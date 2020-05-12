Launching Second Wind Capital: Putting The Wind In Value Investors' Sails

As our ecosystem and community grow, this will become a vibrant investment destination for value investors looking for compelling idea generation.

Second Wind Capital is a metaphor for life, as well as an apt description of my investing journey and process. I'm a value and contrarian investor who frequently invests in turnarounds and out-of-favor businesses. The phrase "catching my second wind" accurately describes my personality and appreciation for people who positively respond to adversity and challenges as they use what others might label as setbacks as their jet fuel to propel them to new heights and future success.

On Sunday evenings, I'm like a kid in a candy store who can't wait for Monday's opening bell. My weekdays start early, at 5 a.m., when I track north of 50 to 60 different companies for news (including earnings, press releases, sector related news, and buy side/sell side analyst activity). The early bird catches the worm, and this can set up your trading day for success. After I synthesize any new information that Mr. Market is happy to dispense, on any given day, I will quickly send out an alert email to subscribers if something is actionable. This is my process and this way subscribers can quickly act on compelling catalyst-driven events. Because I have done enough work on a sector or a company, I can synthesize this information faster than someone just trading the news. I don't swing at every pitch and only put my capital at risk if the pitch is close enough.

My investing holding period can range from a few days to up to six months (sometimes longer if my conviction level for a particular thesis is elevated and fundamentally and tangibly intact). Risk management perimeters will be set based on position sizing and/or stop losses. No one bats a thousand, so if you can get it right 51% of the time and you manage your risk, you will generate outsized returns. This isn't a buy and hold service per se. When I'm wrong, I will take my medicine (losses), preserve my remaining capital, and re-calibrate. I don't chase yield. However, I do create synthetic yield via selective covered call writing.

I'm currently managing a live portfolio with just shy of $180,000 in investment capital, so as a subscriber you can invest along with me. Outside of the catalyst-driven activity, I do fundamental research on individual companies and sectors, to take advantage of intermediate catalysts and tailwinds. As a value investor, I like to traverse terrain that's out of favor as this can lead to mispricings. That said, I'm mindful that the value space is full of value traps and potential investing land minds, so again, risk management is key.

In fact, from experience, I have trained myself to no longer fall in love with stocks, and I no longer try to be Wayne Gretzky (trying to anticipate where the puck will go next). I build a thesis (or a hypothesis for shorter-term trading oriented ideas), and a core tenet of that thesis is trying to gauge how the market is pricing a particular security and why (the sentiment).

Lastly, I constantly check myself for confirmation bias, and I'm working on letting my winner's run (a work in process).

What You Can Expect

My service casts a wide net and is open and available to all investors, ranging from active traders to less active folks simply looking for new idea generation. All levels of experience are welcome, but perhaps, retail investors will get the most out of it, as my writing is often colorful and informal. I don't get caught up and bogged down by prim and proper pedestrian writing, sometimes called sell side research. Life is too short, so why not have some fun writing expressively?

I have been passionately writing and sharing ideas on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Like any investor working hard at their craft, I have evolved after countless hours of self reflection and examination. Recently, I completed a 14-month corporate consulting role where I learned a great deal via granular financial modeling and in-depth qualitative and quantitative research. In fact, I worked directly with two members of the company's C-Suite, a publicly-traded company, with FY 2019 revenues in the billions. Although I can never discuss any specifics from that consulting role, standard for all consulting engagements, I retain the knowledge and lessons learned from that experience. This knowledge can now be applied to other companies through an investment research lens. Moreover, my sabbatical, combined with the recently-acquired consulting knowledge, has empowered me to evolve as an investor.

For three tangible examples of this evolution, please see these three recent pieces I shared on Seeking Alpha:

I would argue that these three pieces are most illuminating and stand out due to their candor. You will find that same level of passion and candor if you decide to join (or try) Second Wind Capital.

I have loved financial markets since I was young, and it has always been my goal to be a top analyst. It was never about trying to make the most money per se or securing a fancy job title at a "top investment shop" to impress others. Instead, my professional North Star was and still is a quest to become a great investor. This is a lifelong pursuit, and this can be a great team sport, as collaboration often spurs new ideas and helps stress tests a thesis.

Because of my personality, I like to be first violin in the orchestra, so to speak. Therefore, the buy side, although highly lucrative as a career, and I was lucky enough to spend five years there, wasn't the best cultural fit. Instead, philosophically, I believe that when one door closes, another opens. And trust me, like many people, I have had many proverbial doors slammed in my face in Corporate America.

Therefore, as an independent thinker, perhaps my calling is to share my passion and knowledge (acquired as a career wandered and journeyman) with the excellent readership on Seeking Alpha. I would argue that Seeking Alpha is quickly becoming the premier research platform for retail investors. The open source approach based purely on a meritocracy enables anyone with a good idea to share it in the public domain. No one is excluded on the basis of formal education, formal investment training, powerful connections or any other pretenses. As an author, the active readership will quickly provide feedback within the commentary section. It's kind of like stand-up comedy, without the bright lights and physically being on stage. In other words, you make a series of arguments and the audience gauges the quality of those arguments. It's very dynamic and that's why I loved writing for the site. Also, for any readers already familiar with my work, you know I write expressively and colorfully, and I could only do that on a site like Seeking Alpha.

Recent Ideas Shared Since My April 5 Return

Pricing

I intentionally priced the service relatively low at $365 per year (only $1 per day) such that it's accessible to most retail investors. My goal is to slowly create a unique ecosystem of readership such that we can all collaborate via the commentary sections and "live chat" in our shared quest to become better investors.

Specifically, You Can Expect The Following

Frequent portfolio updates where I share my specific holdings (cost basis, number of shares owned, any covered calls sold, and year to date relative performance to the benchmarks).

where I share my specific holdings (cost basis, number of shares owned, any covered calls sold, and year to date relative performance to the benchmarks). Specific idea generation write-ups (on a new idea, post synthesizing new quarterly earnings and subsequent conference calls, as well as thematic ideas I'm working on).

write-ups (on a new idea, post synthesizing new quarterly earnings and subsequent conference calls, as well as thematic ideas I'm working on). Short and sweet pieces on trading setups where I describe a specific setup and opportunity (designed more for traders).

where I describe a specific setup and opportunity (designed more for traders). Candid feedback when something goes wrong, I share my thought process (as often we can learn more when we make mistakes than when an idea plays out perfectly).

when something goes wrong, I share my thought process (as often we can learn more when we make mistakes than when an idea plays out perfectly). Live chat (I'll regularly check in while I'm doing research) and I'm available to answer questions you might have via an SA email exchange.

Conclusion

Second Wind Capital designed to build a vibrant community of value and contrarian investors. For value investors and contrarians, this is a go-to source for new investment idea generation, a place to acquire new market and investing insights, and discuss our favorite common interest, the stock market. My goal is to get it the level and engagement on Second Wind Capital so lively that it is like drinking from a fire hose and a staple of an investor's daily investing routine. Either way, I will leave it all out on the field.

