Extended Stay America: Outperforming Peers Amidst COVID-19

Dividend yield is about 5-6% even if we lower DPS by one-third.

STAY recovered much more quickly than peers after GFC and could do so again.

Extended Stay America (STAY) reported better than expected 1Q20 results with 1Q20 RevPAR down -5.8% yoy and adjusted EBITDA of $97.7M, declining 16% yoy. Like its peers, RevPAR was tracking positively through January and February (up 2.6% yoy for STAY), but COVID-19 impacted March RevPAR with a decline of 19% yoy. Occupancy has since bottomed in April and stands at about 65% during the week ending May 2.

Dividend per share was $0.23 in 4Q19 (ex-div: Mar 11, 2020). I expect STAY to lower the dividend prudently to preserve cash flow and adopt a "wait and see" approach going into 2Q to see if RevPAR rebound sustains. Nonetheless, if we assume 2020e DPS to be $0.60, which is essentially a one-third cut, forward dividend yield stands to be 5-6%.

This makes the stock attractive and a value play but does carry risks should travel not recover at all.

March decline was bad but outperformed peers

Despite March RevPAR falling 19%, it has meaningfully outperformed the 51% yoy drop in U.S. RevPAR. This was driven by the company’s focus on a longer stay guests (30+ days target) which accounted for 42% of room revenue in 2019, along with the prevalence of built-in kitchens in properties given the closures of most dine-in options (restaurants mostly.)

Corporate business is predictably down sharply with some exceptions

Short-term business stay is predictably affected by travel bans and reduced business travel due to COVID-19, but Economy segment which typically is used by truck drivers, for instance, continues to operate. I would suggest ecommerce has allowed home delivery jobs to have held up.

Other segments such as college students have received some interest due to being temporarily displaced from campus accommodation.

Medical staff, i.e. traveling doctors and nurses and their families, form STAY's second biggest vertical. I think there could be some decline here due to COVID-19 because of the focus on serving their own home communities and reduction of family travel. Still, STAY should fare better than pricier hotel chains here.

Positive operating trends exiting the quarter

STAY mentioned that RevPAR and occupancy trends have improved in recent weeks where occupancy for its hotels bottomed in the first half of April at ~58%, but has since rebounded to 65% for the week ending May 2, significantly outperforming total U.S. occupancy of 28.6% during the same period. STAY also stated that the extended stay segment is performing well in this environment, while the transient guest (~37% of revenue) is moving down similarly with competitors. STAY’s April RevPAR fell ~35% yoy, compared to the 45% and 65% declines for the economy and midscale segments.

Discretionary capex cut but maintenance will continue

Understandably, discretionary capex would be cut to preserve cash flow but maintenance capex would likely be kept to operate in good condition.

STAY has fully drawn down its 400M revolver and the management will continue to adopt a "wait and see" approach to observe how RevPAR fares in 2Q.

Dividend yield at about 8%

Current estimates on Seeking Alpha puts $0.92 ($0.23x4) as this year's dividend but I suspect this can be lowered depending on how well the hotel industry performs.

A one-third cut would put dividend to be $0.60 which yields about 5-6% which is still attractive in this environment where this is no guarantee to dividend, especially for European banks.

Soft recovery ahead

The management has cautioned over a V-shaped recovery but suggested a softer recovery period. While I believe this is true, it is useful to note that during 2008-09, it took just one year for STAY is reach peak occupancy whereas its peers took about 5.

