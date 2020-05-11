Latest Memo From Howard Marks: Uncertainty
by: Oaktree Capital
Summary
It’s more uncertain today than at any other time in our lifetimes.
The bigger the topic (world, economy, markets, currencies and rates),the less possible it is to achieve superior knowledge.
We should understand the limitations on our foresight and whether a given forecast is more or less dependable than most.
Anyone who fails to do so is probably riding for a fall.
