Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 05/11/2020

Prices are from 5/11/2020 during market hours. Trailing book values are as of 3/31/2019, our subscriber research uses estimates of current book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick. Sometimes it provides enough information to be helpful, but investors need to be wary.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs plus two ETFs into the table:

Ticker Company Name Focus Q1 2020 BV Price Price to Trailing BV (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency-Focused $14.55 $12.27 0.84 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency-Focused $5.28 $2.75 0.52 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency-Focused $11.10 $8.66 0.78 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency-Focused $6.59 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency-Focused $6.07 $4.69 0.77 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency-Focused $16.07 $14.05 0.87 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency-Focused $7.50 $6.02 0.80 (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency-Focused $4.65 $3.69 0.79 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid $2.69 $1.33 0.49 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid $12.45 $7.50 0.60 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid $15.06 $9.94 0.66 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $3.69 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $1.78 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $3.10 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency-Focused $6.96 $4.46 0.64 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid $3.41 $2.84 0.83 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose $2.10 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose $10.71 $5.34 0.50 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose $15.16 $10.38 0.68

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size, so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

A few mortgage REITs haven't reported earnings yet, though they may have provided ranges for guidance. In those cases, I didn't include the range within the table since I want to be simple and consistent for the article.

Price-to-Book Value

If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right. In some scenarios, the other source may be behind on their data. If you were seeing price-to-book value using the Q4 2019 book values, that would look materially different.

Method

We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on the current book value per share and target ranges. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

For each REIT, there are target price-to-book ratios that determine the rating. Both the book value estimates and the target ratios change over time. Since the sector has been quite volatile lately, ratings can swing much faster than normal.

Outlook

We're going to keep it pretty simple here. Since we have more bullish ratings and often talk about them more, we want to highlight a few bearish ones today. We're taking a bearish outlook on two of the mortgage REITs.

MITT - They haven't filed their documents for the end of the quarter yet, but their guidance provided so far indicated that the book value decline was even larger than we expected. The result is exceptionally high leverage and low book value for common shareholders. We aren't thrilled about that combination. If everything works out perfectly, shares could perform very well. However, we see a significant chance that things simply don't work out that well. Consequently, this is a sell rating on MITT.

IVR - This is a fairly similar situation. Leverage on common shareholders is very high due to the preferred equity. That leads to outsized risk. If credit positions record substantial gains, then it could create a leveraged gain for common shareholders. On the other hand, leverage cuts both ways.

Issuing new preferred equity at current prices would be highly unattractive, so there doesn't appear to be a good way to grow total equity aside from hoping assets recover. It could happen, but I don't like the risk level or the price. Consequently, this is a sell rating on IVR.

Anything Good

You want some positive news? Most of the sector is undervalued. If you're buying shares in mortgage REITs other than those two, you'll most likely find value. The amount by which shares are undervalued is materially different, but the general theme remains. There are plenty of attractive opportunities in the sector.

You can find great buys in the common shares or the preferred shares. We're not suggesting mortgage REIT common shares for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates or credit risk. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on current book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

For more buy-and-hold choices, investors should be looking at the preferred shares instead. There are still several good opportunities there and the preferred dividends have priority over common dividends.

