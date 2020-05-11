Chegg: Thinkful Is A Thoughtful Expansion To The Digital Services Business

Overview

Chegg (CHGG) presents an interesting long-term investment opportunity in the US education technology space. The online 24/7 homework assistance platform has a strong balance sheet, a strong track record of execution, and ecosystem-driven growth approach, which will maintain and even accelerate its +30% growth into the future. The business is also one of the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 outbreak that has forced many students to study from home. As Q1 results showed signs of strengthened international tractions, we also expect its recently-acquired Thinkful business to solidify its moat in the domestic market further.

Catalyst

Strong execution is one of the key factors why we recommend Chegg. Back in 5-6 years ago, it was still an uninteresting company when it made the majority of its revenue selling and renting textbooks. The business was not very profitable. In 2015, it used to lose $1.02 for every textbook it rented while the textbook sales were barely a breakeven business.

(source: stockrow)

In a strategic and bold move, the CEO decided to abandon the $200 million textbook business. As a result, the company has transitioned into a digital-focused business where it drives the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The execution has been solid as gross margin expanded by ~3,800 bps over the last five years. Today, the digital services business revenue makes up almost 90% of the revenue. This was a great achievement, given that over five years ago, digital services revenue barely topped $90 million in a single year. In Q1 2020, the segment reached over $100 million in revenue in a single quarter.

(source: stockrow)

Moreover, the business has also consistently grown its OCF / Operating Cash Flows every year while net earnings have also been improving. The 2019's $113.4 million OCF represents an over 5x increase to that of five years ago. The successful transition has further made Chegg consider expanding its digital services business further either organically or by acquisition. To that extent, we feel that the company has an ecosystem-driven approach that is highly sustainable. In addition to selectively looking for targets with similar levels of financial strength as explained in Q1 earnings call, the acquisitions done tend to be very strategic. Over the last ten years, Chegg has been able to expand its digital service ecosystem into online tutoring, math and writing online help, job and scholarship marketplaces, and most recently coding Bootcamp.

(source: thinkful.com)

The recently-acquired coding Bootcamp platform, Thinkful has an attractive potential to be a future growth driver in the domestic market. In terms of synergy with Chegg, it will allow the recent graduate segment of its 3.9 million subscribers to obtain new technical skills and 1-on-1 mentoring to land high-paying tech jobs at no upfront cost. The students will pay the tuition once they get hired instead. Right away, we can see a massive TAM opportunity behind the business. Student debt has increased by over 7x to ~$1.4 trillion in the last 15 years, much due to the skyrocketing tuition costs. At the same time, there has been a disconnect between the academic and professional world that has been one of the key issues why 41% of recent graduates are underemployed. In recent times, we also covered 2U (TWOU), another interesting education technology play that also expanded into the technical bootcamp business through a $750 million acquisition of Trilogy. Trilogy only took five years from its founding to be a $135 million a year business.

Risk

The only concern in the core digital service business is the account-sharing activities, which have negatively impacted the subscription revenue to some extent in the past. This remained a discussion in Q1 2020, even though the company has never raised the $15 monthly subscription fee of its core Chegg Study service for over 10 years. As a result, this will potentially limit the international expansion potential to countries with a similar level of ARPU to the US. So far, the company indeed only plans expansions into Canada, Australia, or the UK.

Valuation

Having spent most of the 2019 trading sideways, 2020 has been a great year for the stock so far. Given the tailwind from the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced students to study from home, Chegg posted a very strong Q1 result that the CEO believes will sustain. The stock currently trades at a historical all-time-high of ~$63 per share, almost 50% up from where it was last week.

(source: google)

Having beaten its Q1 revenue guidance, it will also plan to beat its Q2 guidance by expecting revenue of $135 million vs the consensus $118 million. Given the strong balance sheet, improving profitability, increasing demand for the services, market leadership, and successful transition into a digital-focused business, we consider the ~17x P/S valuation a fair price. At this point, Chegg's strong moat means it does not have a direct competitor in its core digital service business. Considering the accumulated 37 million experts Q&As and textbook solutions, the barrier to entry is increasingly higher.

Fundamentals are also very solid. Revenue growth has been in an upward trend despite already growing at ~30% YoY. Moreover, net and operating margin are also in expansion while the business has consistently generated double-digit FCF / Free Cash Flows margin over the last two years. In the next two years, we expect Chegg to generate over 95% of its revenue from the digital services segment. The strong tailwind this year means there is a high possibility for the stock to exceed the expected FY 2020 revenue of $551 million. Given the 123 million shares outstanding and maintained ~17x P/S, we believe that the stock can reach $76 per share or higher at the end of the year.

