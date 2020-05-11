Coca-Cola: A Bittersweet Entry Point For This Beverage Dividend King

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), is a manufacturer and retailer of nonalcoholic beverages that has an iconic brand and a long track record of dividend increases. Recently the company's growth has stalled, in part due to challenges with their refranchising strategy and the global healthcare crisis. These challenges have resulted in relatively low increases in key financial metrics, limited expansion of their total sales and poor growth of their gross profit/net income margins over the last decade. Although I believe that the Coca-Cola Company offers a respectable and secure 3.5% yield dividend, these concerns represent challenges for the Coca-Cola Company moving forward and make me hesitant to purchase shares of this company at this time.

Finances

One of the first things that stands out with the Coca-Cola Company is their slow growth over the last decade. Since 2009, the Coca-Cola Company has only managed to increase their revenue by about 2% per year on average, with net income only increasing by little over 3% per year on average. Additionally, the gross profit margins and basic EPS for the company have actually decreased over the last decade. Although the current debt is manageable for the company, the long-term debt increased over five-fold during this same time period. Taking a closer look at the P/E ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that the Coca-Cola Company is currently trading near the higher end of the recent average P/E ratio (on a GAAP basis, excluding tax related charges in 2017). The average price was calculated by averaging the opening price for all market days during the particular year. Average P/E Ratio was then calculated by dividing the average price by the adjusted EPS for the year. As of May 6th, the Coca-Cola Company is estimated to have a forward P/E Ratio of approximately 23.67x which is quite a bit higher than the historical 20x P/E ratio (excluding 2017). In summary, the Coca-Cola Company's finances are stable, though there has been lackluster financial growth over the last decade.

(Revenue & Income in millions) 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue $30,990.00 $35,119.00 $46,542.00 $48,017.00 $46,854.00 $45,998.00 $44,294.00 $41,863.00 $36,212.00 $34,300.00 $37,266.00 Gross Profit $19,902.00 $22,426.00 $28,326.00 $28,964.00 $28,433.00 $28,109.00 $26,812.00 $25,398.00 $22,491.00 $21,233.00 $22,647.00 Gross Profit Margin % 64.22% 63.86% 60.86% 60.32% 60.68% 61.11% 60.53% 60.67% 62.11% 61.90% 60.77% Net Income $6,824.00 $11,809.00 $8,572.00 $9,019.00 $8,584.00 $7,098.00 $7,366.00 $6,550.00 $1,283.00 $6,434.00 $8,920.00 Net Income Margin % 22.02% 33.63% 18.42% 18.78% 18.32% 15.43% 16.63% 15.65% 3.54% 18.76% 23.94% Long-Term Debt $5,059.00 $14,041.00 $13,656.00 $14,736.00 $19,154.00 $19,063.00 $28,311.00 $29,684.00 $31,202.00 $25,376.00 $27,516.00 Adjusted EPS $2.95 $5.12 $3.75 $1.97 $1.90 $1.60 $1.67 $1.49 $0.29 $1.50 $2.07 Average Price $24.36 $28.25 $33.32 $37.07 $39.67 $40.80 $41.24 $43.53 $44.32 $45.41 $50.82 Average P/E Ratio 8.26 5.52 8.89 18.82 20.88 25.50 24.69 29.21 30.28 24.55

Source: Created by author using data from KO 2009 10-K, 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K, 2019 10-K.

Core Business

In order to understand the growth of the Coca-Cola Company and future potential to drive earnings, let's take a look at the company's core business. The Coca-Cola Company sells:

1) Sparkling soft drinks including the popular Coca-Cola, Fanta, Fresca and Sprite.

2) Water, enhanced water and sports drinks including Aquarius, Ciel and Dasani.

3) Juice, dairy and plant-based beverages including AdeS, Del Valle and fairlife.

4) Tea and coffee including Ayataka, Costa and Honest Tea.

These brands have helped support the increasing total sales for the Coca-Cola Company. Looking at the total volume of sales over the last decade, we notice that the company had strong growth in sales between 2009 and 2012, with the sales increasing on average by over 1.1 billion cases annually. This time frame also corresponds to the largest growth for the company, with 2012 being the peak of recent reported revenue and earnings. However, following 2012, the growth of sales reduced significantly to around 0.3 billion sales per year. At the end of 2019, beverages sold by the Coca-Cola Company made up about 2 billion of the estimated 61 billion servings consumed daily worldwide.

Source: Created by author using data from KO 2009 10-K, 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K, 2019 10-K.

The majority of these sales are through their sparkling soft drinks, especially their leading Coca-Cola brand. The Coca-Cola Company's sales have been steady over the last few years, with the company's sparkling soft drinks making up nearly 70% of the total products sold. In particular, the sales of the leading Coca-Cola brand make up between 43% to 45% of the total sales. The company's non sparkling soft drink beverages have also been slowly but steadily increasing over the last five years. Since 2014, the non sparkling soft drinks total percent sales have increased by approximately 0.8% per year on average. Taken together, we can see that the Coca-Cola Company has heavy reliance on the sales of their sparkling soft drink beverages and that they have been able to grow the sales of their products over the last decade, though at a slower pace in recent years.

