Orchard Therapeutics: A Leading Gene Therapy Company For Your Watchlist

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) is an undercovered, $1.7bn London-headquartered company positioning itself to be the market leader in next-generation, cryopreserved, easily accessible, lentiviral vector based gene therapy. The company originally had 2 gene therapy assets. In 2018, Orchard Therapeutics got into a deal with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) whereby, against a 20% stake in the company and a seat on its board for GSK, ORTX acquired the entire rare disease gene therapy pipeline of GSK. ORTX is currently running 7 programs through various stages of trial; one, Strimvelis, was already approved through GSK. Strimvelis is the first autologous ex vivo gene therapy for children with adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID), also known as "bubble boy disease." However, for various reasons, this product, approved in 2016, didn't sell. OTL-101 is ORTX's next generation product candidate for the same disease and has definite advantages over Strimvelis.

What is gene therapy?

The American Medical Association describes gene therapy as "a novel approach to treat, cure, or ultimately prevent disease by changing the expression of a person's genes". Genes are composed of bits of code, called DNAs, that tell the cells how to make proteins from monomer amino acids. These proteins are the so-called building blocks of life - extremely important for life and for the body to function properly. The process by which amino acids become proteins is complex, and any mistake in the process can produce proteins that are not only useless, but positively harmful to the body. These mistakes occur because of mutations - changes in the genetic code that happen due to many factors, internal and external, among them, exposure to radiation. This leads to genetic disorders.

Gene therapy works in three ways - 1) replacing a mutated gene with a healthy copy, 2) deactivating a mutated gene, called gene knockdown or knockout, and 3) introducing new genes that help fight disease.

Now, this gene needs to be delivered into the cells, and one of the few things known to scientists that can actually cross the cell membrane barrier is a virus! So, the virus acts as a carrier or vector for the gene. However, viruses can kill by replicating within cells - so, the viral vector is reengineered to disable its replicating factor. Such a "neutered" virus is the perfect vector for carrying information to cells.

Here's a chart (a little dated) that shows the various viral vectors and their pros and cons.

Source

The following paragraph sums up the challenges and opportunities facing this still un-approved therapy:

The American Medical Association reports that around 4,000 diseases have been linked to gene disorders, including cancer, AIDS, cystic fibrosis, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease), cardiovascular disease and arthritis (AMA, 2016). Therefore the promise of successful treatment with gene therapy could positively affect millions of lives. However there are many challenges to be overcome: the science is complex, particularly when we move away from single gene disorders. Treatment is technically difficult and often very costly, and regulation is necessarily different to that for drugs (or "conventional" therapies).

Lessons from the Strimvelis product

Strimvelis, despite being a revolutionary product with a high rate of cure, did not commercialize well because of difficulty of access. The product was developed from patient stem cells and was manufactured at a single site in Europe, and patients were required to travel there, undergo treatment for a long period of time, and this entire process was expensive and difficult, not to say presenting reimbursement hurdles.

ORTX's solution is cryopreservation, which, although not a novel concept, isn't easy to do. Cryogenically preserved treatment from ORTX will enable patients to get their products shipped to their sites, and get reimbursed locally. A trial to compare both formulations is ongoing, and clinical data from this trial supporting the cryo-formulation has been used by ORTX in their MAA.

The other difference is that while Strimvelis was a gamma-retroviral vector-based product, the firm's programs are lentiviral-based, which is the next generation in this technology.

Catalysts

ORTX is developing most of its pipeline in partnership with the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget) in Milan, Italy. Although the company's presentation postulates an incidence opportunity of >$1.5B, it remains to be seen how much of it this company can grab. However, COVID-19 has been a disaster for the company's aspirations. Especially in view of its timelines being pushed at least 3 to 6 months further, and their planned and budgeted integrated manufacturing facility construction being suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19.

In a press release dated 1/13/2020, the company provided the following milestones and updates:

Commercial Preparations on Track for Potential 2020 EU Launch of OTL-200 for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) with U.S. Regulatory Filing Expected Late 2020 / Early 2021

Initiation of Rolling U.S. Regulatory Filing for OTL-101 (ADA-SCID) Planned for 1H 2020; U.S. and EU Regulatory Filings of OTL-103 (WAS) Expected in 2021

MPS-I and MPS-IIIA Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trials Ongoing with Additional Data Expected in 2020

New Research and Discovery Initiatives Expand Portfolio's Potential into Larger Neurodegenerative Diseases

$325M in Cash and Investments to Support Execution on Strategic Priorities in 2020 and Beyond

In its latest earnings call last week, ORTX provided further updates:

Source

Pipeline

The company's pipeline looks like this:

Legend:

RPD: Rare Pediatric Disease Designation; eligible for a Priority Review Voucher

BKT: Breakthrough Therapy Designation

PRIME: Priority Medicine Designation

RMAT: Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation

Source: company website

Neurometabolic disorders

The lead candidate here is OTL-200 targeting lead indication metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). The company believes it has enrolled and treated enough patients to support regulatory filings for OTL-200 in the U.S. and Europe. However, although the company had originally planned for a 2020 approval, this could be extended "as a result of the coordination needed among EMA, the company, its clinical site, its manufacturing partners and other key stakeholders involved in the review process during this time," and possibly the effects of COVID-19. Current launch plan is in H1-2021 in the EU, and BLA submission in the US at the same time.

