CenturyLink: Another Step Forward

Last week, we received first quarter earnings results from communication services company CenturyLink (CTL). Over the past year, the company has been on a mission to significantly improve its financial flexibility while still paying a very strong dividend to investors. The company has continued making progress on several fronts, and the Q1 results show management's plan is working.

For the quarter, CenturyLink reported revenues of $5.228 billion. This number was down about $200 million year over year, and it missed street estimates by a similar amount. However, as the graphic below shows, the company has brought down its revenue decline rate in recent periods. Also, Adjusted EBITDA was down less than 1% over the prior year period, with the margin on that Adjusted figure actually increasing over Q1 2020.

(Source: Company Q1 2020 earnings slides, seen here)

When it comes to the bottom line, net income excluding special items came in at $399 million, up from $360 million a year ago. If you remember, last year's period saw a more than $6.5 billion goodwill impairment charge taken, so the reported GAAP numbers don't show a true apples to apples comparison. The company reported Q1 free cash flow of $325 million, up from $251 million a year earlier.

One of the major items helping the bottom line is the improved balance sheet. Last year saw a number of debt repayments and restructurings, which helped the company enter this year much stronger. Interest expenses in Q1 2020 were down $74 million over the prior year period, and as the chart below shows, are now below $1.8 billion on an annual run rate. In just six quarters, the annual interest run rate is down by $432 million, which is tremendous progress for the company.

(Data sourced from company earnings reports, seen here)

When your net income is only around $300 million a quarter, getting your interest costs down by $74 million year over year is a big deal. In fact, things might be even better in Q2, because LIBOR rates have dropped another 70 basis points so far, and CenturyLink has more than $7 billion in unhedged variable rate debt on the balance sheet. The company also used its revolving credit facility to pay off its 5.625% notes that were due on April 1st.

I mentioned that the financial situation was improving, and a lot of work was done in 2019 to help with that. In January of this year, the company reworked its term loans, pushing out a lot of its debt beyond 2025. In the graphic below, you can see the debt progress that has been made so far this year, with no major debts due the rest of this year. Any free cash flow generated above dividend payments during the final nine months of 2020 will likely go to debt reduction. We may also see another refinancing or two if the company can lower the rates on some of these outstanding notes.

(Slide taken from company earnings slides linked above)

Now CenturyLink isn't a name investors are buying right now for the potential of rapid future growth. In fact, revenues are forecast to decline a little bit each year in the coming years, while adjusted earnings could rise a bit by 2025. What investors are buying is the company's continued strong cash flow allowing the payment of a dividend that yields over 10% annually. That's a tremendous income amount at a time where fixed income instruments are basically yielding nothing. Excluding this year due to the coronavirus, CenturyLink looks like it could produce $2 billion in cash flow over dividends a year, which would allow for major debt repayments over the next few years.

In the end, CenturyLink has taken another step forward. Revenue declines are improving, and adjusted earnings are showing nice growth. With all of the financial moves made in the past year or so, the balance sheet is in much better shape, and interest costs are coming down nicely. For now, investors are being paid to hold this name for the long run, with an annual dividend yield of more than 10% easily outpacing many other income generating assets in this market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.