display ad business before the merger, and one of the reasons we liked the merger was that their tech could get Telaria's mobile and display business going again, even if that business isn't inherently that attractive.

We also hoped that the merger, which created the largest independent sell-side platform, might help to combat the fragmented nature of the business and keep take rates up.

Then, there were the $15-20M (now $20M+) in proposed cost synergies which we expected to, together with the secular growth in CTV, lift the combined company into structural profitability.

All this is now on hold for as long as the pandemic induced economic and ad market slump endures. Insofar as there is a silver lining, it is that the pandemic seems to accelerate the secular shift of viewers and advertisers towards CTV, even if it depresses CTV revenues in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.