Other programs are in early stages.

Primary immune deficiencies

Here the approved product, Strimvelis, which is the first autologous ex vivo gene therapy approved by EMA for ADA-SCID, has been forced to postpone its scheduling due to the coronavirus.

The other product is OTL-101, next generation product for the same indication, which will also be delayed beyond the planned rolling BLA in H1-2020.

The third product is OTL-103 for Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS), which is on track for US and EU regulatory filings for 2021.

Finally, we have OTL-102, the company's ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy being investigated for the treatment of X-linked chronic granulomatous disease (X-CGD), which was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA in January 2020.

Market/Competition

The company in its presentation says that the lead 3 programs represent annual incidence opportunity of over $1.5bn. This is based on target label and pricing of recent gene therapy analogs.

The company's lead indication is gene therapy for treatment of MLD. This is a rare neurometabolic disorder that can rapidly progress to a difficult stage. The disease is caused by a genetic mutation that causes progressive destruction of myelin in the central and peripheral nervous system. This leads to the patient quickly losing motor functions and cognitive impairment. The incidence of MLD is currently estimated at between 1.4 in 100,000 and 1.8 in 100,000 live births per year.

There are no effective treatments for MLD, let alone approved ones. Palliative care for some of the symptoms is available, however, that is all that current medicine can do. "HSCT has limited and variable efficacy in arresting disease progression and, as a result, HSCT is not considered to be a standard of care for this disease. Given the severity of the disease and the lack of effective treatments, significant burden remains for MLD patients, their caregivers and families, and the healthcare system."

OTL-200 is a single administration autologous HSC-based gene therapy manufactured from HSCs isolated from the patient, to which a functional copy of the ARSA gene is added using a lentiviral vector. The treatment needs preconditioning with a myeloablative conditioning regimen. "The gene-modified HSCs have the capacity to migrate to the brain, differentiate into microglia in the brain tissue and secrete ARSA to treat the disease within the central nervous system."

To date, the company has treated about 36 patients with a maximum 8-year follow up. These are mostly late infantile or early juvenile patients, 7 of whom had a cryopreservation formulation.

Trial data/results - OTL-200 for MLD

Registrational trial:

There were 20 patients treated in a registrational trial, and nine under compassionate use. In the trial, both patient groups achieved their co-primary endpoints at 24 months follow up, which were, gross motor function and ARSA activity levels in the patients' blood cells in efficacy, and safety and tolerability. It must be noted that the trial comparator here was natural history data, or data from untreated patients known from literature.

"Following treatment with OTL-200, patients achieved a statistically significant difference on the co-primary endpoint of improvement of >10% of the total GMFM score in treated subjects when compared to the natural history (untreated) cohort at Year 2, and these were maintained through Year 3. At 36 months post-treatment, an average GMFM score of 74.3% was observed in late-infantile patients (n=10) treated in this clinical trial compared to 2.8% in the untreated natural history population. For EJ MLD patients treated in this clinical trial (n=10), an average GMFM score of 72.9% was observed at 36 months post-treatment, compared to 16.3% in the natural history population."

Image: Significantly superior motor and cognitive function - Demonstrated vs. Natural History

Source: company presentation

ARSA levels were also found to be at normal or better levels within 3 to 6 months post-treatment. "At year 2 post-gene therapy, statistically significant increases in ARSA activity from baseline in total peripheral blood mononuclear (PBMCs) was observed for both the LI (18.7-fold increase; 95% CI: 8.3, 42.2; p<0.001) and EJ (5.7-fold increase; 95% CI: 2.6, 12.4; p<0.001) subgroups, exceeding the pre-specified co-primary endpoint of a significant increase of ≥2 standard deviation in ARSA activity in PBMCs at year 2 compared to baseline values. At Year 3 post-gene therapy, the increase in ARSA activity in total PBMCs remained stable for both the LI (37.5-fold increase; 95% CI: 17.7, 79.6; p<0.001) and EJ subgroups (11.2-fold increase; 95% CI: 5.7, 21.9; p<0.001)."

While the treatment itself was found to be tolerable and safe, the myeloablative conditioning required before the infusion was considered responsible for some of the serious adverse events.

Financials

The company ended 2019 with approximately $325 million of cash and investments. This looks like enough cash to fund the company's operations until approval and beyond, including the cost of building the manufacturing facility in Fremont, CA. This construction is now temporarily suspended. The company's cash burn is approximately $170mn per year.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with ORTX. One, like with most other companies, the company's timelines have been moved ahead by 3 to 6 months due to the coronavirus. This included not just approval, trials and so on, but also the critical manufacturing facility in the US.

Besides this, its licensing deal with GSK also implies that the company does not own "any patents or patent applications that cover Strimvelis or any of our lead product candidates." What they have is licenses.

Opinion

Orchard is working at the cutting edge of medicine, and its GSK license is its key asset, and the reason it has a market cap above $1bn today. The stock had gone down lately, mostly owing to the delay; however, it is slowly rising again. Overall, this is an interesting company to keep on a biopharma investor's watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.