Apple: New Highs Seem Likely

For all of the panic that we saw over the past few months, some investors might be surprised when they realize that shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL) are less than 6% away from their all-time high. As the chart below shows, the stock has come back almost as quickly as it went down. With improving sentiment in the US regarding the coronavirus situation, it seems likely just a matter of time before Apple is at a new high.

With social distancing measures having seemed to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, parts of the US are opening up again. In fact, Apple will start to reopen some of its stores this week. Even if it is just a few of them for now, it is better than zero, and it will give the company a good test program for how to deal with customers in these uncertain times. It would not surprise me if a good chunk of the company's US stores are open by the end of June, while we are also seeing stores in other countries reopen as well.

One thing that has surprised me is the recent reaction from street analysts. When Apple did not provide guidance for the June quarter, I figured that most would see this as a negative and thus cut their estimates. However, for the remaining three calendar quarters of 2019, the average Apple estimate has only declined by about $950 million. That's not much considering that going into earnings, these three periods were expected to generate just under $210 billion in total revenues.

Perhaps investors and analysts are really looking forward to the upcoming iPhone 5G launch. This was supposed to start a sales super cycle for the smartphone, but those thoughts have been questioned a bit thanks to the coronavirus. One major Apple follower recently tweeted out the following regarding the potential upcoming four phone launch for later this year.

As the article details, Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999. Here, the company has two of them at much lower prices. With the 5.4 inch model having a smaller screen than the current entry level iPhone 11, Apple can reduce costs a bit, and thus the starting price would be $50 less than Apple's premium entry level device available now. Four phones would provide lots of options for consumers, and of course there's always the smaller screen and cheaper SE that recently launched as well.

The other part of this is the potential for service revenues to impress even more later this year. If you remember with last year's iPhone launch, the company offered a free year of its TV+ service with new device purchases. Once those anniversary dates are lapped, a good number of consumers will have to pay to keep the service. As the chart below shows, Apple's service revenue hit a new high in the latest quarter, with an annual run rate of more than $53 billion.

Apple management also showed a lot of faith in the company during the first three months of the year. Despite having to warn on the quarter, the buyback continued at a very strong pace of roughly $18.5 billion dollars. Investors got a nice dividend raise and buyback increase at the latest report. The street has also shown that Apple has great financial flexibility, with the company's latest bond deal coming in with extremely low rates.

Apple's rally has been a major reason why US markets have come back in recent weeks. A lot of this has to do with the major stimulus being poured into global economies. Whether it be checks to individuals, or central banks buying all sorts of assets, equity prices have been propped up. Just take a look at the chart below, showing how quickly the US Federal Reserve has taken its balance sheet holdings up by more than $2 trillion. There are those out there that believe markets could see new highs in a matter of weeks if the recent rally continues at this pace.

In the end, Apple shares are just a stone's throw from their all-time high, and it wouldn't surprise me to see that level hit rather soon. With the US economy starting to reopen, employment will slowly start to rebound and consumer spending will pick up. Global stimulus will continue for quite a while, which will further benefit asset prices. With a strong balance sheet helping fuel major capital returns and the 5G iPhone cycle read to start, it just seems a matter of if and not when Apple hits a new high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.