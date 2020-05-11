J.C. Penney: Bankruptcy Could Wipe Out Long-Term Creditors

New capital would likely go to repay short-term obligations. Its $3.6 billion debt may have to be converted to equity.

JCP has over $2 billion in near-term obligations. Its liquidity has likely fallen since the pandemic.

The coronavirus has led to a practical shutdown of the U.S. economy. Impulse buys could dry up for now. Traditional retailers have had a tough go of it, as many of their stores have been shut down amid the pandemic. J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is expected to file bankruptcy within weeks:

J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next week with plans to permanently close about a quarter of its roughly 850 stores, becoming the latest major U.S. retailer to succumb to fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, according to people familiar with the matter. A bankruptcy filing would cap a long decline for the iconic 118-year-old department store chain, which struggled with a nearly $4-billion debt load and competition from e-commerce firms and discount brick-and-mortar retailers even before the pandemic's onset. The Plano, Texas-based company, which employs nearly 85,000 people, is in discussions with creditors for a so-called debtor-in-possession loan to bolster its finances while it navigates bankruptcy proceedings, the sources said. The loan could total between $400 million and $500 million, some of the sources said.

Speculation has swirled for weeks as to whether the retailer would go belly up. The retailer was struggling prior to the pandemic. In its most recent quarter, J.C. Penney's $3.5 billion in revenue was off in the high-single-digit percentage range; EBITDA of $231 million fell in the double-digit-percentage range. Retailers have had to rely on their digital platforms for new sales amid shelter-in-place orders. J.C. Penney has had trouble building an online presence. It has likely ceded a large pool of revenue to competitors like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Target (NYSE:TGT) with sizable digital platforms. That is problematic.

First of all, the majority of retail sales are likely happening online as millions of Americans are stuck at home. Secondly, once the economy reopens, consumer spending may not return to previous levels. That implies overall retail sales - online and through physical locations - could drop. This shrinking pie will likely result in J.C. Penney's total sales falling even more.

$2.2 Billion In Estimated Near-Term Obligations

The pandemic occurred at an inopportune time for many retailers. Coming off the holiday season, it was paramount that they sell down inventory before it became stale. At the end of its February quarter, J.C. Penney had $2.7 billion in current assets and $1.9 billion of current liabilities. Of its current assets, $386 million was in cash and another $2.2 billion in inventory. After J.C. Penney shut down several physical locations, this inventory likely became stale. However, its near-term obligations still need to be repaid.

The following chart outlines J.C. Penney's estimated near-term obligations of about $2.2 billion.

J. C. Penney incurred $293 million in interest expense during its most-recent fiscal year. I assumed the company would pay a similar amount this fiscal year. The company recently entered into a 30-day grace period to make interest payments (about $12 million) due on senior notes. This implies interest expense is piling up.

Current maturities of long-term debt are $147 million.

Merchandise accounts payable and other accounts payable total $1.8 billion. Its $2.2 billion in inventory has likely become hard to move amid the pandemic and has likely created liquidity strain for the company.

Long-Term Creditors Could Be Wiped Out

At the end of its most recent quarter, J.C. Penney had $3.7 billion in debt at 6.5x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA of $569 million. In March, J.C. Penney announced the drawdown of $1.25 billion of revolver availability, which likely increased outstanding debt. The following chart outlines the company's total debt load prior to the revolver drawdown:

In a liquidation scenario, the company's $2.2 billion in payables and other near-term obligations would likely rank higher in priority than its $3.6 billion in long-term debt. Secondly, I assumed its cash of $386 million is dwindling (thus, the need for the revolver drawdown), and its inventory is likely far less than its $2.2 billion carrying value. That is a long-winded way of saying any new capital will likely go to repay near-term obligations first.

According to Reuters, the new debtor-in-possession loan could range from $400 million and $500 million. A $500 million loan would be about 0.9x J.C. Penny's full-year EBITDA of $569 million. If one assumed J.C. Penney's full-year EBITDA of $569 million declined 30% (not unrealistic given a dismal economy), then its pro forma EBITDA would be about $398 million. Under this scenario, a $500 million loan would be 1.25x pro forma EBITDA.

Given the diminution of J.C. Penney's brand over the years and an uncertain outlook for the economy, creditors could deem that $500 million in additional debt is all J.C. Penney can support. This could portend that the lion's share (if not all) of the company's $3.6 billion in long-term debt may have to convert to equity. JCP currently has a $55 million equity market capitalization. Such an event would likely wipe out existing shareholders.

Conclusion

Bankruptcy would likely wipe out existing equity holders and long-term creditors. Sell JCP.

