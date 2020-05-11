The Stock Market Is Discounting A Rapid Economic Recovery. Why It May Not Happen.

A socially-transmitted second wave of this virus will all but guarantee an economic scenario worse than The Great Depression.

No amount of fiscal stimulus, or Federal Reserve intervention, can produce the state of mind necessary to get back to the pre-COVID-19 levels of social and economic activity.

If people don't feel safe returning to life as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, it will negatively impact social activity along with consumer spending.

Based on some early anecdotal evidence, the "V"-shaped recovery may prove to be more elusive than the bulls are anticipating.

The stock market seems to have discounted an awful lot of good news, as it hopes for a quick return to social and economic normalcy.

A tug-of-war between Wall Street bulls and bears continues to rage on in the course of most stock market debates.

Source: The Insurance Journal

On one side we have the bull case that the economy will snap back quickly, leading to a "V"-shaped economic recovery, while the bear case relies on the premise that a long, drawn out return to economic normalcy will take its toll on jobs, small businesses, consumer spending, corporate profits and ultimately stock prices.

As you may be aware from our previous articles over the past few weeks, we clearly fall into the bear camp.

If we do not see a meaningful return to economic normalcy very soon, then it would seem that the stock market bulls may have gotten too far ahead in their expectations for a return to robust economic activity in order to justify the exuberance in stock prices that we have seen over the past six weeks, or so.

Many state governors will be faced will the difficult decision of when to lift stay-at-home orders, and other social distancing measures currently in place across the country.

Source: ABC 7 News

These decisions, of when to re-open, are a balancing act between the health and safety of each state's population, versus the economic benefits that would be forfeited if states were to continue to exercise restraints on many social activities.

Not only do the governors of each state have to make a decision for its citizenry, but each individual must also make a decision for themselves as to what level of risk they are willing to take by engaging socially.

Each person is going to have to find their own comfort level, based on a variety of factors, including what they view as corresponding with their own personal safety in the future.

We are already beginning to see what people are feeling and thinking when it comes to the idea of returning to the places that they frequented prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results published from two recent (April 1 and April 14) Gallup polls indicate that trepidation and apprehension exists among many consumers.

These two polls provided the following anecdotal information:

Nearly nine in 10 not ready to resume normal daily activities. Most would also wait and see before resuming normalcy upon government OK. Half feel at risk for severe symptoms; few very confident they can prevent infection. If being out in public were entirely up to them at this moment during the global pandemic, 14% of Americans say they would resume their normal day-to-day activities right now, but the rest would hold off. 42% would wait until the number of new cases of COVID-19 declines significantly 38% would wait until there are no new cases for some period of time 7% would wait until a vaccine is developed Source: Gallup Panel survey conducted March 27-29.

A recent POLITICO poll also found similar views among respondents that were asked about their feelings about social distancing and opening up the country for business.

Highlights of this poll included the following:

By a ratio of more than 2 to 1, voters say they are more concerned about "the public health impact of coronavirus, including the spread of the disease which would cause more deaths," than they are about "the economic impact of coronavirus including the effect on the stock market and increased unemployment." Overall, voters break toward the public-health impact, 64 percent to 29 percent - though it's more narrow among Republicans, 51 percent to 43 percent.

Source: Morning Consult poll conducted April 10-12, surveying 1,990 registered voters

Even more significant is the fact that we are already beginning to see signs that many people are reluctant to resume their normal social activities. Social movement among consumers, such as visiting shopping malls and patronizing other businesses like restaurants and movie theaters, has not met the overly optimistic expectations of those in the "V"-shaped recovery camp.

This weekend a number of photos of shopping malls across the country show very little foot traffic. The images are reminiscent of many of the ghost towns of the past.

In addition to the aforementioned trepidation and apprehension among consumers due to COVID-19 health concerns, the fact that so many people are out of work begs the question "why even go to the mall if you don't have the money to spend on anything".

The unemployment numbers released this past Friday were a clear indication that we are at depression-like levels of joblessness.

Just take a look at the following graphs and charts, courtesy of Bloomberg.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Does that look like the makings for a future vibrant economic rebound?

We would also point out that many of the temporary layoffs are likely to become permanent, thus adding to the carnage in the job market.

There are currently over 30 million people in the ranks of the unemployed. It will take time for those jobs to come back in any meaningful numbers. How long do you think that the economic recovery can be delayed before the stock market realizes the impact that a prolonged recovery will have on businesses?

In San Diego, the unemployment rate hit 26.8%; the highest number recorded since the Great Depression. Things are so bad, that people are lining up for emergency food distribution outside of what used to be Jack Murphy stadium.

Source: Zero Hedge

The economy depends on the consumer not only earning money, but then spending that money to regain its footing quickly. Consumer habits are changing. They are increasing their savings and decreasing their spending.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Virtually no one is choosing to fly at this time. Airplanes are grounded in large numbers due to passenger traffic having fallen off the proverbial cliff. Just look at the TSA numbers for travelers going through security checkpoints.

Source: TSA / Fathom Consulting

There is a very good reason why Warren Buffet has jettisoned (no pun intended) all of the airline stocks in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolios. We wouldn't be inclined to buy ANY airline stocks at this time, or in the foreseeable future, for that matter. The airline industry is in dire straits, and it will take years for them to recover.

Automobiles and housing are two other lynch-pins to the U.S. economy, and there the numbers don't look much better either.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

The entire bull narrative is predicated on the economy experiencing a Lazarus-type recovery.

The key to any "V"-shaped recovery is consumer confidence; not only confidence in health-related matters, but also in confidence in future job security.

Source: Bloomberg

We said in an article that we authored back on April 24th that the consumer would begin to save (hoard) any money that came their way for fear of what the future holds. At the same time, they have also been paying down their credit card debt. Fear has a way of changing human behavior.

Source: Federal Reserve

Stock prices have already rallied some 40% from the March 23, 2020 low. The stock market is a discounting mechanism, but has it discounted too much already?

We believe that stocks have gotten too far ahead of themselves, and even the slightest disappointment towards achieving a vigorous (V-shaped) economic recovery will send them back down to a level more commensurate with a slow rebound towards social and economic normalcy.

In summary, the "V"-shaped recovery that so many bulls are looking for may prove to be elusive, since two-thirds of GDP relies on consumer spending.

Without jobs and the underlying confidence that we won't experience a second wave of the Coronavirus, people are going to continue to take conservative measures that give them some level of comfort and peace of mind.

At best, the economic recovery is going to be much slower than most investors believe. The stock market has already priced in a perfect scenario for an economic recovery.

Any slip, disappointment or falter towards that rosy outcome will spell trouble for stock prices. We are currently in a recession, and most likely will continue to be in one through, at least, the end of 2021.

If, by some chance, the early re-opening of some states causes a second wave of COVID-19, then we will further delay any chance of astrong economic recovery and could very well see the U.S. economy fall into a depression.

Only time will tell which outcome, recession or depression, we will experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either our articles or our opinions on Seeking Alpha. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.