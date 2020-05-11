Kimco Cuts The Dividend Again

In April of 2009 Kimco (KIM) slashed the quarterly dividend from $0.44 to $0.06, an 86% cut. In addition, the firm issued approximately $1B of new equity that same month. Perhaps the timing was due to bad luck, but this equity issuance has been disastrous permanently diluting the owners of the business. The equity was issued at less than $8 per-share. Eleven years later Kimco (KIM) equity trades at $10 per-share after a full dividend suspension announced on 5/8/2020. Although the dividend had never recovered to previous per-share levels, it had slowly climbed back to $0.28 per-share, where it has plateaued since October 2017. Our previous article titled Kimco's Lost Decade provides more background.

The Past Decade

Over the past decade Kimco (KIM) shares have delivered an annual return of 0.2%. Kimco (KIM) has drastically underperformed the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI US REIT Index ('RMZ) by over 200% and 100%, respectively. Bluntly stated, an active investment in shares over the S&P 500 or a diversified REIT index, has been a poor capital allocation decision:

(Source: Bloomberg)

REIT Metric Myths

Funds From Operations (FFO)

Funds From Operations, or FFO per-share, is a REIT metric sometimes cited as a dividend coverage metric. Except for one brief quarter, Kimco's FFO has covered the dividend over the past 10 years:

(Source: Bloomberg)

An analyst trusting this metric and performing security analysis could conclude that there is adequate dividend coverage. Yet here we are with FFO coverage and a complete suspension of the dividend. The major flaw in using FFO for dividend coverage is completely ignoring business reinvestment ('capex).

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

Perhaps you believe that AFFO is a better coverage metric. Proponents argue that AFFO is closer to cash because along with a bunch of other adjustments, an estimate of "maintenance" capex is made. AFFO tells the same story of a covered dividend where we have the data:

(Source: Bloomberg)

AFFO would have let the investor/analyst down the same way FFO did. Why? We think the separation of maintenance capex from growth capex is a REIT investor fallacy. Dividends are important until they aren't, and most management teams will continue reinvesting in the business at the expense of the dividend, especially if there are development commitments. In short, dividend investors have been reminded of their place in the pecking order behind capex spending.

Beware The Dividend Growth Model

Recent investors in Kimco (KIM) have arguably been attracted to the high dividend yield. Using a recent dividend yield and extrapolating out growth rates can result in attractive potential (delusional) returns. For example, if you thought the 10% yield was reliable and would grow at 4% per year than your expected returns would be roughly 14%. Clearly there are two problems. First, when the dividend goes away the entire model breaks down. Second, the long-term growth rate on dividends cannot be so high as to outgrow the entire economy, especially for real estate. So how do we use a dividend model to value the firm now? We wouldn't. The underlying cash flows that generate the dividend need to be considered, not taken as is.

It Might Be Different This Time

The choice to suspend the dividend rather than dilute equity at these prices is probably the right one. We already know that the effects of dilutive equity issuances can linger for years. To the extent that Kimco (KIM) is increasing liquidity by temporarily skipping one or more dividend payments, this is probably the lesser evil from a total return perspective. However, dividend investors relying on income from dividend payments certainly won't be enthusiastic.

The bullish case for Kimco (KIM) is anchored in the strong demographics surrounding its properties. Relative to public peers, we think only Regency Centers has a better demographic profile. Many properties are anchored with grocery tenants, but the small shop tenants are at risk. Still, if you think "something" will be there given the last-mile proximity to a demographically strong consumer, you may want to research Kimco further.

Conclusion

Kimco (KIM) investors have realized poor total returns over the past decade relative to the S&P 500 Index and the MSCI US REIT Index. Bluntly, it has been a poor investment choice. Now, the dividend has been eliminated and dividend investors have been reminded of their place in the pecking order behind all capex. A glance at FFO and AFFO should raise investor eyebrows since it would have not forewarned that a dividend cut was coming. Investors should question the usefulness of these REIT metrics. Dividends are paid from free cash flow, not FFO or AFFO. However, it is possible that Kimco (KIM) has made the right call here and is being cautious with liquidity. The bullish case for Kimco (KIM) relies on the demographically strong locations of its properties, and management execution. It's up to management to make the next decade prosperous, rather than a lost decade. Given two dividend cuts in eleven years it is hard for us to take a bullish posture. We are neutral on the firm's equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.