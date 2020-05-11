Stryker: Strong Medical Devices Portfolio But Appears Expensive

Stryker Corporation's (SYK) price return has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, returning 246% compared to S&P's 158%. This is mainly attributed to its steady growth and strong switching costs, which enabled it to maintain high operating margins. However, the company faces some potential risk and valuation appears expensive relative to peers.

Stryker has strong switching costs with its devices

Stryker has achieved strong switching cost advantages across its segments. Founded in 1941, Stryker has a strong brand name among surgeons, which has a huge influence on the ultimate choice of medical devices for hospitals. Surgeons are also reluctant to switch vendors due to the long learning curve and acquired skill and track record from mastering the initial systems. If a hospital decides to switch systems for whatever reason, it requires time to develop relationships with sales reps and training. It also potentially increases the risks of accidents with patients due to the newer nature of the medical system. Hence, it is likely that Stryker's products have high switching cost advantages, which gives the company pricing power.

Surgeons’ preferences for given vendors and/or their products are long-standing, extending as far back as the surgeon’s residency training. The market shares for the six major vendors of orthopedic implants have been quite stable (‘‘sticky’’) over time. Industry experts suggest that surgeons change their preferences very slowly; indeed, they stick with their vendor and sales representative for 5 to 15 years

With pricing power, Stryker has managed to keep gross margins above 65% over the past 10 years despite the presence of many medical device companies. Operating margins have also remained steady between 21 to 23% during the same time period. As long as Stryker can continue serving the needs and demands of its customers through its products, it is unlikely that there would be an impetus for them to switch to competitors.

Acquiring companies for continued growth

Stryker has pursued an acquisition strategy to diversify away from its reliance on large joint reconstruction. This eases some pressure on Stryker during slower growth in the orthopaedic market. In 2019, the company completed four acquisitions such as Arrinex that Stryker hopes would bring innovation and complementary products to increase the market share in its space.

Having a large range of products also solidifies Stryker's position as a top pick during supplier selection for hospitals. Hospitals that already have a strong relationship with Stryker's orthopaedic products would likely consider other options that Stryker might be able to provide to take advantage of bulk purchase pricing. With this strategy, Stryker has experienced 40 years of sales growth at a 16.2% compounded rate.

Having strong growth only benefits the company is its return on invested capital exceeds the company's cost of capital. For Stryker, its return on invested capital has stayed above 10% on most years for the past 10 years. With its cost of capital at roughly 7%, it is likely that the growth strategy that Stryker is employing has been positive to value creation.

Investment Risks

Within the medical device space, any issue with the device could lead to large potential lawsuits. These failed products would likely be recalled and lead to huge inventory write-offs as well. Stryker has a long operating history since 1941 so they should be able to manage this operating risk effectively.

Some of Stryker's product lines have manufacturing plants that are concentrated in a particular region. This increases the risk that any damage or shutdown of these facilities would result in a supply chain issue that could result in customer delays. This would have a negative impact on the revenues and reputation of Stryker. If any manufacturing interruptions occur, Stryker has to find alternative sources of production to quickly meet customer demand.

Stryker has sufficient liquidity for the near term

Stryker has about $4B in cash with $9.4B in long term debt. Since the company also produces about $1.5B of free cash flow, it provides sufficient liquidity for the company once the debt reaches maturity. In the meantime, Stryker can use the available liquidity to invest in acquisitions or as working capital to fund its operations. With this level of cash, it is unlikely that Stryker would face any issues that would require it to raise capital in the near term.

Valuation

Based on the valuation across its peers, Stryker appears to be expensive using consensus EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA or P/E multiples. Its EV/Revenue is 5.8x, which is higher than the median of 4.2x. Its EV/EBITDA of 23.5x and P/E of 30.5x are both higher than the peer median of 17.5x and 22.2x respectively. Despite being priced higher than its peers, Stryker's fundamentals are not much better. Its consensus EBITDA margin of 24.5x is roughly the median figure of 25.5%. Its consensus revenue growth rate of -8.4% is also roughly the median figure of -9.4%. Hence, there is not much margin of safety for investors at this current price.

Takeaways

Stryker has been keeping up sales growth through acquisitions and its strong switching costs have allowed the company to keep high operating margins above 20%. Growth has also created value for the company by earning a higher return on invested capital than the cost of capital. There are some risks involving potential product issues and concentrated manufacturing plants. However, the company has enough liquidity to tide through any potential difficulties. The company appears to be expensive compared to its peers even with average operating fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.