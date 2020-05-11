The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's April Taxable Account Update

At this point I prefer to stay the course but will monitor each position and determine what to do on a case-by-case basis.

Some dividend growth investors have chosen to exit certain positions because of disruption to their business model as a result of COVID-19.

In John's March article I released a graph that gives a different perspective on the year-over-year changes to monthly income by directly comparing how income has changed for a specific month using a multi-year scale. For example, now that John and Jane have received dividend income in their Taxable Account three times in the month of January this graph shows how the income received compares to previous years'. Although this graph can be a little spotty it should get more definitive now that we've reached our third year of tracking the Taxable Account.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, we now expect to see some negative trends over the next few months as income will be impacted by companies that have reduced or temporarily suspended dividends. On a positive note, I believe that a few of these companies (REITs in particular) will resume their normal dividend policies as soon as it is possible to do so.

Although the account is sitting on some large unrealized losses, we are happy with the recent performance of the portfolio after adding to existing positions as the market bottomed. Doing this allowed several stocks in the Taxable Portfolio to reach a break-even point sooner than they would have otherwise. As these positions start to push higher I will also be selling some of the high-cost portions of each holding. At this point, selling shares is more likely to occur for higher-quality companies such as Emerson (EMR) and Dover (DOV) while companies like New Residential (NRZ) and Apple REIT (APLE) are less likely to happen in the near term.

Background

John and Jane are two real people who asked me to help manage their retirement portfolios. It is important to understand that I am not a financial adviser and merely provide guidance for my clients' accounts based on a friendship that goes back several years. I call them my clients for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge them for what I do. The only request I made to them was that they allow me to anonymously write about them so that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

John retired in January of 2018 and is collecting social security along with other benefits while Jane is still working with aspirations of retiring in the next year. John and Jane have done an excellent job heading into retirement because they currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

John and Jane have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. In a nutshell, what John and Jane want is a portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other investments that will provide a steady stream of growing and consistent dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement. At some point, it will be necessary for John and Jane to sell shares from their Traditional IRA, whereas the goal of the Taxable and Roth IRA is that they will never need to sell any shares (unless they want to) because the income generated will prevent them from needing to sell shares as a means of "funding their retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Taxable Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. In the past year, I have typically focused on stocks that paid a qualified dividend because they qualify for the lower long-term capital gains tax rate vs. ordinary dividends which are taxed as ordinary income. This has become less important now that 2018 was John's first year of retirement. Changes in the tax brackets also support this approach because the ranges have been expanded and include basically all of their income in the 22% bracket. (Qualified dividends are subject to a 15% tax so the difference has become less-important).

Dividend And Distribution Increases

A total of two companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of April in the Taxable account and includes the following:

Realty Income

WP Carey

Realty Income - It can be easy to get lost in what seems like endless negative headlines but it should be noted that many companies have actually performed quite well even though they've withdrawn guidance going forward. Realty Income recently announced Q1-2020 results and also noted that it was able to collect 82.9% of contractual rent due for the month of April. Overall the company performed quite well with an FFO per share of $.88 compared with Q1-2019 FFO of $.82/share. Realty Income also noted that it is actively discussing deferrals with the tenants who were unable to pay contractual rent during the month of April. We have taken advantage of the current situation and added to Realty Income in the Taxable Account and in John and Jane's Retirement Accounts.

The dividend was increased from $.2325/share per month to $.233/share per month. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.796/share compared with the previous $2.79/share. This results in a current yield of 5.52% based on a share price of $50.61.

WP Carey - The results for WPC were even better than Realty Income when it announced a Q1-2020 beat and that it collected 95% of April rent. WPC has extremely limited exposure to "fitness, movie theaters, and restaurants" with these facilities accounting for 2% of ABR at quarter-end. Q1-2020 FFO came in at $1.25/share which is up from FFO of $1.21/share in Q1-2019. WPC's performance for Q1-2020 was particularly strong and I was pleasantly surprised how strong those results were.

The dividend was increased from $1.038/share per quarter to $1.040/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $4.16/share compared with the previous $4.152/share. This results in a current yield of 6.82% based on a share price of $61.00.

Dividend Cuts or Suspensions

As I mentioned in previous articles, we wanted to maintain coverage on companies that have either suspended or cut their dividend payout due to COVID-19. There are two industries that I am particularly concerned about when it comes to a dividend cut or suspension.

Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs)

Oil/Gas Industry

These two industries represent a sizable portion of the Taxable Account and are most at risk since REITs are dependent on incoming revenue from businesses in order for them to pay the rent. The oil/gas industry has been suffering from a lack of demand due to the closure of the economy and a rather nasty oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Currently, there is one company that has not paid its regularly scheduled dividend payment:

Apple REIT - APLE announced that it would be suspending its monthly distributions on March 20, 2020. Cancellations were the primary driver for withdrawing guidance but investors should also understand that APLE's geographic diversification and choice of locations are poised to benefit the stock over the long run, especially when we consider that very few APLE properties actually closed. APLE was ranked as Baird analyst Michael Bellisario's top pick based on "an attractive risk/reward given its select-service and primarily non-gateway market exposures."

Positions

The Taxable account currently consists of 46 unique positions as of market close on May 6, 2020. Stock market volatility presented a lot of buying opportunities (especially in the first half of April) but buying slowed down in the second half of the month.

O - 25 Shares @ $44.84/share.

Disney (DIS) - 5 Shares @ $94.06/share.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) - 25 Shares @ $25.14/share.

McDonalds (MCD) - 10 Shares @ $170.06/share.

VF Corp (VFC) - 25 Shares @ $52.21/share.

O - 50 Shares @ $46.83/share.

New Residential (NRZ) - 100 Shares @ $4.28/share.

Schlumberger (SLB) - 100 Shares @ $16.71/share.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) - 50 Shares @ $36.99.

BP (BP) - 50 Shares @ $24.83/share.

Raytheon (RTX) - 10 Shares @ $67.65/share.

Washington Trust (WASH) - 25 Shares @ $33.45/share.

We did not sell any shares during the month of April.

April Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of April was up modestly year-over-year but we expect to see dividend income decrease as dividends are reduced or suspended. We added to quite a few positions during the month of April (specifically during the first half of the month) as many stocks have reached their 52-week-low.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis. I have begun updating the chart to also reflect the dividends earned in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

I am experimenting with new charts that give a different perspective on the dividend income received. I expect that these charts will provide more value as the dividend updates for 2020 start to take shape. Let me know if you have any suggestions in the comments about potential graphs and/or tables that you believe would add more value.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Going forward, I expect that the dividend income trend will more closely resemble the orange line. Over the next few months, we expect to see some variance in the dividend income to the negative side, specifically because a handful of companies have chosen to temporarily suspend dividends.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following table is a basic prediction of the income we expect the Taxable Portfolio to generate in 2020 compared with the actual results from 2019. This table will continue to be updated as the year goes on with the actual amount of dividends earned in a specific month which will also include any dividend raises that have not been announced (yet) and will also reflect the income generated by additional purchases. As a general rule, we do not typically sell out of positions in the Taxable account and therefore it is unlikely that we will see a dividend decrease as a result of selling a position.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Like many investors out there, John and Jane's Taxable portfolio saw its account balance drop significantly over the last several months but the end of April marks the first month-and balance where this trend reversed.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

In an effort to be transparent about John and Jane's Taxable account I like to include an unrealized Gain/Loss summary. The numbers used are based on the closing prices from May 7, 2020.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Conclusion

We have reached a point in our economy where it is completely unfeasible to keep things locked down in widespread fashion, especially when we consider that less densely populated areas have far less risk than densely populated metropolitan areas. Ironically, most Americans have forgotten that the purpose of initiating a lockdown was only to prevent the hospital system from getting overloaded and achieving a "flattening of the curve." Ultimately, we wanted to make sure that people weren't dying because of an inability to receive adequate healthcare.

The American public needs to accept that the forecast expects many more deaths while also being considerate of the most vulnerable populations. We will begin to see the market and many of these companies begin to recover when the pessimism fades in the average person isn't glued to the 24-hour news cycle that is notorious for amplifying many of the problems we're facing. The VIX Index is a great example of just how much market fear has subsided now that we have reentered back into the usual range that the market fluctuates in.

Data by YCharts

I probably mention this quite often, but the whole reason for investing in dividend-paying stocks really becomes apparent during challenging times like this. Even as companies temporarily suspend or reduce their dividends, John and Jane are provided with a steady stream of funds that are used as supplemental income that improves the quality of life.

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

In John and Jane's Taxable account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Arbor Realty (ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple REIT (APLE), BP (BP), Cardinal Health (CAH), Clorox (CLX), Cummins (CMI), The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Dover Corporation (DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), EPR Properties (EPR), Energy Transfer (ET), General Mills (GIS), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Hormel (HRL), Iron Mountain (IRM), LTC Properties (LTC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Mitcham Industries Preferred Series A (MINDP), Altria (MO), Mesabi Trust (MSB), New Residential (NRZ), Realty Income (O), Old Republic International (ORI), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Ryder Corporation (R), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), Southern Corp. (SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), United Technologies (UTX), VF Corporation (VFC), Verizon (VZ), Washington Trust (WASH), Westlake Chemical (WLKP), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, APLE, EMR, EPR, MCD, T, TXN, VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.