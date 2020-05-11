Allegiant Travel Flying Towards A Volatile Post-Earnings Move

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reports after close on May 14, and as is widely expected, will most likely report large YoY declines in EPS and a relatively smaller YoY declines revenues. Earnings for Q1 are estimated at $1.02 on revenues of $416 million, although a sharp decline in March passenger traffic could cause results to come in worse, as had been the case with Spirit (SAVE) and slightly with JetBlue (JBLU). One-day move following earnings has been decreasing in volatility, with Q1 and Q2 2018 having +9.73% and -15.25% moves, while Q4 2019 only had a +4.03% move. However, with the uncertainty around results for this quarter and the huge shock to Q2, volatility will most likely strike again on earnings as shares are still down 57% YTD.

What to Expect

As a whole, the airline industry suffered drastic shocks to air traffic and passenger counts during the end of March, which has continued throughout April and May. Allegiant reports monthly traffic, and taking a look at the data for the three months and the quarter showed promising trends turned to harsh declines. January passengers on scheduled service were 1.061 million, up 14.7% YoY, February passengers were 1.2 million, up 18.6% YoY, while March passengers were 893,000, down 39.8% YoY. Departures for March were down 13.3% YoY, while January and February had shown sharp increases in departures – 14.6% and 20.9%. For the quarter, total passengers on scheduled service was down 7.8% YoY to 3.154 million, as March losses offset total passenger gains from the previous two months even as quarterly departures were up 4.7% YoY.

February traffic, where Allegiant witnessed the largest YoY increase and largest passenger count, could benefit on fuel cost per gallon in line with the estimated quarterly average at $1.87; January had estimated $2.20 per gallon, while March had $1.58 as oil prices slumped during the month.

Revenues for March are expected to be “40 to 45 percent lower than the previous year,” dragging down potential revenue gains from the first two months of the quarter. Like Spirit, which missed revenues by 6.6% (~$54.6 million), Allegiant might also struggle to hit its revenue figure as its total travel base is smaller than that of Spirit, and could have been more affected by the travel changes. Spirit had over double the departures and passengers, as well as a slightly lower fuel cost that Allegiant’s estimated quarterly costs. Fare differences could also play a part in the outcome of Allegiant’s revenue report.

Volatility will most likely return on this earnings report – 2019 quarterly results had an average one-day move of +4.75% after earnings, while 2019 and 2018 (the past 8 quarters) averaged +/-6.52%. With market volatility higher as well as sharp swings in price (Friday closed up 13.86%), options are pricing in a 10.07% move in either direction from the $75 strike expiring May 15.

What to Look For

EPS and revenue beating estimates could bode well for shares, as the outlook based on the industry shutdown is already quite poor; Allegiant doesn’t necessarily follow EPS beats or misses with next day close - in the past 8 quarters, EPS has beat 4 and missed 4, while shares have ended higher 6 of those 8. Revenues have beat 5 and missed 3, but 2 of the misses saw shares end up.

In this case, should EPS and/or revenue come in way off, shares could most likely still end higher, as investors have seen the damage done to passengers and departures for the quarter; the main thing will be Q2 outlook if it should be provided. Shares might already be pricing in the possibility of a miss, but shares could definitely still fall should both ends miss - Q2 estimates are pegged at a ($7.47) per share, while this quarter is expected at $1.02, and if EPS comes in closer to $0, that could already point to Q2 possibly being even worse than the already terrible expected figure. If management provides guidance for Q2, that could be the determinant for whether shares pop or sink, depending on the nature of that.

Current Quarter

As is expected for all airlines, capacity cuts and extremely limited operations have been the main storyline of this current quarter. Allegiant had already cut capacity in March “by approximately 15 percent during April and May” and that cut is “expected to grow to 30-35 percent with additional reductions to come.” Allegiant is not solely an airline, as they have other non-airline projects like resorts and entertainments, of which renovations/construction will be suspended and operating units will be closed. Allegiant has also reported in mid-April that it has withdrawn full year guidance, and expects total capacity cuts of “80 to 90 percent during April and May.” These announcements are no shock, as the effects to the industry are widely known.

Conclusion

As has been the case with the airlines, Allegiant is in for a quite shocking quarter compared to norm, with Q2 expected to be even worse. EPS is a huge unknown, but the current consensus of $1.02 per share already represents an almost 74% YoY decline. March traffic fell off of a cliff, and wiped away all of the increases to traffic seen in January and February – the quarter ended with lower passengers on higher departures. Revenues are similarly unknown, but taking a quick look at Spirit’s numbers could point to a possible miss as well for Allegiant. EPS will most likely be the more important factor from earnings aside from guidance if it is offered, and shares will most likely follow that after the report, assuming the bad news is not already priced in. Either way, the report should see shares moving sharply in the post-report trading day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.