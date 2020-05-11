Avalara: Let The Stock Come Down Before Buying

Avalara shares peeled back ~5% after reporting Q1 results, interrupting a rally since mid-march that had taken Avalara shares up more than 70%.

Avalara (AVLR) has hit troubled times. The sales tax compliance software vendor, which reached the zenith of its popularity in late 2018 and 2019 as the Supreme Court ruled in the landmark South Dakota v. Wayfair case that e-commerce companies must remit sales taxes, is one of the few software companies that is disproportionately impacted by the breakout of the coronavirus.

Avalara hit lows below $60 in mid-march when the stock market hit its nadir. Since then, however, Avalara's rebound has been swift, at one point taking Avalara up more than 70% past $100 - on the hopes that Avalara's exposure to e-commerce companies, which are seeing a heyday in the wake of nationwide shelter-in-place orders, would offset losses elsewhere. Avalara's Q1 earnings release and updated guidance for 2020, however, fell short of this mark - and shares tumbled ~5% as a result.

I was previously bullish on Avalara and sold off the stock prior to the March rout (and the subsequent April rebound), but I believe now is the time to get off the bullish train for Avalara - at least, while its share price continues to hover around $100. There are several points driving that revised viewpoint on Avalara:

The extent of the coronavirus damage on Avalara is not yet known. While Avalara is certainly a software provider to many e-commerce names that are relatively insulated from the coronavirus, it also has a lot of exposure to small business customers (after all, one of the primary uses of Avalara is to make sales tax compliance easier for companies without large and sophisticated accounting departments). In addition, its recent attempts to grow in the cross-border tax compliance area has been hurt by diminished trade.

Gross margins slid in Q1, and free cash flows also suffered - which may make investors jittery in a market that has prioritized profitability and safety. Valuation is steep for the amount of unknowns facing this stock.

Let's touch on the last point in a bit more detail. At Avalara's current share prices near $96, the stock trades at a market cap of $7.56 billion. After netting off the $450.5 million of cash on Avalara's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $7.11 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Avalara's updated guidance for the year:

Figure 1. Avalara FY20 outlook Source: Avalara 1Q20 earnings release

Avalara has cut its full-year outlook to $455-$465 million, or +19-21% y/y growth, versus a prior view of $470-$474 million (+23-24% y/y growth). Against the midpoint of this new range, Avalara trades at a steep 15.5x EV/FY20 revenues. By contrast, many other SaaS software stocks expected to hit coronavirus-related difficulties this year and grow in the high teens/low 20s are trading at single-digit multiples:

Avalara is a great company for the long term. It has found a niche in the crowded enterprise software market that few companies can replicate, and for all its appeal to smaller companies, Avalara has also won some big-name clients like Adidas, The New York Times (NYT), and Pinterest (PINS). But in my view, investors will have an opportunity to buy the stock at a much cheaper price as Avalara begins to unwind some of its April rally. In my view, Avalara becomes attractive again at ~10x forward revenues, representing a $63 price target, or when the company gives clearer direction on when it expects revenue growth to re-accelerate back up to its usual ~30% y/y pace (something that, sadly, may never happen).

Keep an eye on price movements here, but don't be tempted to immediately buy the dip.

Q1 download

Let's now parse through Avalara's latest results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Avalara Q1 results Source: Avalara 1Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 31% y/y to $111.4 million, edging out over Wall Street's expectations of $108.2 million (+27% y/y). Unfortunately, Avalara's revenue decelerated sharply from Q4's growth rate of 40% y/y - and we're blind as to when this deceleration will stop.

Here's an important comment from CEO Scott McFarlane on the Q1 earnings call:

Overall, our execution was solid. We experienced strong new sales in January and February that met our internal expectations. In March, our new sales were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, and this impact continued in April."

It's the last point above that's most concerning. March is old news, and most investors didn't expect any companies to do well in March. However, many competing software companies have announced that new deal activity has returned to normal levels in April, but Avalara has stopped shy of saying that.

Avalara's calculated billings in Q1 were 21% y/y, decelerating eight points quarter-over-quarter versus 29% y/y growth in Q4. As most software investors know, billings is the best forward-looking indicator for growth, and an eight-point deceleration in billings growth rates is a precursor to a similar magnitude of deceleration in revenue. Billings growth could even worsen in Q2, as Q1 only had a single month (March) of virus impact, whereas Q2 has the possibility of an entire three months of weakness. As such, we don't find it unreasonable that Avalara's new guidance only calls for low-20s revenue growth.

Now, the company did sound off a few optimistic notes. Avalara mentioned that the company didn't see a meaningful uptick in churn, which remained below 4% as normal - which makes sense, as install base customers aren't likely to rip out their tax compliance software without great difficulty, unless the customer goes out of business entirely. However, Avalara's expansion within existing clients has softened. When we stack churn against expansion/upsells, Avalara's net revenue retention rate fell to 109% this quarter, the lowest in the prior four quarters and a two-point sequential drop:

Figure 3. Avalara net retention trends Source: Avalara 1Q20 earnings release

Avalara also mentioned that one of its key growth areas, cross-border tax compliance, also saw heavy headwinds, with McFarlane noting that "global B2C trade has been down meaningfully, [so] that part of our business has suffered."

Unfortunately, some of Avalara's top-line weakness has trickled down into the bottom line as well. We note that Avalara's pro forma gross margins peeled back one point to 71%, down from 72% in the prior-year quarter (note as well that Avalara's pro forma gross margins are already on the low side for a pure-play SaaS company, which typically sees margins in the mid-70s if not the low 80s). And in spite of the slowdown in sales, Avalara hasn't slowed down its expense growth and has no plans in place to cut operating expenses like many of its software peers. Pro forma operating losses, accordingly, ballooned to -$8.1 million, representing a -7.3% margin and 420bps worse than -3.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 4. Avalara margin and cash flow trends Source: Avalara 1Q20 earnings release

Avalara's free cash flow losses also more than doubled to -$25.9 million. Fortunately, with Avalara's debt-free balance sheet containing ~$450 million in cash against a relatively modest burn rate, we're not concerned about any near-term liquidity concerns, but Avalara's failure to improve cash flows will also make its mid-teens revenue valuation multiple more difficult to defend in a cautious market.

Key takeaways

In the near term, Avalara's stock price will likely continue digesting this fundamental weakness that Avalara previewed in Q1, forcing the stock's multiple to re-rate downward from its present 15.5x revenue multiple and closer in-line with peers. Be patient and look for a lower-priced opening in this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.