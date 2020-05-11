COVID-19 Complicates An Already-Challenging Manitex Turnaround Story

Key questions remain as to how far management can improve historically poor operating and FCF margins, and drive knuckle-boom crane adoption in the U.S.

Manitex is less exposed to non-residential construction and oil/gas than most comparable equipment companies, and infrastructure and utility exposure should offer some stability.

There have been some positive developments at Manitex (MNTX) that you don’t really see in the share price, including new management, expanded distribution, and signs of momentum in the knuckle-boom crane business. On the other hand, the results are what they are, and the Covid-19 outbreak is going to have a sharp near-term impact on the business.

Manitex remains a story about internal transformation driving better long-term results, and particularly whether drivers like the knuckle-boom cranes and Tadano partnerships can drive meaningful improvement over what has been a pretty dismal track record of margins and free cash flow generation. While the shares do look undervalued on what I think are achievable long-term estimates, there are a lot of cheap stocks out there today and I won’t argue forcefully that Manitex has earned the benefit of any doubts.

Better Than Feared Results In Q1

Most industrials and heavy equipment manufacturers are reporting better than expected first quarter results, as the revisions made by the sell-side during periods of peak fear and uncertainty play themselves out. Manitex came in just a bit light on revenue versus the sell-side, but margins were better. I’d also note that there’s minimal coverage of Manitex and I believe the shares reacted more to investor expectations than published sell-side estimates.

Revenue declined 9% on a year-over-year adjusted basis (adjusted, in part, for moving Sabre to discontinued ops) and about 8% on a sequential basis, with basically flat sequential revenue from PM Group (the knuckle-boom crane business). Gross margin declined a point yoy on an as reported basis, while management’s non-GAAP value-added adjusted calculation showed a 150bp yoy decline and a 210 qoq improvement.

Adjusted operating income declined 18% yoy and rose 9% qoq, while adjusted EBITDA declined 14% year over year. Management noted that PM Group EBITDA margin was around 11% in the quarter, highlighting the strong profitability of the business and its importance to the long-term bull story.

Uncertainty Remains The Order The Day

Companies like Manitex continue to operate in an environment of exceptional uncertainty. Management doesn’t provide specific order information, but extrapolating from available data suggests a roughly 36% qoq decline and a year-over-year decline likewise in the high 30%’s (the uncertainty here comes from the impact of the Sabre reclassification). While overall book-to-bill was a weak 0.83x this quarter, PM Group book-to-bill was 1.1x, suggesting roughly $28 million in orders out of a total of $40 million. Backlog declined 17% yoy on an adjusted basis, and 12% on a sequential basis, with PM Group making up about half of the backlog.

So, what are the primary sources of uncertainty for Manitex? End-market performance is a big one, but so too is the extent to which PM Group can outperform in this difficult period.

I’m bearish on non-residential construction (as well as energy), but that doesn’t necessarily mean as much for Manitex as it would for companies like Caterpillar (CAT), Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), Manitowoc (MTW), or Terex (TEX). Only about 20% of Manitex’s business is now leveraged to non-residential construction and only around 10% of the business is exposed to oil and gas – a far different mix than Manitex’s last down-cycle.

On the other hand, about 20% of the revenue base is leveraged toward residential construction – a market that I certainly expect to be down in 2020, but that I believe could be stronger than expected in 2021 and 2022. Infrastructure, too, is a meaningful portion of the business (around 15%), and I expect existing infrastructure projects to continue (road-building, etc.); upside could come if Congress passes a more significant infrastructure stimulus bill. Utility customers also contribute around 15% or so to the revenue mix, and several equipment suppliers to the utility sector have reported stable-to-healthy trends in that market.

All told, while I think Manitex will see a sharp decline in 2020, I think there are credible reasons to believe that business will rebound relatively quickly compared to equipment companies more leveraged to non-residential construction and oil/gas. I also see PM Group as a wildcard. Knuckle-boom cranes are not used nearly as much in the U.S. as in Europe, and growing penetration/usage in the U.S. has been part of the Manitex bull thesis for some time; given the results seen in the first quarter, I believe the company’s efforts to improve distribution and raise the profile of these offerings is paying off. I think the typical risk aversion of fleet buyers could slow that growth some in 2020, but I do still see this as a credible opportunity for driving above-market growth over the next decade.

The Outlook

Management has been shedding non-core businesses and looking to drive improved operating efficiency from the core crane operations I believe that this will continue, though 2020 will certainly be a tougher year given weaker production volumes and operating leverage. A lot is riding on how much further management can improve full-cycle/normalized margins.

I believe the restructuring efforts and the growth of the knuckle-boom business can put the company back on a low-to-mid 20%’s gross margin trajectory over the longer term. Beyond that, though, is a major question as to whether SG&A can fall to a low-teens percentage of SG&A – the difference in value between a low-to-mid-teens long-term SG&A/revenue range and mid-teens range is considerable on a per-share basis.

I do expect Manitex to drive wider knuckle-boom crane adoption in the U.S., and I also expect longer-term benefits from the company’s share gains in the straight-mast crane business in the U.S., as well as its global partnership with Tadano. With that, I expect long-term revenue growth around 4% to exceed underlying market growth. I also expect margin improvement sufficient to drive low-to-mid single-digit FCF margins on a long-term basis.

The Bottom Line

If long-term revenue growth around 4% and long-term FCF margins around 4% (on average) are reasonable assumptions, Manitex shares should still trade above $6. That’s a solid return potential, but it is counterbalanced by a great deal of uncertainty – knuckle-boom adoption may disappoint and management may fail to achieve the margins I’m modeling. With those risks and uncertainties, I’m not a fierce advocate for Manitex shares, but I do think it is an under-followed, largely unknown name that is worth checking out, particularly given its lower relative exposure to non-residential construction and oil/gas and the potential leverage from knuckle-boom crane adoption in the U.S..

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.