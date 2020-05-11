Oneok: I'm Down 55% And Buying More Of This 12% Yielding Investment Grade Stock

I would not recommend OKE for widows & orphans, but investors who have a risk portion of their portfolios should consider it.

If I am right, this could pay off massively, yet there is always a chance that I could be wrong, which would be disastrous for this position.

I believe OKE will continue to pay its dividend, and that the 12% yield is well worth the risk.

Yet when I take a look at the situation, I come to the conclusion that I don't agree with the markets assessment of OKE's risks.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

As is stands, I’m down about 55% on my latest purchase of Oneok (OKE)… Ouch. All of my energy picks have been hit badly, but Oneok has been massacred by the market. To be fair, it would have been difficult for anybody to anticipate late into 2019 that demand for energy would dry up in the first quarter of 2020.

As losses piled up in March & April, I was thankful that most of my portfolio had been geared towards more defensive stocks. I decided to wait until the dust settled before taking a hard look at my energy picks.

Sam & I have also come to the conclusion that there are three types of stocks: “all weather, fair weather, and no weather” stocks.

The latter should never be part of your portfolio. The former should make up the bulk of your portfolio. But that leaves a place for fair weather stocks. These are companies which have sound business models but which are dependent on the economic cycle. You would group in here most energy stocks, most consumer discretionary stocks, most industrials & most financials.

I say most, because some companies have created such a crucial position for themselves, that even despite the economic cycle, they are able to continue operating very well.

For fair weather stocks, it is extremely important that they are run in such a way that their business can withstand the down segment of the cycle. For dividend investors, it is extremely important that management values its capital return program highly enough. If the dividend is a priority, management will pull other leavers (raising debt, cutting capex & buybacks) before cutting the dividend.

As a dividend investor you need management to be batting for your side. I believe this to be the case with Oneok.

I’ve read and listened to Oneok’s last earnings call 5 times in the past few days, looking for any hint, any detail which I might have missed.

This is my conclusion: The current price incorrectly assesses the risk.

OKE is currently trading at $31.33 and yields 11.94%. Our

MAD Scores gives OKE a Dividend Strength score of 96 and a Stock Strength score of 43.

This is not a stock I’d suggest for widows & orphans, as there is risk that capital will be lost. If you want all-weather stocks, you can look at the articles we have published in the past few weeks, starting with our article on “24 superior large cap dividend stocks”.

Source: mad-dividends.com

But for those of you who have a risk component to your portfolios, who are looking for something that could pay off big, don’t look any further.

Oneok has been through downturns before, its strategy paid off massively in 2015-2016, and when I run the numbers, I see no reason why this time would be different.

I’m breaking one of my investing rules by purchasing more shares in Oneok, adding enough to rebalance the losses which have been endured this year.

I will walk you through Oneok’s dividend profile, before considering its prospects for beating the market in upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength is one of the core concepts of our investing strategy. In fact, if we are not satisfied with a stock’s dividend strength, it is enough for us to discard it as an investment opportunity. This significantly reduces the amount of stocks which are investable at any given point in time.

So what is dividend strength? It is the likelihood that a stock’s dividend will contribute significantly towards your returns, and in doing so allow you to meet your financial goals.

The first part of the equation is dividend safety, if the dividend is not safe, investing is extremely hazardous. The second part of the equation is dividend potential, or the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. It goes without saying that when a stock yields 12%, dividend growth is irrelevant (if you’re not sure why, read our article “Dividend Investing For Individuals Like You & Me”). A 12% yield in itself carries plenty of potential. What truly matters then, is that it is safe.

Dividend Safety

Oneok has an earnings payout ratio of 191%. This makes OKE's payout ratio better than 8% of dividend stocks.

OKE pays 75% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 11% of dividend stocks.

OKE generates negative free cashflow.

31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 Dividends $2.4600 $2.4800 $2.8900 $3.3500 $3.6050 Net Income $1.27 $1.67 $1.52 $2.95 $1.92 Payout Ratio 194% 149% 191% 114% 188% Cash From Operations $5.69 $6.59 $3.75 $4.95 $4.87 Payout Ratio 44% 38% 77% 68% 74% Free Cash Flow $-1.34 $1.81 $0.95 $-2.88 $-5.82 Payout Ratio -183% 137% 302% -116% -62%

Source: mad-dividends.com

At first these numbers don’t look fantastic. But here are the facts: the operating cashflow payout ratio is still in the same range as it has been for the previous 3 years. The payout ratios had gotten higher as many projects were expected to go live in the first quarter of 2020. Many of these projects have since gone live. It was believed that this year was to be an inflection year for Oneok’s cashflow generation, with these new projects contributing massively to cashflows going forward.

But volumes are down across the system with energy prices having slumped as demand has dried up. Instead of significantly boosting cashflows this year, these new projects will merely ensure that the company continues to generate sufficient cashflow to pay its dividend. To maximize liquidity, the company has also slashed its capex plans.

In the earnings call, management stated:

Now, I'd like to comment on the recent dividend announcement, which we prudently held flat at $0.935 per share for the quarter. As we look to the future, we expect our business to generate sufficient cash flow to pay the dividend. Our decision to significantly reduce capital spending until growth opportunities return puts us in a good position to continue returning value to our shareholders.

