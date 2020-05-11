SLM Corporation Could Get Slammed By A Hidden Risk

Increasingly, bankruptcy judges are coming to believe that this test has been misinterpreted and should not be quite so hard to meet.

As I researched for this, I made sure to read an article on SLM Corporation (SLM) by Contributor Cardon Capital. It's a few months old now, but it still has a lot to tell potential investors. I recommend it highly to anyone looking into a position in SLM.

Three months has done nothing to diminish the relevance of Cardon's work. Rather than repeat the work they've already done, I am writing today simply to layer on top of it two additional risk factors. Between those and the excellent coverage Cardon has already offered, investors should have a thorough understanding of the company.

Balancing The Risks

SLM is indeed, as Cardon notes, a former GSE with no current connection to the federal government; it has a strong customer base of middle-class borrowers who would probably continue to seek out loans for various needs even if college tuition were made completely free by government; and it maintains a predominately college-based loan business that has long been accorded special legal protection by the bankruptcy courts.

Cardon already covered the risks from the ongoing debate about potentially nationalizing some aspects of the higher education field as well as the ongoing questions about the sustainability of some of the outstanding debt. We might call this legislative risk and the economic risk. To this, I would add two more; call them judicial risk and informational risk.

SLM's Continuing Dependency

First, SLM Corporation already retains a critical dependency on the government, before any new legislative changes and despite its private, non-GSE status. This dependency, however, has nothing to do with regulators or funding; it has to do with judges.

SLM Corporation's business depends substantially on the judicial interpretation of the bankruptcy statute which makes student loans exempt from the normal discharge process for loans. Without a guarantee that its loans remain exempt from discharge in bankruptcy in all but the most outstanding circumstances, SLM's risk profile begins to look very different.

The legal test for discharge of student loans is codified in Title 11 of the United States Code as "undue hardship," a term which was first interpreted in the Second Circuit court case Brunner v New York Higher Education Svcs. The particulars of the test are not the focus of this article: suffice to say that it produced the paradigm student loan investors take for granted today, that their loans are almost impossible to escape through the bankruptcy process.

Potential Changes Are Afoot

That paradigm might well be dismantled by bankruptcy judges before the 2020 elections can get anywhere near it. Just recently, a New York bankruptcy judged not only wiped out a $220,000 student loan debt for a bankruptcy filer, but she also did so while openly calling in her judicial opinion for the wholesale re-examination of the Brunner test. Or more accurately, the cases that have grown up around the test: her whole argument was the Brunner was originally intended as a somewhat gentler standard than how subsequent cases interpreted it to be. Firm but "not punitive," as she puts it.

It's only one case, but it fits into a general trend that more and more bankruptcy lawyers are observing away from strict enforcement of the "no-discharge rule" that has grown up in student loans. Roughly 50% of student loan borrowers who seek discharge for student debt received it in whole or in part last year, up from 40% just a few years earlier. If Judge Morris's calls and other judges like her are heeded, that number may yet be heading quite a bit higher.

A Rallying Cry?

But even if the success proportion doesn't change much further, such public successes could still have a staggering impact on SLM, just by spreading the word of how much discharge is already going on.

Currently, the same data shows that a staggering 99% of student loan borrowers who file for bankruptcy don't even try to get their student loans discharged. Like everyone else, they've been told that that simply isn't done.

If public successes proving that discharge is possible become widely known, that could start to change in a hurry. Even accounting for the extra $3,000 average fee that an adversary proceeding to discharge student loan debt requires - far more than other kinds of debt - most borrowers would probably still find it advisable to change it. The average student borrower carries over $37,000 in student debt. Even a 50% chance of wiping away 25% of the balance would represent a 50% yield on the fee. A 50% chance of cutting it in half would have a fair-value roughly triple the fee's size.

Not to mention that just fighting all the new filings would probably substantially increase SLM's own costs - even for those loans in cases which it ultimately won.

