Roku: 2-Year Growth Has Been Priced Into The Stock

We expect Roku's fair value could be $130 in the next two years. Thus, 2-year future growth has been priced into the stock.

Roku has been growing at quite an impressive rate. However, we expect slower growth in the next several quarters.

Roku (ROKU) has recently reported mixed first-quarter results. Its revenue came in at $321 million, higher than the previous estimates by $11.77 million. GAAP EPS was -$0.45, matching analysts' expectations. However, the company mentioned that the growth of its video advertising business has been slowing down due to COVID-19. The market sentiment turned negatively, pulling Roku's share price from more than $138 to $126 per share at the time of writing. We think that Roku is not cheap now, and the share price might continue to experience downward pressure in the near future.

High growth and expanding operating losses

As many people are staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roku has experienced substantial growth in users and revenue. In the first quarter of 2020, its total net revenue jumped by 55% year-over-year. The company added a 2.9 million incremental active account to reach a total of 39.8 million accounts. The average revenue per user (ARPU) was $24.35, 28% higher than the same period last year. The streaming hours were up 49%, from 8.9 billion hours in Q1 2019 to 13.2 billion in Q1 2020.

However, the high growth always comes at a cost. To achieve revenue and users' growth, Roku had to increase operating expenses significantly during the same period.

Source: Roku's Press Release

In the past four quarters, the operating expenses grew by 76%, from $111.6 million to $196.3 million, resulting from a 102% increase in sales & marketing, a 58% rise in R&D, and an 80% increase in G&A expenses. As a result, the loss from operations has expanded by 5x to -$55 million. Its adjusted EBITDA has fallen from $10 million to -$16.3 million. Roku has taken advantage of the current staying-at-home trend to acquire more users. We think it is a smart move. When people have got Roku's streaming stick, as users do not have to pay any additional monthly fees, they would just keep using Roku's platform. We think Roku's operating losses will keep expanding in the next several quarters, due to the declining advertising revenue growth and the increased operating expenses. However, we do not think investors should worry about its operating loss expansion. As we pointed out before, Roku has done an excellent job of investing in its growth. From 2017 to 2019, Roku invested an additional $166.8 million, to generate additional revenue of $616 million and extra gross profit of $295 million. The operating losses increased by only $45.4 million in the same period. Therefore, it is reasonable to believe that Roku would continue to invest in growth efficiently in the future.

Although the company delivered operating losses, the operating cash flow came in as much as $45 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: Roku's Press Release

Roku's operating cash flow was positive because many of its expenses, including stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization, were non-cash. We always believe that stock-based compensation is an excellent way to motivate employees, rewarding them along with the overall company's growth. Furthermore, the decline in accounts receivable increased the operating cash flow by nearly $32.46 million. In the first quarter, the company has drawn down more than $69.3 million in credit facility, boosting net cash position by almost $590 million, more than enough to cover its total debt and operating lease liabilities of $480 million.

Future growth has been priced into the stock

Even after the recent drop, we do not think Roku is cheap yet. At $126.7 per share, it is valued at nearly 12x price-to-sales, much higher than Netflix (NFLX), a global leading streaming service provider. At the time of writing, Netflix is valued only 9.2x sales.

Source: Ycharts

Netflix also experienced high growth in paid subscriptions due to the global lockdown. In the first quarter of 2020, the number of paid subscribers jumped by 22.8% to 182.86 million. Although Roku might deserve a higher valuation than Netflix because of its higher potential growth, however, it is certainly not cheap. Roku's valuation has been lower than Netflix before. At the beginning of 2019, Roku's sales multiple has dropped significantly to 4.8x, roughly 55% of Netflix's 8.5x sales multiple.

By 2022, Roku is expected to generate $2.73 billion in revenue. If we conservatively value Roku at comparable sales multiple to Netflix at roughly 9x, Roku could be valued at $24.57 billion. Assuming that Roku's total share count would increase by 20% for stock-based compensation and more equity offering, its total number of shares can reach 144.84 million. As a consequence, its fair value per share would be $130 by 2022.

Conclusions

Roku's growth in revenue and active accounts has been quite impressive. Furthermore, the company has done a pretty good job of investing in its growth. However, we expect slower growth in the next two quarters due to COVID-19's negative impact. As we estimate its fair value could be $130 per share in the next two years, its 2-year future growth has been priced into the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.