And:

We've been through cycles before and we have a long track record of delivering on expected results. And most importantly, the fundamentals of our business have not changed. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity provide important financial flexibility. Our extensive and integrated assets including available storage in key market centers are competitively well positioned.

Management was pressed multiple times by analysts about whether they would consider cutting the dividend. They remained firm: they expect to continue generating sufficient cash to pay the dividend.

The company can still afford its dividend. It is still generating cashflow, and significant amounts, although the market fails to fully appreciate the extent to which the new projects will offset the decline in volumes and fees across the system.

I find it very likely that Oneok will continue to pay its dividend, although it will likely remain flat for a year or two.

Dividend Potential

Oneok has a dividend yield of 11.94% which is higher than 91% of dividend stocks. This yield is abnormally high, even after the stock has recovered 100% from its March lows. These yields remind me of the 2015/2016 debacle, when the stock went through very much the same events.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For such a high yielding stock, Oneok has done a tremendous job of increasing its dividend over the years.The dividend grew 8% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 9%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see above, the dividend remained flat for nearly two years between Q4 2015 and Q2 2017.

I believe it is likely that a similar situation will play out this time. The dividend will likely remain flat for a year or two, then slowly grow in tandem with the company growing CAPEX again, once the demand for energy picks up. But if you’re getting 12% on your investment, you really don’t need any growth, just a constant payment.

Dividend Summary

OKE has a dividend strength score of 96 / 100.

Oneok’s dividend profile doesn’t carry enough risk to justify a 12% yield. It goes without saying that there is risk, but Oneok has been able to free up cashflow by significantly reducing capital expenditure in upcoming quarters. The fact that multiple new projects came online in the first quarter, will somewhat make up for the reduced volumes throughout the system, and will most likely provide enough cash to continue paying the current dividend rate throughout the cycle.

Oneok has been in this situation before, in 2015-2016. Its strategy worked extremely well for them, and should work well this time around: mercilessly cut capital expenditure, keep the dividend flat.

While there is a risk that this doesn’t play out, I believe there is a very good chance that OKE comes out on the other side stronger than ever.

Stock Strength

Ok, so I believe that in the vast majority of scenarios the dividend will be paid, and that the price is really good. While I am not concerned about a swift recovery, investors might want to know whether it is likely or not that OKE will do better than the market in upcoming quarters. I will therefore present my three pronged analysis of factors: value, momentum & quality. If you’re interested in how we calculate the score, you can read the following guide.

Value

OKE has a P/E of 16.32x

P/S of 1.36x

P/CFO of 6.43x

Dividend yield of 11.94%

Buyback yield of -0.27%

Shareholder yield of 11.67%.

According to these values, OKE is more undervalued than 89% of stocks, which is very encouraging. The stock trades at a very low multiple of cashflow and boasts a fantastic dividend yield. Its P/S is also reasonably low, and if it wasn’t for non cash asset impairments in the first quarter, its P/E ratio would be even lower.

OKE didn’t look particularly expensive relative to the market back in December. After having dropped 55%, it would seem logical that the company would seem even more undervalued. Yet, given the current state of affairs, it would take a lot for that value to be unlocked.

Value Score: 89 / 100

Momentum

Oneok trades at $31.33 and is down -58.43% these last 3 months, -55.55% these last 6 months & -52.54% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 8% of stocks, which is very worrying. I have an investing rule which says that you shouldn’t invest in stocks which have a momentum score of 30 / 100 or less. In the worst 10%, the stocks are very likely to underperform the market in the next few quarters.

OKE’s price could stay depressed. Investors are clearly pricing in a dividend cut, or there would be no reason for it to trade at such a high yield. Yet as we saw above I don’t believe the dividend will be cut, and for now OKE maintains its investment grade (BBB) status. A downgrade or a dividend cut cannot be excluded, I might be wrong, and if I am, not following my rule would have been a mistake.

But I believe the market has misjudged the probability of OKE keeping its dividend flat and generating enough cashflow to continue operations.

But investors should be aware that I am marching forward despite this red light flashing.

Momentum score: 8 / 100

Quality

OKE has a gearing ratio of 3.0, which is better than 30% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 31% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 12.3% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.4 in revenue, which is better than 43% of stocks. It depreciates 12.7% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 3% of stocks. OKE has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -23.1%, which is better than 82% of companies. The company generates a return on equity of 14.3%, better than 77% of stocks. These ratios suggest that OKE’s quality is better than 45% of stocks. This isn’t great, but it isn’t awful. OKE, like many other companies, was extremely unfortunate in the timing of the pandemic. Had the pandemic arrived 12 months later, the new projects would have brought on enough cashflow for the company to start delivering. Instead, the company looks like it has been aggressively increasing its liability base at the worst time. Nonetheless, OKE generates lots of cashflow, a fact that most of the investing community seems to be overlooking. While OKE’s quality isn’t superior, it is very close to that of the median US stock.

Quality Score: 45 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 43 / 100 which suggests that it is unlikely that OKE will do significantly better than the market, bar a total change in relative momentum. The next few months will tell if that happens. I’m not expecting a swift recovery anytime soon, although if this plays out as I believe it will, investors who were bold enough to invest at current prices will be greatly rewarded.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 96 & a stock strength of 43, Oneok is a good choice for some dividend investors. Like I said, probably not a good bet for widows & orphans, but given that I believe my position was good enough to be held on too, it would seem foolish of me to not go all the way and top up my position at what might be a bargain valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.