3 High-Yield REITs Set To Soar

All 3 of these REITs maintain strong balance sheets and business models to whether this storm that too will pass.

Some second tier REITs have not participated in the strong rebound as much as others and are trading at heavy discounts.

Here we are, over two months since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic within the US. Life as we know it has come to a halt with millions of Americans unemployed or working from home. The latest jobs report showed the number of workers filing for unemployment rise to a record 33.5 million.

In addition to the historic number of jobs lost during this pandemic, we are seeing consumer confidence crater to levels not seen in the last decade. I expect the amount of negative economic news to continue flowing in through at least the second quarter before we start to see some resemblance of positivity.

The historic highs in unemployment combined with an economy in shambles and looking to re-open soon has me questioning the strong rebound we have seen in the financial markets since bottoming out in late March. This is a rally based on hope and not facts. Hope that we get a vaccine. Hope that the number of jobs lost are just temporary.

Since March 23rd, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has increased roughly 30%. Year-to-date now the SPY is only down 10% in a time when we have seen businesses shutter, consumers take hold in their homes, and unemployment at an all-time high. Again, investors must really stay in tune with the data and not think about getting left behind in the rally, as the method of FOMO can be extremely damaging to a portfolio.

Some stocks have not entirely taken part in the strong rebound and/or are trading at extreme discounts for which I would like to explore with you today. I am going to present to you Three High-Yield REITs Set To Soar.

3 High-Yield REITs To Consider For Your Portfolio

High-Yield REIT #1 - Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust is the only pure-play hospital REIT trading in the market today. This has been a name I have been extremely high on during this pandemic and even before (see latest article here).

In today's environment, hospitals are jam packed with COVID patients, so much so that some are opening up temporary facilities outside of their main buildings. MPW is a self-advised REIT that provides capital to hospital operators around the world, with a primary focus in the US, but maintaining properties internationally as well.

Aside from government owned hospitals, MPW is the largest owner of hospital beds in the U.S. The company's approach to financing allows owners of hospitals to unlock the value of their underlying real estate, primarily through sale leaseback transactions.

Owning stock in MPW certainly has it benefits, especially during this pandemic. Outside of this pandemic, the barrier of entry for hospitals is quite high, which gives MPW an advantage already being the largest non-government hospital landlord.

As you are aware, the government passed a $2 trillion stimulus plan at the end of March, and within the emergency aid was $100 billion aimed at aiding hospitals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sure, hospital operators are not performing elective surgery, which tend to be high margin procedures that help the bottom line, but with the government backing hospitals, landlords in this industry should be feeling pretty confident. Hospitals got some more help recent in another round of stimulus, so operators can survive this.

The stock currently trades at a P/FFO multiple of 13x and maintains a dividend yield of 6%. In February, the company increased their dividend 4%, which is in-line with the average increase we see from them on an annual basis.

Source: FAST Graphs

High-Yield REIT #2 - National Retail Properties (NNN)

National Retail Properties (NNN) is a triple net lease REIT that invests in high-quality retail properties and maintains long-term leases. As of Q1 2020, the company owned 3,125 properties in the US with a gross leasable area of 32.5 million square feet.

As REIT investors are well aware, REITs have been hit quite hard during this pandemic, especially those in retail, as many tenants have had to close their doors due to the "shelter in place" restrictions that were put in place across the nation, putting into question future rent payments.

REIT investors have closely monitored rent activity for the month of April during the Q1 earnings releases that we have seen over the past few weeks. Given that the majority of rent payment are made and due on the first, management already knows what they have and should collect for the month of April.

In regards to National Retail Properties, NNN collected 52% of April rent checks, which was surprisingly low in my opinion, especially when compared to others in the space. In addition, some tenants, who make up 37% of annualized base rent, have requested rent deferrals of 30 to 90 days. Rent deferrals have been a common theme for these landlords during these uncertain times. In comparison, Realty Income (O), who has a similar tenant base, collected 82.9% of April rents, but that is also the gold standard of triple net lease REITs and they tend to command a high premium.

The similar tenant base is one reason I like NNN and the fact that I believe triple net lease REITs will survive this pandemic in the long-run. Here is a look at the top tenants for NNN.

Source: NNN Investor Relations

The two triple net lease REITs share half of NNN's top 12 tenants. The tenant base is quite strong for both, but Realty Income does maintain more investment grade tenants, which is part of the reason they trade at a premium and have received more rent in April, but it will certainly be something to monitor in the months ahead. Both companies have a few high-risk tenants on their top tenants list, which will need to be closely monitored as we navigate through these times.

A strong tenant base and the long-term business model is what makes the likes of NNN intriguing. As of Q1 '20, the company maintained a weighted average lease term of 11.1 years. The company is highly liquid with over $1 billion in liquidity and no near-term debt due, putting themselves in a strong position to see through this pandemic.

One thing NNN is quite proud of is their 30 year history of consecutive annual dividend increases. NNN currently maintains a dividend of 6.24%, which is well-above their five-year average of 4.2%. In addition, the stock trades at a P/FFO multiple of 11.9x compared to a five-year P/FFO of 18.2x. For comparison purposes, NNN has traded one multiple below O for the past five-years, but right now trades five ticks below that of O, providing a great long-term value while paying a high-yield dividend.

Source: FAST Graphs

High-Yield REIT #3 - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

The final REIT I am going to touch on today is that of Iron Mountain (IRM). This has been a name I have liked for a while now, particular to the growth and focus on data REITs. During this pandemic, it has been evident that stocks performing the best are those that support remote business models, such as cloud or data centers.

It is clear that this pandemic will change the business world in the future, which will put pressure on office REITs, with some businesses moving some employees to a remote working situation. This will be a slow change overtime as many will still work in traditional offices once we are free and clear of this.

These changes are supported by IRM and what they are doing. The traditional workplace will still have a need for shredding services, but the continued focus on data centers is what will be the driver moving forward. On the company's Q1 earnings call, CEO Bill Meaney stated that,

As you would expect, our global data center business has also been resilient as an unprecedented number of organizations are adjusting to remote working practices, which has driven a substantial increase in traffic and the need for additional bandwidth. Moreover, the current pandemic further underscores the vital and expanding role of multi-tenant data center play in an increasingly digital economy."

The company saw global data center revenue increase 10% organically. The company signed 6.4 megawatts of new and expansion leases, all while maintaining a strong pipeline of future customers.

Source: Q1 Investor Presentation

Similar to the other names we have already discussed today, IRM too maintains a strong balance sheet with over $1.2 billion in cash and available funds on their revolving credit facility.

The company currently yields a very generous 10% dividend and trades at a P/FFO multiple of just 10x. This is quite the drop from where the company has traded the last five years, with an average P/FFO multiple of 15.5x. During this time, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), a leading data center REIT has seen the price of their stock skyrocket to an all-time high and trade at a multiple over 22x. IRM has been left behind and is trading at a heavy discount.

Investor Takeaway

Today I have given you some names that are second tier to others within their respective industries, but the valuations are as if they are new to the market. These are trusted names that maintain strong balance sheets and business models that will stand the test of time.

These three names are trading at strong discounts and are three REITs set to soar. The market has been running wild, but I believe some selling pressures are on the horizon, so keep these names on your watch list for when the market turns negative yet again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, IRM, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!



Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.