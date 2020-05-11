3 Reasons Tesla Will Struggle In 2020

It's not hard to imagine the EV market will become as competitive as those for ICEs.

More and more often other car manufacturers invade Tesla's turf with record attributes of their own.

Tesla stock price is too high imo Elon Musk 4/2/2020

Tesla's (TSLA) stock has been an extremely strong performer year-to-date although its primary operations are shuttered. Here are three pressing reasons to be skeptical of its share price. Recent tweets risk the Musk/SEC conflict flaring back up, its technological advantage is eroding by the day, and it's carrying an unsustainable valuation.

1.Twitter Drama

Recently, shares of Tesla dropped after Musk tweeted the shares were too high in the middle of a curious tweetstorm:

The most alarming tweet is one where Musk says the share price is too high. The stock promptly dropped 10% and that's problematic because the CEO settled with the SEC in 2018 for a famous buyout tweet at $420. The press release for the settlement said (emphasis mine):

“The total package of remedies and relief announced today are specifically designed to address the misconduct at issue by strengthening Tesla’s corporate governance and oversight in order to protect investors,” said Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division. “As a result of the settlement, Elon Musk will no longer be Chairman of Tesla, Tesla’s board will adopt important reforms —including an obligation to oversee Musk’s communications with investors—and both will pay financial penalties,” added Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division. “The resolution is intended to prevent further market disruption and harm to Tesla’s shareholders.”

When the Wall Street Journal inquired about the tweet and whether it had been checked, Musk curtly answered "no." As a shareholder, I'd worry whether there's a risk that Musk violated the terms of his settlement.

Second, the SEC designed the package with the aim of improving Tesla's corporate governance. Just recently it came to light that Musk is providing insurance to its board as per CNBC:

“Tesla determined not to renew its directors and officers liability insurance policy for the 2019-2020 year due to disproportionately high premiums quoted by insurance companies. Instead, Elon Musk agreed with Tesla to personally provide coverage substantially equivalent to such a policy for a one-year period, and the other members of the Board are third-party beneficiaries thereof.”

They also had professor of corporate governance Charles Elson explain why this is problematic:

“Having the CEO provide D&O personally for the directors is highly problematic because it is meant to protect them from decisions they make about him, among other things. Usually D&O gives them an ability to make decisions without fear of personal liability when they act appropriately,” Elson said. “It’s just a bad idea, in my view.”

This is especially concerning because Musk has borrowed against 13.4 million shares of Tesla. If there's ever a problem where the board gets worried about liability it's not unlikely the stock price (and with that Musk's net worth) would be cratering at the same time.

Its CEO is often a huge asset to marketing, but occasionally a wildcard that causes the company and its shareholders significant hardship. It would not surprise me if Musk continues to be highly erratic. In my view it's a low probability event, but if the SEC brings the hammer down and bars Musk from being CEO, that's a risk for shareholders.

2. No Technological Advantage

If there's one thing that gives me pause shorting Tesla it's the possibility that it truly has a sustainable technological advantage. It seems unlikely to me. First of all because of Tesla's well-known 2014 patent pledge but also because competitors are closing in on its EV advantage. This is exemplified by the recent Autocar research that shows that despite EPA ratings the real-world champion of range is not Tesla. They designate that honor to the Hyundai Kona.

Musk is feeling the heat and tried to talk up Tesla's ranges on the latest earnings call:

“Actually, the model — the real Model S range is 400 miles. But when we did the last EPA test, unfortunately, EPA had left the car door opened and the keys in the car; this is overnight. And so the car actually went into waiting-for-driver mode and lost 2% of its range and, as a result, had a 391 test,” Musk said on the call.

But the EPA disagrees. They say Musk's claim that an open door hurt the Model S range isn't true.

Last year Porsche already took the official Nordschleife record for a four-door electric car.

3. Ludicrous valuation

It isn't news to anyone but the market value ascribed to Tesla is an outlier. It's now considered so valuable that it far exceeds the value of General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) combined.

Graph: author

On the last earnings call Musk talked about unit growth of about 40% per year over the next five years. Modestly down from 50% in the earnings call before that because of the pandemic. At that kind of growth rate, they are producing about one-third of the average annual GM production throughout a cycle in five years. Should Tesla be worth five times as much today?

Tesla has made unit growth its primary talking point after sales growth started flagging. Here's the graph of one of the premier growth stocks in the U.S:

Data by YCharts

Tesla's revenue growth is falling far short of unit growth. Profits per share do not track either. If they are occasionally profitable it's because of regulatory credits. Yet the share price implies the company will not just continue to dominate the EV market (which in itself is a questionable premise) but the entire car market.

The average analyst estimate is for earnings of $12 per share for the next year. That equates to about $2 billion in earnings. If Tesla succeeds in selling a million cars, the company would need to generate $2k in bottom line profits per car to get there. The company will likely sell more cars because of the increased production capacity as Musk explained on the second to last earnings call:

Yes, I mean the thing that's really going to I think probably just have a profound effect on our financials is like is high volume and high margin obviously and that high-margin part comes from autonomy. So, do people buy the full self-driving package or not and do that buy it worldwide or only in certain places. For example, our autonomy is not as good in China as it is in the US, so fewer people - a very small percentage people by the FSD package in China. But as we - as we fix that then we will see a much higher people, percentage of people buying. And as we're close to full self-driving that is just going to become more and more compelling. So that's for our financial standpoint, that's the real mind-blowing situation is high volume, high-margin because of autonomy.

But Musk explains high margins are coming from autonomy. If people don't buy that package it's going to crash Tesla's profitability. What would you expect the effect of the pandemic crisis is going to be on people's tendencies to do so?

Musk also admits they aren't buying the package in China. That's problematic because a substantial amount of production happens there. The company just announced it's lowering prices in China further. Clearly this added capacity is not going to add commensurately to profitability. It appears that the Shanghai factory is an added risk without commensurate added return. To top it all off there's even a Seeking Alpha contributor who argues Tesla USA will struggle to get its cash out of China.

Data by YCharts

This is a very tough stock to sell short. The share price seems to randomly surge after (what I perceive as) inconsequential news items and even though news of factory closures (a head-scratcher to me) and since the end of 2019 it went into ludicrous mode. Its valuation can't be reasonably justified and I expect it to come back to earth for good somewhere in the next 12-24 months.