Industry Facing Change

This might not be such a grave threat if the student loan business was fundamentally healthy and, therefore, unlikely to see many borrowers heading for bankruptcy court. But, in fact, the student loan industry is increasingly seen by many not only just as not healthy but also as fundamentally unsustainable.

I will assume that readers are already following the ongoing story of student loan debt burdens which have been a major piece of national news for several years now. I won't rehash all the basic points about rising college costs and debt burdens here. But, I do want to call out one particular aspect of the national debate that is taking place: it is taking place largely in an atmosphere of informational incoherence.

On student loan default rates, for example, a typical analysis tool for loans when the 2019 data came out, each side claimed vindication. When the Trump Administration reported that default rates were falling, the free-college advocates fired back that non-payments were rising faster than ever.

Defaults And Deferments

How did non-payments rise so high while default rates were falling? Simple: the student loan business makes regular and substantial use of deferments and forbearances, more so than other sectors, which keep loans out of the official 'default' pile even as payments on them stop coming in.

In 2015, student loan deferments to borrowers who lacked the means to repay were somewhere between two and four times the size of the straight up defaults in the industry, depending on exactly how "unable to repay" is defined. Continued cost increases and loan burdens may have increased that figure since then.

This means that it can be very difficult for investors to have a solid understanding of just how much of SLM's loan book is potentially at risk. Default rates are not necessarily indicative, in the case of student loans, of how many people are unlikely to have the resources to repay their loans - and, therefore, would benefit from and might be able to meet the criteria for bankruptcy court discharge assistance.

A Strong Starting Position

This all sounds rather grim, but I would not even consider shorting SLM because it might well be able to absorb this kind of blow - if it happens - and still offer decent returns to investors buying in at this price.

SLM, currently, sports a P/E ratio around 6, even further below the 9 Cardon Capital noted three months ago, potentially making it a very attractive investment. But its $23 billion loan book is, currently, reporting $350 million per year in credit losses, and most of that is in its smaller, personal loan portfolio. Like most student lenders, SLM is assuming that the vast majority of its student borrowers simply have no choice but to pay.

That low P/E ratio is a product of SLM's $578 million in net income compared to its $3 billion market cap. How much of a hit could it take if bankruptcy laws shift?

Crunching The Numbers

SLM's last pre-COVID earnings, what we might call "normal" earnings, showed 6.9% of its education loan balances as in either forbearance or default. At the low end of the "unable to repay" deferrals, twice the default levels, that would put true loan stress at about 1 in 10 borrowers. At the high end, it would be about 15%.

We will assume that only half of them could successfully reduce their loan balances even under a more lenient Brunner standard and also assume that, on average, only half their balance was wiped out. That would mean only about 3.75% of the $23 billion in private education loans was bad or less than $1 billion. That would still leave SLM attractively valued.

But the other hit could be to interest income. When hardship is recognized, many courts will refrain from "reducing the balance" but order that interest rates on debt be reduced, sometimes drastically. But, of course, there is no difference between cutting principal and leaving rates alone and cutting rates to leave principal alone. So, there might be an interest rate hit on top of the principal hit.

SLM reported $2.33 billion in interest income last year. If 10-15% of borrowers had their interest payments taken down to minimal levels - 1% is not unheard of in bankruptcy cases - somewhere between $230 million and $340 million could disappear from SLM's annual net income.

That would not be nearly so easy to shrug off. The high end would take the P/E ratio on the new, lower net income to 19 even before accounting for the principal losses. Even the lower end would wipe out a good portion of the "discount" SLM is currently trading for.

Investment Summary

I see real risks to SLM on the governmental front. Though I think Cardon is quite correct to conclude that those risks are not as heavy as appears on the legislative side, they seem very significant on the judicial side. SLM remains dependent on the government in one very important way: it relies on special treatment in bankruptcy proceedings to make its whole business model work. With that special treatment increasingly in doubt, I find it a little easier to resist SLM's temptingly low P/E ratio right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.