Source: Created by author using data from KO 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K, 2019 10-K.

One of the challenges with the sales of sparkling soft drinks is the growing public concern about the long-term health effects of these products. Soft drink consumption has been found to increase the risk of developing several medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity and changes in blood pressure. These medical concerns have led the soft drinks being banned in some schools, including in Britain, France and various states in the United States. Part of the Coca-Cola Company's strategy to overcome this challenge is to offer soft drinks with lower calories/sweeteners and other non-sparkling related beverages. Successful expansion of these products will help the Coca-Cola Company develop more sustainable growth into the future.

The future sales growth for the Coca-Cola Company also depends on the expansion of their key products internationally. The Coca-Cola Company has shown strong growth of their products in the Asia Pacific, where sales have increased on average by 3.5% annually over the last few years. The majority of this growth came from sales of their key Coca-Cola beverage. The sales in Europe, Middle East & Africa have also been slowly increasing, with an average of 1% growth per year. Finally, North America and Latin America have shown very slow or no growth during the same time period. The Coca-Cola Company has shown solid expansion of their products internationally, though this growth has not translated well to increased earnings for the company.

Source: Created by author using data from KO 2013 10-K and 2016 10-K, 2018 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Potential Challenges

One of the prominent challenges that the Coca-Cola Company faces is successfully integrating their refranchising strategy to drive future profit. In the 1980's and 1990's the Coca-Cola Company started focusing on building a consolidated and centralized bottling operation, with the company purchasing nearly 80% of the bottling distribution business in North America in 2010. Now, the idea around the refranchising is that the Coca-Cola Company will transition its bottling operations from a primarily company owned business to a diverse collection of local bottlers. Refranchising completed in 2016 for the United States and was expanded to other locations internationally. The motivation for this refranchising was to increase the efficiency and profitability of their operations, with the expected result being a decrease of revenue but much higher margins leading to increased earnings. However, we can see below that instead of increasing profitability for the Coca-Cola Company, the operating margin actually dropped by around 50% for the United States after refranchising. Furthermore, the refranchising has only led to a small increase in operating margins for a few of the international regions. Finally, there is some concern regarding the ability of these locally owned bottling operations to survive the current economic environment, with the most recent earnings call claiming that only 50% of their bottling network were large public bottlers that entered the current health crisis with strong balance sheets. When considering that the company originally focused on building a centralized bottling network and that the refranchising has not led to significant improvements in operating margins, there are reasons to be concerned about how this refranchising strategy will affect the company's ability to grow going forward.

Source: Created by author using data from KO 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K, 2019 10-K.

Another challenge that the Coca-Cola Company is currently facing is that their company has pivoted towards selling intermediate products. One of the strategies that the Coca-Cola Company implemented to increase profitability is to shift focus away from finished products and more towards concentrate operations. These concentrate operations include syrups and concentrates that are used in restaurants, cafés and other businesses, with McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) being one of their largest customers. In 2010, the majority of sales for the company were through their finished products, though by the end of 2019 the concentrate operations have taken the majority of their total sales. The current challenge the company is facing here comes from the global health crisis. The company has reported sharp declines from the closure of multiple restaurants since the beginning of the shelter in place. At least in the short term, the company will face challenges as their main source of sales has seen a decline in demand. The ability of the concentrate operations to resume normal operations will be critical for the Coca-Cola Company.

Source: Created by author using data from KO 2010 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Final Thoughts

There is a great deal to like about the Coca-Cola Company. This company has a stable balance sheet, numerous different beverage brands and some solid geographical expansion, especially in the Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the Coca-Cola Company has a long track record of increasing the dividend and still managed, albeit slowly, to grow total sales. Finally, the Coca-Cola Company also has an iconic brand name and a respected starting yield of over 3.5%. Taken together, the Coca-Cola Company offers a potentially secure dividend for investors satisfied with the current yield.

However, there are challenges that make me less optimistic for the company to sustain solid growth going forward. The last decade has not been very financially rewarding for the company, with revenue, earnings and EPS either barely increasing or decreasing during this time frame. Furthermore, the refranchising strategy and shift to concentrate products have not led to the expected increase in margins, with sales from regions like the United States actually experiencing large declines in operating margins. The company's brand has also built a strong customer base that is dependent on the quality and availability of their flagship Coca-Cola beverage, which now relies heavily on the non-company owned decentralized bottlers. Finally, I can also see a scenario in 20+ years where the Coca-Cola Company does a re-refranchising to centralize their bottling operations again.

Below I summarize what aspects of the company I'm personally optimistic and pessimistic about. Although I believe that Coca-Cola provides a safe dividend, the higher valuations and challenges with some of their core strategies to grow profitability represent challenges for the company moving forward. Until some of the deliverables from their refranchising strategy, especially margin growth, come to fruition, I'm going to have to wait before I start building this company into a serious position in my portfolio.

Source: Created by author.

