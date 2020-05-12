Smith & Nephew - A Simple Bet On Coronavirus

The stock can thus be used as a bet on whether there's going to be a second major wave of the coronavirus.

The business is mostly about elective surgery and supplies for that. This is a field that has taken a hammering as Covid-19 has stopped most elective surgery.

A strangeness about the pandemic

One of those little oddities about the current medical emergency is that hospitals are going bust. Nurses and doctors are being laid off in their hundreds - and tens respectively - of thousands. That this happens in the middle of a pandemic is indeed, on the surface, rather odd.

The reason being obvious with a little more thought. The decks have been cleared for treatment of those suffering from the pandemic disease. All other health care treatment that can be delayed has been delayed - including, to the alarm of some cancer patients, treatment that probably shouldn't be delayed. It is also true that hospitals themselves have become hotspots of infection. If it's not actually necessary to go into hospital at present then it's probably better not to.

Well, what's the definition of treatment that can be delayed? One useful subset at least, if not actually a definition, is elective surgery. Things like new knees and hips and so on. Which is bad news is your business is producing those hips and knees which are implanted.

Smith & Nephew PLC (OTCPK:OTCPK:SNNUF)

Which is where Smith & Nephew finds itself. They don't just make knees but their business is very much aimed at producing the bits and pieces that make elective surgery work. This business collapsed last month:

Diggelmann used the usual Covid-19 clichés (including 'unprecedented' and 'uncertain') to explain some truly hideous numbers, including the 47 per cent slump in turnover in April.

That is a pretty harsh fall in turnover. Especially as the underlying bet concerning the company is that with a richer nation and an ageing populace then this sort of elective surgery is going to be something there is ever more of.

The trading update

From the trading update:

Strong balance sheet and good liquidity, with net debt of $1.8 billion at quarter end compared to $3.4 billion of committed facilities

OK, so they're going to survive this. Of more interest in general is this:

April revenue down around -47% on an underlying basis, reflecting suspension of elective procedures in most markets, somewhat offset by improving trading in China · Elective surgeries starting to return in some markets, including the US, although pace and extent is varied and uncertain across geographies

Yes, everything has been hugely disruptive and yet the work is already beginning again. We can't leap from this one example to the whole of the market more generally but in this specific segment we seem to be looking at a 6 to 8 week disruption, not some quarters long slump. We can recover pretty quickly from a disruption, a slump would mean the destruction of a lot of productive capacity.

But it's this bit that interests me here.

Analysts are divided on whether the shares are worth it at this level. While Barker says the risk of a second wave of Covid-19 could kill off elective surgery for far longer, Ian Forrest, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, has a 'buy' recommendation on the stock.

If there's a second wave then this stock is going to slump again. If there isn't then we'd expect to see a more gradual rise back to the starting point of a few months back. This therefore makes the company a fairly straight bet on your thoughts on the outcome of any second wave.

If you don't think there will be one, or that if there is we're all going to ignore it, then this is a buy. Nothing all that flashy to be sure but worthwhile, it's a good stock with a decent future.

If you think the fall will bring another wave and we close down again - even just close down elective medicine - then this stock will slump. Some manner of going short or a put option on it (definitely available in London) might be worthwhile.

Note that I'm not delving into the detail of the stock here at all. That's not what this is about. Rather, this stock will react in a known manner to a further outbreak, or the absence of one. It's also not dependent, this reaction, on whatever government might do to the economy more generally, stimulus finds or not and all that. A significant outbreak again will mean the suspension of elective surgery. Therefore the stock will react as above.

My view

I tend to think that while there is going to be another outbreak - Covid-19 is, in my view, now just part of the general disease background we're all going to have to deal with in the future - we're not going to react the same way again. The costs of this lockdown have been horrendous and, in my opinion, too high for the benefit created. Sure, lots disagree with me on that but the second time around I'd expect many more on my side of the argument.

Thus I don't think there is going to be a second lockdown. So, Smith & Nephew will do well enough as elective surgery (and sports medicine etc, the other areas of their business) carry on.

The investor view

If you disagree, if you think there is going to be a second wave and a second shutdown then Smith & Nephew is an obvious short. For it is going to react directly to such news. It's not going to be some worries about a general slowdown in the economy that affect it, there's a direct causation here.

For those not quite so brave - that would include me - it might be better to keep this in reserve. If it looks like there's a second wave then that might be the time to go short. Thus this is just information about where to start working if that second wave appears to be arriving.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.