CVS Health: Highly Durable And Undervalued

For those who are looking to add exposure to the healthcare sector, there are many excellent options within drug manufacturing, biotechnology, and insurance. Although, if one wishes to consider a healthcare hybrid, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) might just fit the bill.

CVS is currently the most vertically integrated healthcare company in the United States. It originally had an excellent pharmacy retail footprint that has expanded to nearly 10,000 locations, larger than any other competitor. Its acquisition of Caremark in 2006 gave the company entrance into the pharmacy benefit manager ("PBM") market that serve as an essentially middle-man to facilitate contracts between pharmacies (CVS Health), negotiating discounts/rebates with manufacturers, and processing prescription drugs. Then in 2015, CVS bought Omnicare to enter senior care and long-term care markets, which are rapidly growing markets due to the accelerated aging of U.S. population. The acquisitions of Caremark and Omnicare were seamlessly executed. Then in 2018, CVS acquired Aetna, one of the largest U.S. health insurance operators, that covers pharmaceuticals, medical, dental, etc. Totally ignoring cost synergies, CVS acquired Aetna that was a highly recurring, steady growth, wide-moat business for only 15x FCF.

Between all of these acquisitions, CVS has significantly expanded its scale, become an integral part of the U.S. healthcare system, and its structure has allowed the business to gain pricing leverage with drug manufacturers all the way to having the largest physical presence and online drug delivery system (with orders that can be received within as short as 1 hour) to U.S. consumers. Perhaps the only downside to all of these exciting business transactions is that most of them have been debt financed, but my expectation is that the balance sheet should meaningfully improve in the coming years (more on that later).

Recent Developments

CVS management appears to be firing on all cylinders between executing acquisitions well and improving technology/systems to ensure a highly efficient operation, while still more room for cost improvements in the years ahead. In a time of extreme economic uncertainty, with unemployment surging to 25%, most company executives are unwilling to reinvest in their operations. That poses another advantage for CVS during the pandemic by expanding its hiring spree and growing its talent pool, and for kicks, it adds to brand equity.

What's more is that CVS stands as one of the few essential businesses that has remained open during the coronavirus pandemic, where both its supply chain and end-markets have uninterrupted. In fact, CVS posted organic sales growth of high-single digits across all segments of retail, PBM, and insurance, where full-year earnings guidance was unchanged from both an EPS and cash flow perspective. While that shouldn't come as a surprise, it's certainly considered out-performance relative to other industries.

Below are CVS's top and bottom line results post Aetna acquisition, which have broadly fallen in-line with Street expectations, but still quite strong on an absolute basis:

Data by YCharts

Some Leverage

There's been an increased focus among investors, in both equity and credit, that if they're going to deploy fresh capital, the company needs to have a strong balance sheet. I think that's a smart approach to stick with given countless companies are currently cutting or suspending earnings guidance, slashing buybacks and dividends, defaulting on debt payments, and filing for bankruptcy. In fact, total defaults and bankruptcies are expected to reach a decade high not seen since the Global Financial Crisis over the course of 2020 and 2021. I'd argue that CVS carries a pretty healthy balance sheet, with its very large cash cushion and access to liquidity. It's debt load is moderate from both a capital structure and performance perspective:

Data by YCharts

Presently CVS carries about $71.5 billion in total debt (short and long-term), however free cash flow generation is quite strong at $11-12 billion. I'd expect it to remain around that level, plus or minus 10%, depending on evolving factors of gaining market share and cost synergies potentially offset by increased competition (e.g. Walgreens, Rite-Aid, Amazon, Wal-mart, etc.) and regulatory pressures surrounding elevated drug-prices. Nonetheless, management has been pretty transparent that they will begin reducing their debt load commencing 2020 and in the years ahead. If they commit all of their discretionary free cash flow (post-dividends) of $9 billion, that would put them at 8x leverage. These are simplistic methods for evaluating leverage, of course, factoring in CVS's high earnings quality and low capital intensity are important considerations as well, which allows them to deleverage quickly. Overall, I'd argue that CVS has a pretty healthy balance sheet and it should only improve moving into the years ahead.

Lastly, CVS has a well-covered dividend with free cash flow generation exceeding dividend distributions by approximately 4.5x. After some debt is paid down related to the Aetna acquisition, which will rejuvenate its credit profile, I'd expect dividend hikes will resume as they have in previous years:

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

After the 15+% stock price decline due to the coronavirus market sell-off, I think CVS shouldn't have been discounted so significantly. I think CVS will prove to be one of the select few companies that comes out stronger on the other side of this pandemic. The company is an industry stalwart, trading at approximately 8x earnings and 7x free cash flow, and has maintained exceptional operating resilience. Investors can presently claim an earnings yield of approximately 12% while collecting a portion of that stream through the dividend yield of 3.2%. I plan to add CVS to my "forever investment" portfolio. As always, thank you for reading and please comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.